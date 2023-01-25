Read full article on original website
Related
Advocate
A Few Minutes With LGBTQ+ Ally and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown
Growing up in southwestern Pennsylvania, near the state of Ohio, it could be a rough-and-tumble world. When I worked on the Hill for my congressman from that area, we had the entire bottom left-hand corner of the state. It was during a time when steel mills and coal mines still mattered, so it was a hardscrabble, blue-collar constituency.
Tim Ryan to tout natural gas in new advocacy gig: Capitol Letter
Got gas? Former U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan announced Thursday that he’s joining the leadership council of a political nonprofit that promotes the natural gas industry, where he pledges to boost the role of natural gas in meeting climate goals “securely, reliably and affordably,” Sabrina Eaton reports. Ryan, a Niles-area Democrat who lost a hard-fought battle for U.S. Senate to Republican JD Vance last year, will serve alongside former Democratic U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu of Louisiana at Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future, the organization announced.
Public records contradict claims by Larry Householder’s lawyers in his corruption trial: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lawyers for ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder say he did not benefit almost $500,000 for his participation in this illicit bribery scheme, but rather the money was a loan from Jeff Longstreth, a former top political aide. We’re talking about the defense -- and the public records...
Ohio bill would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence, witness to court to argue case
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio prosecutors say courts will be tied up with more expenses and trials if a bill passes that would allow people arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana to argue that they weren’t actually high but had ingested the drug days earlier. It also...
Bally Sports owner heading toward bankruptcy, report says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The local sports broadcast landscape could look a lot different in several months. That’s because Diamond Sports Group, the company that operates Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Great Lakes and 19 other regional sports networks around the country, is preparing for bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported this week. If that happens, teams risk losing pivotal revenue from broadcast rights fees.
Here’s what Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens wants to do in office
COLUMBUS, Ohio—New Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens said Friday that he would like to push for changes to lower Ohio’s income and property taxes, increase state funding for county jail construction, and improve Ohio’s mental health system. Speaking with reporters Friday, Stephens also indicated he was open...
Mount Vernon News
Veteran ID cards excluded from restrictive new voter ID law
COLUMBUS – The latest update to Ohio election law, which requires government-issued photo identification cards to be used as voter identification on Election Day, appears to render the free veteran ID cards issued by county recorders useless at the ballot box. Despite reports stating “The bill would require voters...
Four names in play as Ohio’s next utility regulator; DeWine to choose finalist
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A state panel sent Gov. Mike DeWine a short list of four candidates from whom the governor will choose the next commissioner on Ohio’s scandal-plagued public utility regulatory body. The list includes two state Democratic lawmakers, one Democratic attorney who works for a company focused...
wvxu.org
Proposal would eliminate one-third of Ohio’s code for rules and regulations
The DeWine administration has proposed eliminating one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code which details rules and regulations for more than 300 state agencies and divisions. The administrative code contains more than 17.4 million words for the agencies and the businesses and organizations that fall under their authority. Lt. Gov. Jon...
Public service or massive theft? Arguments begin in Ohio bribery and corruption case
CINCINNATI — It depends on who you listen to. It was either a gargantuan bribery and money laundering scheme or it was a case of a conscientious public servant using his free speech rights to help the people of Ohio. Those were the stories told Monday by opposing counsel...
Ohio Dollar General stores reopen after temporary closures
In November, Yost sued Dollar General over deceptive pricing.
Guest Commentary: Republicans Falsely Created Mistrust in Elections and Use That to Justify Attacking Voters
"Massively changing how elections are administered and how Ohioans can access their most fundamental American right to vote for no good reason isn’t progress; it’s a sham."
Counties in Ohio with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history. 2021 and 2022 saw some of the hottest temperatures […]
spectrumnews1.com
Ag Report: Eggs, poultry and the supply chain
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The egg and poultry industries continue to face challenges, but investments are being made, specifically in Ohio. Lincoln Yee is the co-Founder and co-President of International Food Solutions Inc. He said his business processes raw poultry into foods like teriyaki or tangerine chicken for thousands of...
Case Western Reserve Study Confirms Racism as "Overriding Factor" in Redlining Neighborhoods
The authors also make suggestions on how to addresss "100 years of discrimination and institutionalized racism”
wosu.org
Householder 'sold the Statehouse,' prosecutor says
Federal prosecutors say Larry Householder and Matt Borges participated in a $61 million bribery scheme to get Householder elected speaker and pass a $1 billion nuclear bailout law. On this week's episode of Snollygoster, Ohio's politics podcast from WOSU, hosts Mike Thompson and Steve Brown discuss the opening of the...
The Ballot Bulletin: Ohio governor signs bill amending election laws
Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local levels. This is the final monthly edition of The Ballot Bulletin. Starting February 3, this newsletter will be sent weekly on Fridays, featuring several new charts and visuals of the latest bills and legislative activity from Ballotpedia’s Election Administration Legislation Tracker. Each week, we’ll give you the latest on noteworthy election-related bills in state legislatures, recent bill activity, and a look at the big picture—how many bills have been signed into law? By members of which political party? And more.
Fox 19
New photo ID law intended to limit voter fraud may impact Ohio veterans, others
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new Ohio law that will require a government-authorized photo ID to vote in person may make it more difficult, and possibly even prevent some Ohioans from voting. House Bill 458, a bill that modifies voter ID laws and absentee voting, received Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature on...
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
