X Games Owner in Discussions for Everton Stake

MSP Sports Capital could expand its soccer portfolio with an investment in Everton. Everton owner Farhad Moshiri clarified earlier this week that the club wasn’t for sale, but that a minority investment to help fund its new stadium — expected to cost around $936 million — was close.
Will Crowdfunding Transfers Play a Role in Soccer’s Future?

Adrian Docea is collecting email addresses for his company’s app launch in an effort to harness the power of one of the biggest energy sources on the planet: soccer fans. “Football is not just the biggest sport in the world, it’s the biggest anything in the world,” said Docea. “It’s the only thing on this planet that has 4 billion fans.”
Wrexham Lowest Ranked Team Remaining in FA Cup

Between its celebrity ownership and hit TV show, Wrexham AFC has been a dynamo off the field. Now, it’s making waves on it. Wrexham is the only non-league club of the 32 remaining in the FA Cup. Wrexham plays in the National League — the fifth tier of English football and the first outside of the English Football League system.
