IRS takes so much of our money. Think of it. Your check is taxed, all sales are taxed, property is taxed, school taxes, medical taxes, and hell, even taxing your tax. Yet here I am paying well over 25K a year in taxes. I would kill for it to be simple and easy as well as fair.
see this is why we can't trust politicians he agreed to this during his negotiations to secure thus position but like always they never hold true to what they say all but one. TRUMP 2024
Come on Mr. Speaker ... its time for a flat tax. Do something remarkable and good for the masses. You politicians need to implement laws, the people want. Not protect your political positions.
