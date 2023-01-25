ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

A Few Minutes With LGBTQ+ Ally and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown

Growing up in southwestern Pennsylvania, near the state of Ohio, it could be a rough-and-tumble world. When I worked on the Hill for my congressman from that area, we had the entire bottom left-hand corner of the state. It was during a time when steel mills and coal mines still mattered, so it was a hardscrabble, blue-collar constituency.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Tim Ryan to tout natural gas in new advocacy gig: Capitol Letter

Got gas? Former U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan announced Thursday that he’s joining the leadership council of a political nonprofit that promotes the natural gas industry, where he pledges to boost the role of natural gas in meeting climate goals “securely, reliably and affordably,” Sabrina Eaton reports. Ryan, a Niles-area Democrat who lost a hard-fought battle for U.S. Senate to Republican JD Vance last year, will serve alongside former Democratic U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu of Louisiana at Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future, the organization announced.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Bally Sports owner heading toward bankruptcy, report says

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The local sports broadcast landscape could look a lot different in several months. That’s because Diamond Sports Group, the company that operates Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Great Lakes and 19 other regional sports networks around the country, is preparing for bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported this week. If that happens, teams risk losing pivotal revenue from broadcast rights fees.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Veteran ID cards excluded from restrictive new voter ID law

COLUMBUS – The latest update to Ohio election law, which requires government-issued photo identification cards to be used as voter identification on Election Day, appears to render the free veteran ID cards issued by county recorders useless at the ballot box. Despite reports stating “The bill would require voters...
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Proposal would eliminate one-third of Ohio’s code for rules and regulations

The DeWine administration has proposed eliminating one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code which details rules and regulations for more than 300 state agencies and divisions. The administrative code contains more than 17.4 million words for the agencies and the businesses and organizations that fall under their authority. Lt. Gov. Jon...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Counties in Ohio with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years

Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history. 2021 and 2022 saw some of the hottest temperatures […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ag Report: Eggs, poultry and the supply chain

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The egg and poultry industries continue to face challenges, but investments are being made, specifically in Ohio. Lincoln Yee is the co-Founder and co-President of International Food Solutions Inc. He said his business processes raw poultry into foods like teriyaki or tangerine chicken for thousands of...
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Householder 'sold the Statehouse,' prosecutor says

Federal prosecutors say Larry Householder and Matt Borges participated in a $61 million bribery scheme to get Householder elected speaker and pass a $1 billion nuclear bailout law. On this week's episode of Snollygoster, Ohio's politics podcast from WOSU, hosts Mike Thompson and Steve Brown discuss the opening of the...
OHIO STATE
Ballotpedia News

The Ballot Bulletin: Ohio governor signs bill amending election laws

Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local levels. This is the final monthly edition of The Ballot Bulletin. Starting February 3, this newsletter will be sent weekly on Fridays, featuring several new charts and visuals of the latest bills and legislative activity from Ballotpedia’s Election Administration Legislation Tracker. Each week, we’ll give you the latest on noteworthy election-related bills in state legislatures, recent bill activity, and a look at the big picture—how many bills have been signed into law? By members of which political party? And more.
OHIO STATE
