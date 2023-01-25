Read full article on original website
2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report
Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?
The Daily South
The 7 Best Train Rides In Texas For A Unique Lone Star Excursion
Hopping aboard a train evokes nostalgia for simpler times, when enjoying the view was preferred over tuning out with technology. Train travel is still all around us if you know where to look, and people are beginning to head back to the railroad tracks. Of all the historic and seasonal train rides in the South, Texas perhaps boasts the most. Between the many diverse regions and cities, you’ll find plenty of train excursions in the Lone Star State to sit back and enjoy the scenery, whether on a train tour of the Hill Country, a wine train in North Texas, or a historic small-town train that takes you a step back in time.
The Daily South
7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape
It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
These are the highest paying jobs in Texas, report finds
If you can't stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise.
8 Texas Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
These are Apparently the Top 20 Worst Places to Live in Texas
Texas is a vast and wonderful state. From Dallas, TX south to San Antonio, and from East to West there are so many great places to settle down and raise a family. But like Bon Jovi said every rose has its thorn, and here are Texas' top 20 of 'em.
Don’t Go Chasing Waterfalls! Unless It’s These 4 Awesome Texas Waterfalls!
Waterfalls in Texas? Yes, why not! It's not the first thing you think of when thinking of TEXAS, but that's why it's even better when you find them. A waterfall in Texas definitely stands out. So, where are the waterfalls and which ones are closest to us here in West Texas? Well, you might have to drive a bit, but here are some that are less than a half day away.
Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas
Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
Five Haunted Spots In Texas That Are Sure To Make You Quiver
Welcome to some of the most haunted spots in Texas. Hope in the car and head southeast to check out these paranormal spots. Let's start out in San Antonio to get you in the spirit. Take a trip down the San Antonio River Walk and enjoy all the lights and decorations for Halloween. Now that you are feeling all festive let the spooking begin.
Can You Name All Of The Texas State Animals?
Every state has a designated, animal representative. Holding to the old "everything is bigger in Texas" adage, we have way more than 1 state animal. Every state has a list of official animals, flowers, emblems, nicknames, etc. For example, the Roadrunner is the state bird of New Mexico. New Hampshire's state motto is "Live Free Or Die". The state flower of Arizona is the saguaro cactus. Etc, etc, etc ...
What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?
February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
everythinglubbock.com
8 Texas locations make Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants of 2023
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – Yelp released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the United States, and of course, some Texas locations made the cut. Here’s where each Texas restaurant ranked on the list:. 15. Vietwich in Stafford. Yelp said the owner, who has competed on...
Researcher shares amazing video of record-breaking sized eel found on Rockport Beach in Texas
It's not an animal you see every day, especially not in Texas! This mammoth-sized eel breaks the record of the first one recorded at three and a half feet long in the state.
Insane Cloud Phenomenon Seen Floating Above Texas
The phenomenon is called a "fallstreak."
5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas
There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
'Colossal Waste of Money': Texas nears $1 billion in border wall contracts
The Webb County coalition that opposed Trump’s boondoggle is now scrambling to oppose the state’s expanded construction plans.
Central Texas Roads To Be Prepped By TxDOT For Freezing Temperatures
Mother Nature can sometimes be a cruel mistress can't she be? We've discussed in the past when Texans decide to say something to her, and normally it does not go the way they want. But most of the time, we receive advance notice of the plans Mother Nature has for us, so we can plan for the future weather.
This Austin restaurant has the best tacos in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos, it’s a dish that can be fused with any cuisine in the world and can be as simple as a tortilla and some cheese or as complex as your foodie mind can conjure up. But there are not many concoctions out there that can compete with some grade-A fish tacos.
brady-today.com
Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Awards $9.8 Million in Local Park Grants
AUSTIN— The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $9.8 million in local park grants to help create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities. The competitive grants are allocated to local government entities on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis. Once funded, the sites must remain parkland in perpetuity, properly maintained and open to the public. Twenty community parks statewide will gain nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks and sports fields. The commission, which administers the local park grants program for Texas, awarded grants to projects in various categories based on community population and scope.
