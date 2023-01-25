ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP 22News

Shop local for Valentine’s Day

(MASS APPEAL) – Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and if you’re looking to get something for your special someone while also supporting local businesses, then look no further. Joining me is Michelle Wirth, owner and founder of Feel Good Shop Local, to share how you can do just that.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

30th Pastoral Anniversary and Retirement Celebration for Bishop Curtis Shaird

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a celebration on Saturday for the 30th Pastoral Anniversary and retirement of Bishop Curtis Shaird. The celebration will be taking place on Saturday at the Crestview Country Club in Agawam at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the City of Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be in attendance.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

People in Northampton speak on whether to decriminalize psychedelics “magic mushrooms”

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A proposal from Massachusetts state lawmakers to decriminalize some hallucinogens and psychedelics. According to the Boston Globe, two bills were filed. One in the Senate and another in the House, co-sponsored by Representative Lindsay Sabadosa of the 1st Hampshire District. Both bills aim to decriminalize Bay Staters that possess, consume, and grow psychedelics.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WWLP 22News

Red Cross needs volunteers for Disaster Action Team

(Mass Appeal) – The American Red Cross of Massachusetts has what’s known as the “Disaster Action Team.” The members respond to local fires nearly everyday in the Springfield area. Because of the large number of fires, they need your help! Here to explain is Jeff Hall, the communications manager.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

2023’s Catholic Schools Week is January 29-February 4

(Mass Appeal) – The theme for this year’s Catholic Schools Week is: Faith. Excellence. Service. No matter which local Catholic school you’ll go into, this theme is, and has been, their motto for generations. This year’s Catholic Schools week kicks off this coming Sunday and with me now to talk about it are Principal Matt Collins and high school sophomore Katie Corriveau from St. Mary’s Parish High School in Westfield.
WESTFIELD, MA

