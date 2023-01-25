Man stabbed to death at home on North Cameron Avenue in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a stabbing on North Cameron Avenue in Winston-Salem, according to police.
At 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 800 block of North Cameron Avenue to help Forsyth County EMS.
At the scene, officers found 63-year-old Archie Nash dead.
Police say that Nash and an acquaintance were involved in a disturbance inside the home when Nash was stabbed. He died at the scene.
Officers believe the stabbing was not a random act of violence but have not released any information about possible suspects.
