Salvation Army of the Black Hills’ Christmas Campaign goal comes up short, community support requested

Want to help the Salvation Army reach their Red Kettle Campaign goal? Check out how!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After coming up short of their goal during their annual Red Kettle Campaign in 2022, the Salvation Army of the Black Hills is continuing to accept donations to reach their goal of $450,000. Black Hills Area Coordinator for the Salvation Army Major Jerry O’Neil explains...
The cold weather didn’t stop people from attending the All Ability Skate Day at Main Street Square
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The second annual All Ability Skate Day was held at the Main Street Square Ice Rink on Saturday, January 28. Even though it was cold and snowy, it didn’t stop people from showing up. Skating was free between noon and 4 p.m. What is...
PHOTOS: A blanket of white covers Rapid City and surrounding area
RAPID CITY, S.D. — While it can certainly create its challenges (drive the conditions, not the speed limit!), snow can also turn South Dakota’s Black Hills and prairie into a wonderland.
There’s still time to place winter apparel on the presidential statues
RAPID CITY, S.D. — With snow, wind and bitterly cold conditions are projected over the next week, officials in Rapid City are reminding the public that they can help those in need in the community by bundling up the presidential statues in downtown Rapid City with winter apparel items.
The 2023 Show Rite Youth Beef Show lets kids display their prize livestock at the Black Hills Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Stock Show has officially started, and one of the first events lets kids show off their prize livestock. The 2023 Show Rite Youth Beef Show at the Monument started with Junior Showmanship before moving to Breeding Heifers Friday. The beef show will...
65th annual Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo has officially begun
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A ribbon cutting was held Friday morning marking the official start of the 65th annual Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo. Distinguished guests as well as members of the Stock Show Board met up at the Barnett Field House for the ceremony. After a few words, the ribbon was officially cut by Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden.
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
Phase one of construction on the Rapid City downtown parking garage set to begin Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Phase one of renovations to the Rapid City downtown parking garage are set to begin on Monday, January 30. During this project, both staircases will be renovated and include a partial enclosure of the stairs to protect the structure and the people who use it.
This is the Poorest Town in South Dakota
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax
PIERRE – A food sales tax cut that passed a House panel Thursday morning has raised concerns for South Dakota’s nine tribal governments. An official with the Bureau of Finance and Management estimated that the tribes would lose about $2 million in funding for tribal government operations if the food tax is eliminated, but admitted […] The post SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Check out the two South Dakota chefs who were nominated for the James Beard Award
PIERRE, S.D. — Two chefs from South Dakota have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the James Beard Awards. Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer and Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls are listed as semifinalists in the best chef category for the Midwest Region.
PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: McLaughlin’s Chance Schott strikes pay dirt at Xtreme Bulls in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rodeo Rapid City kicked off on Friday with the PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour. Chance Schott from McLaughlin, SD scored 86.5 points to finish in first place. Cole Hould from Havre, MT finished in second place with a score of 85.5 points. Final Results. 1. Chance...
SWAT at home on Cleveland Avenue; Senator stripped of voting powers; Strong winds, snow in forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are the top stories for Thursday, January 26 First@4. A large police presence closed down Cleveland Avenue for a time on Thursday. Officers were working at a home between 14th and 15th Streets. SWAT was also on the scene. One day after having...
Reenact your favorite scene from “Cheers” with a custom built bar made of Black Hills Pine in this Spearfish home
SPEARFISH, S.D. – — awesome home located in the Green Acres Subdivision. This place has three bedrooms and one bathroom. On the main floor, you have two bedrooms, the bathroom and both the kitchen and living area. In the basement, you’ll find another bedroom and a very spacious family room. The basement is also where you’ll find the custom-built wet bar made with local Black Hills Pine, perfect for entertaining Sam, Diane, Frasier and who could forget NORM!
“We’ve exhausted essentially every tool we have at our disposal:” How Rapid City officials are trying to reverse the trend of crime in the Surfwood and Maple area
Officials are set on reversing the trend of rising crime in the area. “It’s just been so frustrating and so demoralizing for the residents and for the police officers and for citizens at large to keep reading about this,” Mayor Steve Allender of Rapid City said. “The body count going up in our town, in our community, those things are damaging to Rapid City’s reputation. So I just want the community to know what we’re doing, and I want the community to acknowledge that we can do this together. We can work together to get this done. Believe me, no amount of criticism is going to make us do a better job, because we are literally doing everything.”
Jury finds Arnson Absolu guilty on all counts in 2020 Rapid City triple homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D.- A Pennington County jury has found triple-murder suspect Arnson Absolu guilty on all counts. Absolu of the Bronx, New York City was charged with the August 2020 killings in Rapid City. Prosecutors maintained Absolu killed Charles Red Willow over a drug-related issue and that the other victims, Ashley Nagy and Dakota Zaiser were killed as a way of removing witnesses.
North Middle School, Knollwood Elementary School placed on secure status Friday afternoon
RAPID CITY, S.D. — North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary School were placed on secure status Friday afternoon as a precaution after the Rapid City Police Department received a report of an individual observed walking in the area outside of the Surfwood Apartments with a handgun. Numerous officers are...
Gov. Noem Announces Paid Family Leave Proposal
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and legislators announced a two-part paid family leave initiative. HB 1151 enhances paid family leave benefits for state employees and provides an affordable opportunity for entities in the private and public sectors to offer the same benefits. SB 154 establishes a $20 million grant program to help private businesses offer these enhanced benefits to their employees.
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
From pups pulling kegs to a free skate day for all! Check out these things to do this weekend in and around Rapid City!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – So are you planning on having a lazy weekend filled with binge-watching and munching on some snacks? You could do that, or you could check out these amazing events happening right outside your door!. Deadwood’s K9 Keg Pull 2023. Cute pups pulling kegs! Now...
