Read full article on original website
Related
‘BMF’: Meech Will Likely Kill B-Mickie in Season 2
Starz’s drama series, BMF follows the real-life story of the Flenory brothers. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) began selling drugs as teens on the streets of Detroit before forming their own national drug enterprise. B-Mickie (Myles Truitt) is the brothers’ right-hand man. However, B-Mickie has been turned into an informant.
Kirsten Storms Was Told She Wouldn’t Make It Before Securing Her Role in Disney’s ‘Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century’
Soap opera fans know Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on General Hospital. She has starred on the daytime drama since 2005, and her character is a fan favorite. Soap acting was a dream come true for Storms, whose mom watched the daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful while she was growing up. Before General Hospital, she starred on Days of Our Lives as Belle Black.
Shane West Supports Starring in It Ends with Us with Blake Lively After Fan Suggests His Casting
"I'm hoping it's @theshanewest," one fan said of the casting for the character Atlas Corrigan — to which West coyly replied with a simple "🙋♂️" emoji Shane West has his eye on his potential next project! The actor, 44, voiced his desire to star opposite Blake Lively in the upcoming film adaptation of It Ends with Us, in a comment posted to social media. The exchange began when a fan commented on PEOPLE's Instagram post about Lively and Justin Baldoni's casting, writing, "Ryle will be played by Justin but who is casted as Atlas...
Kevin Bacon Still Wants a Tremors Theatrical Sequel to Happen: 'Waiting for the Call'
“I would still love to do it, believe me,” Bacon previously said about starring in a big-screen sequel to the 1990 horror film Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel. His love for the 1990 film is pretty well-documented. Not only is it the only movie of his that he's watched since it premiered, but he also admitted to still wanting to star in a sequel in a 2021 Esquire profile. And on Friday, he rehashed his admiration for Tremors once...
Reba McEntire Opens Reba's Place Restaurant, Promises Fun and 'Great Bread' (Plus a Sweet Tribute to Her Late Mom)
The country music superstar's Atoka, Oklahoma restaurant is now serving "Fancy" cocktails, the star's signature smashed potatoes and more with live music and a third-floor library Reba McEntire is saving a place at her table — and there's sure to be good bread and iced tea! The Grammy award-winning singer, 67, has opened Reba's Place, a 15,000-square-foot restaurant, bar and live entertainment venue in her native Oklahoma. Situated in Atoka, which is about midway between Tulsa and Dallas, the new business is already attracting attention — even before its...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'
Kaley Cuoco announced in October that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double! The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio. In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers. Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding:...
Pamela Anderson's Husband of 12 Days Reveals He's Leaving Her $10M in Will: 'I Will Always Love' Her
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters called off their union after 12 days in 2020 before officially filing paperwork, and he says the money is "for her, whether she needs it or not" Pamela Anderson's short-lived husband Jon Peters is leaving behind a large sum for her in his will. The Baywatch alum and the film producer were hitched for 12 days back in 2020, though she later clarified that they were never legally married but remained friends. In a new interview with Variety, Anderson, 55, said of Peters, "He's great and has...
'Devastated' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Near End of Mediation, Fear They Can't 'Possibly Be Put Back on Air'
As source tells PEOPLE that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been "in mediation with ABC about what the future holds" for them, a second insider says "everyone's being kept in the dark" T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are facing their uncertain future together. Nearly two months after the GMA3 co-anchors were placed on temporary hiatus, as ABC continues to investigate their relationship, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, believe the "public reaction has not been as bad as what ABC thought it would be." That said, says...
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Facial Feminization Surgery Results in Glam Video: 'It's Still Me'
Mulvaney returned to social media to tell her followers how happy she is Talk about new year, new you! TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney returned from a social media hiatus to reveal the results of her facial feminization surgery. The creator, who rose to fame on social media for her series "Days of Girlhood" that documented her transition from day one, underwent intensive facial feminization surgery (FFS) in December. She's been quiet on social media since then, while she healed. Now that Mulvaney, whose last pre-FFS post on Instagram was Dec....
Heather Gay Admits 'Humiliating' Truth About RHOSLC Black Eye as Bravo Confirms Investigation
"I blacked out," Heather said during part 1 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion, noting that she still doesn't know what caused her injury Heather Gay was finally forced to address her mysterious black eye during part 1 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion on Wednesday night. The only problem was, she still had no answers. "I don't know how I got the black eye," the 40-year-old told Andy Cohen and her fellow costars. "I blacked out. I don't know what happened. ... I cannot speak...
Gisele Bündchen Makes Sexy Return to Set in Plunging Look as She Focuses on Career Post-Tom Brady Divorce
Bündchen has made a return to modeling after finalizing her divorce from Brady, having also kicked off 2023 with a new campaign for Louis Vuitton Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work and showing off her supermodel posing skills in the process. The fashion industry star and entrepreneur, 42, was spotted near Miami doing a photo shoot wearing a plunging, metallic purple Versace one-piece with a hood. In several shots, Bündchen can be seen posing in a sexy stance while looking up and over at the camera and...
Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photos from Daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party
"My little Chi Chi's Hello Kitty Birthday party," Kim Kardashian captioned a carousel of photos from daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday bash Chicago West's 5th birthday party was a family affair! On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian shared sweet photos of her and her children from Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party, held earlier this month on Jan. 15. "My little Chi Chi's Hello Kitty Birthday party 💕," the SKIMS founder, 42, captioned the Instagram carousel. In the first photo, Kardashian makes a kissy face while hugging the birthday girl, who is dressed...
Katharine McPhee and Jennifer Hudson Worried Smash Duet Was a 'Terrible Song' — but 'We Had a Little Fun'
"Of course I would do a reboot," Katharine McPhee told Jennifer Hudson of her former NBC musical drama Smash, which ran for two seasons from 2012 to 2013 Jennifer Hudson and Katharine McPhee are taking a walk down musical memory lane. The American Idol alums reminisced about Hudson's three-episode guest arc on McPhee's NBC show Smash in 2013 as the latter appeared Friday on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "It was so much fun," McPhee, 38, recalled of the experience. "I remember we were all so excited that Jennifer was coming." McPhee starred as...
Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She's 'Still Trying to Get Used' to Daughter Apple's Absence
Gwyneth Paltrow has had a hard time adjusting since daughter Apple relocated to New York to attend college Gwyneth Paltrow is missing her daughter while she's away at school. The GOOP founder, 50, shared an Instagram Story on Friday that featured a throwback selfie alongside daughter Apple, 18, who is now living in New York and going to college. "Still trying to get used to it💔," she captioned an old selfie she took with Apple, where the teen takes the photo as mom poses over her shoulder. The Shakespeare in Love actress...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights with Dad Patrick
Brittany Mahomes showed off how much her little girl, who turns 2 next month, idolizes her dad, Patrick Mahomes Sterling Skye has her sights set on keeping up with her dad. On Wednesday, Brittany Mahomes shared pictures of her 23-month-old carefully watching and imitating dad Patrick Mahomes in the gym. The toddler, dressed in a rose pink sweatsuit, grabbed onto tiny hot pink weights and held one in each hand as she followed his lead. "If it's one thing she loves to do, it's watch her daddy," the new mom...
Jennifer Coolidge Says 'Most Fun I've Ever Had at a Wedding' Was for Billie Eilish and Finneas' Parents
"It was the most romantic thing I've ever been to," Jennifer Coolidge said of attending the wedding of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents in 1995 Jennifer Coolidge had an unforgettable time at the wedding of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents. While promoting her latest movie, Shotgun Wedding, Coolidge, 61, and her costar Steve Coulter sat down with Olivia Marks of Hits Radio. Asked by Marks about the "craziest wedding" she's ever attended, Coolidge said, "I think the best wedding I've ever went to was... I got this...
Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's A Simple Favor Sequel Slated to Begin Production in Italy This Fall: Source
Paul Feig is back in the director's chair and most, if not all, of the supporting cast from the first film will return, a source tells PEOPLE The sequel to A Simple Favor is in advanced negotiations to begin production this fall, PEOPLE has learned from a source. The Amazon Studios and Lionsgate picture, a follow-up to the popular 2018 dark comedy–thriller starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, will be set in Capri, Italy for the duo's new twisted game of deceit. Paul Feig is back in the director's chair and most,...
Octavia Spencer Says She's 'Felt More Racism' in L.A. Than Back Home in Alabama: 'I Was an Anomaly'
After moving to Los Angeles in the '90s, Octavia Spencer says she experienced racism on Rodeo Drive that was "right out of Pretty Woman" Octavia Spencer said that she "felt more racism when I first moved" to Los Angeles than she ever did in her southern hometown of Montgomery, Alabama, as she appeared on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last week. "I think everywhere is heavy. Everywhere has its history," explained the Oscar winner, 52. "I think everywhere has problems." RELATED: Octavia Spencer Mourns...
Amber Rose Says She Wants to 'Be Single for the Rest of My Life' amid Ex's Romance with Cher
"I don't want to share my life or my house with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex," said Amber Rose as she explained why she wants to stay single Amber Rose is single and plans on keeping it that way. During an appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, hosted by Sofia Franklyn, the model and actress opened up about her relationship history — including her past with Kanye West, 21 Savage and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa — and shared her thoughts on how...
Andy Cohen Regrets Tense Larsa Pippen Moment During RHOM Reunion Taping: 'I Don't Like Screaming at Women'
"I didn't have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today," Cohen said Things get heated between Andy Cohen and Larsa Pippen during the upcoming Real Housewives of Miami reunion. In the midst of filming the special, the Bravo producer took a moment to share an update on how things were going. However, Cohen surprisingly issued a public apology to Pippen, 48, upon revealing a tense moment that occurred between the two. "We're still shooting and I didn't have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today," Cohen, 54,...
People
391K+
Followers
67K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0