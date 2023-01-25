ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

The 7 Best Train Rides In Texas For A Unique Lone Star Excursion

Hopping aboard a train evokes nostalgia for simpler times, when enjoying the view was preferred over tuning out with technology. Train travel is still all around us if you know where to look, and people are beginning to head back to the railroad tracks. Of all the historic and seasonal train rides in the South, Texas perhaps boasts the most. Between the many diverse regions and cities, you’ll find plenty of train excursions in the Lone Star State to sit back and enjoy the scenery, whether on a train tour of the Hill Country, a wine train in North Texas, or a historic small-town train that takes you a step back in time.
7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape

It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas

Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
Five Haunted Spots In Texas That Are Sure To Make You Quiver

Welcome to some of the most haunted spots in Texas. Hope in the car and head southeast to check out these paranormal spots. Let's start out in San Antonio to get you in the spirit. Take a trip down the San Antonio River Walk and enjoy all the lights and decorations for Halloween. Now that you are feeling all festive let the spooking begin.
Can You Name All Of The Texas State Animals?

Every state has a designated, animal representative. Holding to the old "everything is bigger in Texas" adage, we have way more than 1 state animal. Every state has a list of official animals, flowers, emblems, nicknames, etc. For example, the Roadrunner is the state bird of New Mexico. New Hampshire's state motto is "Live Free Or Die". The state flower of Arizona is the saguaro cactus. Etc, etc, etc ...
What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?

February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
8 Texas locations make Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants of 2023

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – Yelp released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the United States, and of course, some Texas locations made the cut. Here’s where each Texas restaurant ranked on the list:. 15. Vietwich in Stafford. Yelp said the owner, who has competed on...
5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas

There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Awards $9.8 Million in Local Park Grants

AUSTIN— The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $9.8 million in local park grants to help create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities. The competitive grants are allocated to local government entities on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis. Once funded, the sites must remain parkland in perpetuity, properly maintained and open to the public. Twenty community parks statewide will gain nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks and sports fields. The commission, which administers the local park grants program for Texas, awarded grants to projects in various categories based on community population and scope.
