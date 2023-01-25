Read full article on original website
What's in the Offing for Hess Corp's (HES) Earnings in Q4?
HES - Free Report) is set to report earnings results for fourth-quarter 2022 on Jan 25, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, Hess Corp’s earnings per share of $1.89 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny due to higher realizations of commodity prices and increased hydrocarbon production.
Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Up on Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenue Rise
PB - Free Report) gained 3.8% following the release of its fourth-quarter 2022 results. Earnings per share of $1.51 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line increased 9.4% from the prior-year quarter. Results were primarily aided by an increase in revenues, along with marginally lower expenses....
United Rentals (URI) Q4 Earnings Lag, 2023 View Solid, Stock Up
URI - Free Report) shares gained 4.39% in the after-hours trading session on Jan 25, following fourth-quarter 2022 results. Its earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but increased on a year-over-year basis on the back of sustained demand in its end markets and the strength of its core rental business.
CNX Resources (CNX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag Estimates
CNX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents by 188%. In the year-ago quarter, CNX Resources reported earnings of 31 cents per share. Revenues. CNX Resources’ fourth-quarter revenues of $416 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
RPC (RES) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Ups Capex Guidance
RPC Inc. (. RES - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share in the fourth quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. The bottom line significantly increased from the year-ago quarter’s 6 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $482 million beat the Zacks...
Intel (INTC) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates on Lower Revenues
INTC - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, missing the bottom line and the top line estimates. Both revenues and earnings declined year over year owing to a challenging macroeconomic environment, uncertain business conditions and softening demand trends. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $664...
W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q4 Earnings Top on Solid Underwriting
WRB - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 operating income of $1.16 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 by 8.4%. The bottom line improved 12.4% year over year. The insurer benefited from higher premiums, driven by strong rate increases in nearly all lines of business, exposure growth and an improvement in expense ratio.
Eastman Chemical's (EMN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat
EMN - Free Report) reported earnings of a penny per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a decline of 99.6% from the year-ago quarter's $2.81. EMN posted adjusted earnings of 89 cents per share, down 50.8% from the year-ago quarter figure of $1.81. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.
Is a Beat on the Cards for Novo Nordisk (NVO) in Q4 Earnings?
NVO - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1 . The company’s earnings surprise history has been good so far, with its earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing in the remaining one, the average beat being 3.09%. In the last reported quarter, Novo Nordisk delivered an earnings beat of 2.38%.
Xerox (XRX) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
XRX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted EPS of 89 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64.8% and increased more than 100% year over year. Total revenues of $1.9 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 4% and increased 9.2% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues increased 13.9% on a constant-currency basis.
TotalEnergies (TTE) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
TTE - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before the opening bell. This company reported negative earnings surprise in the last reported quarter. Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its fourth-quarter performance. Factors at Play. TotalEnergies’ fourth-quarter performance is likely...
RLI Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Premiums Rise Y/Y
RLI Corp. (. RLI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.7%. The bottom line improved 26.4% from the prior-year quarter. The quarterly results benefited from solid performance across all its segments and favorable reserve development, and higher net...
Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
AZPN - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 35 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 46 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The company reported revenues of $242.8 million compared with $81.8 million reported in the...
What Lies Ahead for GasLog Partners (GLOP) in Q4 Earnings?
GLOP - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, before market open. The partnership’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark in the remaining one), the average beat being 40.46%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for...
Wolfspeed (WOLF) Q2 Loss Narrows, Revenues Increase Y/Y
WOLF - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 11 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 14 cents per share and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 16 cents per share. Revenues of $216.1 million were up 24.8% year over year...
Teradyne (TER) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y
TER - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 92 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.3%. However, the bottom line decreased 32.8% year over year and 20% sequentially. Revenues of $731.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $710.6 million. The figure dipped 11.5% sequentially...
Hexcel (HXL) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
HXL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents by 29%. The bottom line improved massively from the year-ago earnings of 16 cents per share, implying solid growth of 150%. In the quarter under review, the...
Eagle Materials (EXP) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates
EXP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.20 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $2.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of gypsum wallboard...
Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates
CWBC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.70%. A...
Heritage Financial (HFWA) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates
HFWA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this bank holding company would...
