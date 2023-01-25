ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IRS takes so much of our money. Think of it. Your check is taxed, all sales are taxed, property is taxed, school taxes, medical taxes, and hell, even taxing your tax. Yet here I am paying well over 25K a year in taxes. I would kill for it to be simple and easy as well as fair.

see this is why we can't trust politicians he agreed to this during his negotiations to secure thus position but like always they never hold true to what they say all but one. TRUMP 2024

Come on Mr. Speaker ... its time for a flat tax. Do something remarkable and good for the masses. You politicians need to implement laws, the people want. Not protect your political positions.

Washington Examiner

McCarthy says Santos will be removed from Congress if investigation finds he broke law

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be removed from Congress if an investigation finds that he broke the law. Santos is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. The investigation resulted from revelations that the freshman congressman had lied about numerous parts of his life and career. In addition to the Ethics Committee inquiry, Santos is currently under investigation by a variety of federal and state entities.
CNET

Should I File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security?

Tax season officially begins today, and the question of whether Social Security beneficiaries should file tax returns might be on the minds of the nearly 66 million Americans who receive benefits. Whether it's necessary for those who received Social Security payments in 2022 to file that return depends on a few factors.
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
Larry Lease

Congressman-Elect Keith Self Causing Tension in Republican Party by Voting Against McCarthy for House Speaker

House Republicans are unable to elect a new House Speaker.Photo byBrandon MowinkelonUnsplash. On Tuesday, Representative-elect Keith Self made history when he voted against the presumptive House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, on three consecutive ballots. WFAA says this resulted in the House being unable to elect a speaker and adjourning without doing so, marking the first time in 100 years that this has happened. Self, who represents a district in Texas that includes parts of Collin and Hunt counties and is the former Collin County judge, explained that he made this decision because the majority of his constituents voiced their concerns about the Speaker of the House and wanted change.
