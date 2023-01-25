Read full article on original website
Burning brush to prevent fires in Central Florida
The Econ River Wilderness Area closes Monday. Seminole County said it will be closed for about two weeks as crews work to prepare for prescribed burns. During an interview on Talk to Tom, Allegra Buyer, the Natural Resources Program Coordinator for Seminole County said there are two main reasons for prescribed burns.
Torchy’s Tacos 1st Florida location to open soon, 2nd coming in spring
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Texas-based chain Torchy’s Tacos is getting ready to open its first location in the Sunshine State and a second location will not be too far behind. The first Florida location is set to open in St. Petersburg at 2314 Tyrone Blvd. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a news release.
Charges recommended against man who beat shark with hammer on Florida beach, FWC says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it is now recommending charges against the man accused of beating a shark with a hammer. A FWC spokesman confirmed its recommendation to News 6 Thursday afternoon. The agency has not yet said what charges the man could face, but a news release from FWC is expected sometime on Thursday.
VIDEO: DeBary man hid from deputies in swamp after peeking in woman’s window, officials say
A DeBary man was found hiding from deputies in a swampy area Thursday after he was caught looking through a woman’s window multiple times, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Steven P. Johnson, 29, faces charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without...
New push for death with dignity legislation in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Last Saturday, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband in his hospital bed, according to Daytona Beach Police. He was terminally ill, and she and her husband planned his killing, police said. She is now charged with first-degree murder. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of...
🩸‘Pride, accomplishment:’ Lake County woman donates over 70 gallons of blood
LEESBURG, Fla. – More than 50 years ago a national proclamation was signed designating January as ‘National Blood Donor Awareness Month.’. January is typically a period of critical blood shortage as people tend to stop donating during the holidays, and when they get sick during cold and flu season.
Video shows moments during deadly standoff between man, Lake County deptuies
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The sheriff’s office released video Friday showing what led to a fatal shooting involving deputies and a man with a rifle and a handgun last week during a well-being check near Clermont. The shooting, which occurred at the 9200 block of Pine Island Road...
Reward up to $9,500 offered in Ocala shooting that killed 2 on New Year’s Day
OCALA, Fla – A reward of up to $9,500 is being offered for any new information that will help lead to an arrest in an Ocala shooting on New Year’s Day that killed two people. The Ocala Police Department said D’amonta Harris and Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey were...
Felon accused of using ‘fake’ deeds to take Volusia homes pleads no contest to fraud
Following a News 6 investigation into a property fraud scheme involving bogus deeds, a convicted felon accused of illegally taking ownership of two Volusia County homes pleaded no contest to organized fraud Tuesday. Javon Rendard Walden, 37, faces two years in prison followed by three years of supervised probation if...
Here’s where online sports betting stands in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re hoping to bet on the Super Bowl online from your couch in Florida, you’re out of luck. Despite a compact between the Seminole Tribe and Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021, sports betting is still not allowed in Florida. [TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando...
Shooting investigated, body located near condominiums in Casselberry, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Police and deputies’ response to a shooting incident early Saturday in Casselberry turned up a damaged vehicle, shell casings and a body, all located not far from a condo complex, according to a statement. The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Casper Lane, with...
Ask Trooper Steve: Why do so many trailers have non-functioning lights?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why do so many trailers being pulled by vehicles have lights on...
51-year-old bicyclist dies in DeLand crash while trying to cross street
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Lake Helen man was killed Wednesday during a crash in DeLand after he tried to cross the road on his bicycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:38 p.m. at East International Speedway Boulevard and North Kepler...
51-year-old Clermont motorcyclist killed in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla – A 51-year-old Clermont man riding a motorcycle was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash along U.S. Highway 27 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and Green Cove...
15-year-old girl takes plea deal in shootout with Volusia deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl involved in a shootout with Volusia County deputies in June 2021 accepted a plea deal Friday afternoon. Nicole Jackson pleaded no contest to the charges against her, meaning she did not admit guilt but may be sentenced as though she had. The...
Central Florida leaders react to brutal beating of Tyre Nichols at hands of Memphis police
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S. recoiled Friday upon witnessing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, who died in a hospital after a group of Memphis police officers pulled him from a car to pin down, hold up, punch, kick, tase, baton and pepper spray the 29-year-old father in a ruthless assault being likened to the 1991 beating of Rodney King.
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
Florida bill seeks to enhance penalties for antisemitic acts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida lawmakers are announcing a bill Thursday that aims to make certain antisemitic acts a hate crime. Florida Rep. Mike Caruso filed House Bill 269, an anti-hate crime bill, which would also increase penalties for hate crimes to a felony. Caruso spoke alongside state Reps. Randy Fine and Vicky Lopez at the Florida Capitol.
2 men accused of stealing mail from USPS in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two arrests were announced Thursday in a string of mail thefts from USPS collection boxes in Marion County and for the possession of a stolen postal key, according to the Department of Justice. Jordan Jax, and Tarod Goodman Jr., both 23, were arrested after evidence...
Driver in California cliff crash moved from hospital to jail
MONTARA, Calif. – The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet (76 meters) off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A....
