Winston-salem, NC

Man stabbed to death at home on North Cameron Avenue in Winston-Salem

By Justyn Melrose
 3 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a stabbing on North Cameron Avenue in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 800 block of North Cameron Avenue to help Forsyth County EMS.

8-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot while sleeping, Greensboro Police Department

At the scene, officers found 63-year-old Archie Nash dead.

Police say that Nash and an acquaintance were involved in a disturbance inside the home when Nash was stabbed. He died at the scene.

Officers believe the stabbing was not a random act of violence but have not released any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (3360 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online . Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.

