Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
iheart.com
Man Crushed To Death By Pop-Up Urinal
A worker was crushed to death by a retractable urinal on Friday (January 27). The urinals have been installed across London's entertainment districts and are stored below ground during the day. At night, they are raised above the ground, giving people a place to use the restroom so they do not have to urinate on the streets.
brides.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Disney World Has a Big Problem That Visitors Need to Worry About
The Mouse House has a problem that could ruin your upcoming vacation.
Bustle
Attention Millennials, Italian Charm Bracelets Are Officially Back
Look, a lot of shocking things happen on Love Island. Contestants get raunchy under night-vision cameras; Prince Harry’s ex shows up; brutal betrayals lead to blistering breakups; important matters of geopolitics are discussed (read: when Hayley Hughes from Season 4 asked, “Does Brexit mean we won’t have any trees?”). Still, nothing prepared me for the Season 9 premiere, when Anna-May Robey arrived at the villa wearing a stack of Italian charm bracelets circa 1999.
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
Bustle
Kylie Jenner Wore A Stunning Corset Dress For Paris Couture Week
Kylie Jenner is living her best life at Paris Haute Couture Week, turning out internet-breaking looks daily. First, she donned a lion head gown that was both meaningful and meme-able, next she went full Cinderellacore, then stunned in a spicy bondage look, and, most recently, she sported the polarizing underwear-as-outerwear trend that fashion girlies can’t get enough of.
‘The Traitors’ Season 1 Winner Has Been Crowned
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains the name and details of the winner of The Traitors Season 1. Peacock dropped all 10 episodes of the first season of The Traitors on January 12. The show based on a Dutch format called De Verraders and whose BBC One adaptation was a hit in England has crowned its first winner. Since all episodes were made available at once, some viewers might just be starting to watch the show, others are close to finishing, and some have yet to discover it. This is your last warning because ahead, we will reveal the winner of the...
Kirsten Storms Was Told She Wouldn’t Make It Before Securing Her Role in Disney’s ‘Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century’
Soap opera fans know Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on General Hospital. She has starred on the daytime drama since 2005, and her character is a fan favorite. Soap acting was a dream come true for Storms, whose mom watched the daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful while she was growing up. Before General Hospital, she starred on Days of Our Lives as Belle Black.
Bustle
Cruz Beckham Teased New Music With An Adorable Nod To Mom Victoria Beckham
As much as nepo babies have come under scrutiny lately, Cruz Beckham isn’t hiding his ties to his famous mom, Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice. In fact, the 17-year-old musician wore his pride on his shirt on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 27. His set of photos appeared to show him working on new music, all while wearing a nostalgic Spice Girls T-shirt.
Bustle
Harry Styles Just Split His Pants In Jennifer Aniston’s Face
Following a brief Christmas hiatus, Harry Styles resumed the U.S. leg of his Love On Tour to a sold-out crowd in Inglewood, California. However, along with some show-stopping performances of the singer’s biggest hits, fans at the Kai Forum on Jan. 26 were also witness to a major on-stage wardrobe malfunction.
Bustle
Love Island Tanyel's Latex Versace Dress Was Gifted By A Former Islander
On Jan. 25, the current batch of contestants partied it up at a ‘90s themed bash in the Love Island villa, soundtracked by bangers of the era like Black Box’s house classic “Ride on Time.” Rising to the occasion, the entire gang donned double denim, diamante sunnies, and bucket hats, while Tanyel rocked up in an eye-catching, and strangely familiar dress. If her pastel-blue Versace number has just conjured up a strong sense of deja vu, you’re on the right track already; it used to belong to former Islander Tasha. That’s right, the 2022 contestant made somewhat of a return to the villa via the wardrobe department.
Bustle
You’ve Got Love Island’s Farmer Will All Wrong
As far as Love Island contestants go, Will Young, aka. @farmerwill_, is far from your typical Islander. He isn't a city boy. He isn't a footballer. Or a scaffolder. Or a financial adviser. As his 1.4m TikTok followers and 3.4 million viewers of the famed ITV dating show will know, he is a fifth-generation farmer from Buckinghamshire. And one in-tune with his feelings and emotions. And yes, sometimes he’s a bit awkward and comes across as a bit of a dork. He was friendzoned twice in his first week in the villa, prompting concerns about his future on the show and more than a few comparisons, but I’m here to tell you that you are getting Will, the sheep farmer, all wrong: he might just be Winter Love Island’s GOAT. (See what I did there?)
Bustle
Jennifer Coolidge Hunted For Jewels & Lashes In J.Lo’s Hotel Room
It’s time for Hollywood to write a buddy comedy for J.Lo and J.Co. Jennifer Coolidge invaded Jennifer Lopez’s hotel room in an Instagram video posted to J.Lo’s account on Jan. 26, ahead of the premiere of their new movie Shotgun Wedding. Clearly, the singer was surprised by what she discovered. “Found this in my phone...” she wrote, with a crying-laughing emoji. She signed off the caption, calling her and Coolidge “JLo & JCo.”
Bustle
Twitter Wants To Dance With Anne Hathaway At Paris Fashion Week
From donning puffer corsets to channeling her iconic Devil Wears Prada character, Anne Hathaway has been making headlines lately for her impeccable style. Some even think it’s life imitating art — Andy Sachs remains of the most stylish people on the big screen. But there is one significant difference between their characters. The last time Andy was in Paris, she was barely having any fun, leading to her ultimately quitting her job and dramatically throwing her phone in a fountain. Fortunately, IRL, the actor has way more fun in the French capital.
Bustle
“Lavender Haze” Star Laith Ashley Breaks Down Filming With Taylor Swift
With her new music video, Taylor Swift has proven her allyship. The Grammy winner cast Laith Ashley, a transgender model, actor, singer, and activist, in her “Lavender Haze” video, which premiered on Jan. 27. Many fans have praised Swift for casting a transgender man as her romantic lead at a time when trans people’s rights and protections are being threatened and revoked in several U.S. states. For Ashley, he thinks this simple yet significant representation can go a long way.
Bustle
CASETiFY Vs. Otterbox Phone Cases: Which One Is Better?
Your phone provides entertainment, helps you connect with others, and organizes your life, so it’s only natural to want to protect it with one of the most durable phone cases around. In your search, the CASETiFY versus Otterbox battle for the title of best phone case may have surfaced, and I’ve dived into the nitty gritty of both to determine the pros and cons of each. Here’s how the two brands stack up:
Bustle
Twitter Is Having A Field Day Over Mr Blobby’s Costume Selling For £62k
It’s hard to say if millennials view the yellow-speckled, clumsy pink TV character with more fondness or terror, but Mr Blobby is undoubtedly a British ‘90s icon. Fans of the BBC show Noel’s House Party raced to outbid each other when an eBay seller — identified only as blobby01 — listed an original Mr Blobby costume for auction last week.
Bustle
Emily In Paris’ Lucien Laviscount & Lucas Bravo Owned Paris Fashion Week
Fittingly enough, a handful of stars from Netflix’s Emily In Paris have been making waves across the city’s Fashion Week. As well as a shimmering appearance from Ashley Park at Rahul Mishra’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture fashion show, where the actor pulled off golden heels despite wearing an ankle support, Emily’s two love interests from the comedy-drama have modelled their own looks.
