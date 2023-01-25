Salvation Army of the Black Hills’ Christmas Campaign goal comes up short, community support requested

Officials are set on reversing the trend of rising crime in the area. “It’s just been so frustrating and so demoralizing for the residents and for the police officers and for citizens at large to keep reading about this,” Mayor Steve Allender of Rapid City said. “The body count going up in our town, in our community, those things are damaging to Rapid City’s reputation. So I just want the community to know what we’re doing, and I want the community to acknowledge that we can do this together. We can work together to get this done. Believe me, no amount of criticism is going to make us do a better job, because we are literally doing everything.”

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO