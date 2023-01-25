Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Another Buffalo Bill Has Been Added To The 2023 Pro Bowl
It has been an incredible year for this Buffalo Bills Linebacker. First he was named to the All-Pro team, and now he's been invited to the Pro Bowl. Huge congratulations is in order for Matt Milano. He has been invited to play in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl in place of the injured TJ Watt.
Cowboys Star Player Interested by Brandon Beane’s Comments
The Buffalo Bills' season is done after their blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. Over the last several days Bills fans and media have been suggesting what the Bills should do this off-season and the consensus is the Bills need to upgrade the offense, more specifically, the wide receiver and offensive line positions.
One of Ken Dorsey’s Downfalls for Bills Offense Down the Stretch
The Buffalo Bills made their first move of the off-season on Thursday, as both Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN and the Associated Press reported the Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado. Salgado has been with the team since the Sean McDermott era started back in 2017. The Bills have some work...
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Report: Buffalo Bills Make Their First Change To The Coaching Staff
Fans have begun to ask for a change from the Buffalo Bills. Today they made their first move by firing a coach that has been with McDermott since 2017. Is it a knee-jerk reaction from the fans or does something need to be done differently? The logic is that for the last couple of years, the Bills have been pretty good in the regular season but by the time the playoffs come around, they just don't have what it takes to get over the hump.
There’s a Kansas City Chiefs Backer Bar in Buffalo
There are few places, if any, as crazy about their sports teams in this country as the City of Buffalo is. The Bills are everything to this community and the Sabres are making a comeback into being a playoff contender. The city was in Sabres mania back in 2005-2007, with those two post-lockout teams.
Sabres Player: “Most Fun Team I’ve Ever Been Around in My Life”
The Buffalo Sabres are on a five-game winning streak and it's the second five-game winning streak of the season. They also won their fourth straight road game last night in Winnipeg against the Jets. The 3-2 final score does not indicate how dominant the Sabres were in that game. Buffalo...
Aaron Rodgers One Step Closer To Playing the Bills Twice a Year
The NFL still has to get through the AFC and NFC Championship games, along with the Pro Bowl skills challenge and of course, the Super Bowl. However, the NFL off-season moves are already starting fast and furious. The Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado on Thursday, while the head coaching...
Could You Live In The Old Buffalo Bills Stadium?
You may think that the current Buffalo Bills stadium will just become a parking ground once the new stadium is complete, but what if Highmark Stadium turns into something more?. Many people in Western New York are secretly hoping that this is a possibility to recreate in Orchard Park. Because...
