Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Richardson Electronics (RELL) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry...
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy AssetMark Financial (AMK) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
ENTX - Free Report) closed at $0.95 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
Meta and Amazon Earnings: Time to Buy these Beaten-Down Tech Stocks?
META - Free Report) and Amazon (. AMZN - Free Report) ahead of their upcoming earnings results to see if investors might want to finally buy these beaten-down tech stocks. The Nasdaq climbed again through mid-afternoon trading on Friday, alongside the wider market as Wall Street continues to buy tech stocks. The market faced a big test mid-week and the bulls won out, for now, helping push the S&P 500 back above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and the 4000 level.
Zacks.com
Should Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
VONV - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $6.60 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
UniFirst (UNF) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP)?
XLP - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Sector ETFs also provide...
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for K12 (LRN): Time to Buy?
LRN - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst...
Zacks.com
Permian Resources (PR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.81, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Zacks.com
Can American Eagle (AEO) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
AEO - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of...
Zacks.com
Hershey (HSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
HSY - Free Report) closed at $218.76, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had lost 5.68%...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Stanley Black's (SWK) Q4 Earnings?
SWK - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before the market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stanley Black’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. SWK delivered better-than-expected results thrice in the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the earnings surprise being 4.1%, on average.
Zacks.com
Is First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FYX) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FYX - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market. Investors...
Zacks.com
Why Wingstop (WING) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
WING - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This restaurant chain has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 26.79%.
Zacks.com
What Makes BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) a Good Fit for 'Trend Investing'
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Bank ETF (FTXO)?
FTXO - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Sector ETFs also provide investors access to...
Zacks.com
Eagle Materials (EXP) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates
EXP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.20 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $2.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of gypsum wallboard...
Zacks.com
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
PXD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $227.13, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%. Heading into today, shares of the independent...
Comments / 0