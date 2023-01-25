ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Burning brush to prevent fires in Central Florida

The Econ River Wilderness Area closes Monday. Seminole County said it will be closed for about two weeks as crews work to prepare for prescribed burns. During an interview on Talk to Tom, Allegra Buyer, the Natural Resources Program Coordinator for Seminole County said there are two main reasons for prescribed burns.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Charges recommended against man who beat shark with hammer on Florida beach, FWC says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it is now recommending charges against the man accused of beating a shark with a hammer. A FWC spokesman confirmed its recommendation to News 6 Thursday afternoon. The agency has not yet said what charges the man could face, but a news release from FWC is expected sometime on Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
New push for death with dignity legislation in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Last Saturday, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband in his hospital bed, according to Daytona Beach Police. He was terminally ill, and she and her husband planned his killing, police said. She is now charged with first-degree murder. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of...
FLORIDA STATE
Here’s where online sports betting stands in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re hoping to bet on the Super Bowl online from your couch in Florida, you’re out of luck. Despite a compact between the Seminole Tribe and Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021, sports betting is still not allowed in Florida. [TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando...
FLORIDA STATE
Ask Trooper Steve: Why do so many trailers have non-functioning lights?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why do so many trailers being pulled by vehicles have lights on...
ORLANDO, FL
51-year-old bicyclist dies in DeLand crash while trying to cross street

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Lake Helen man was killed Wednesday during a crash in DeLand after he tried to cross the road on his bicycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:38 p.m. at East International Speedway Boulevard and North Kepler...
DELAND, FL
51-year-old Clermont motorcyclist killed in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla – A 51-year-old Clermont man riding a motorcycle was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash along U.S. Highway 27 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and Green Cove...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
15-year-old girl takes plea deal in shootout with Volusia deputies

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl involved in a shootout with Volusia County deputies in June 2021 accepted a plea deal Friday afternoon. Nicole Jackson pleaded no contest to the charges against her, meaning she did not admit guilt but may be sentenced as though she had. The...
Florida bill seeks to enhance penalties for antisemitic acts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida lawmakers are announcing a bill Thursday that aims to make certain antisemitic acts a hate crime. Florida Rep. Mike Caruso filed House Bill 269, an anti-hate crime bill, which would also increase penalties for hate crimes to a felony. Caruso spoke alongside state Reps. Randy Fine and Vicky Lopez at the Florida Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
2 men accused of stealing mail from USPS in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two arrests were announced Thursday in a string of mail thefts from USPS collection boxes in Marion County and for the possession of a stolen postal key, according to the Department of Justice. Jordan Jax, and Tarod Goodman Jr., both 23, were arrested after evidence...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Driver in California cliff crash moved from hospital to jail

MONTARA, Calif. – The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet (76 meters) off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A....
CALIFORNIA STATE

