Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom and Boyfriend Charged with Murder in 8-Month-Old Boy’s DeathWestland DailyNew Straitsville, OH
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersAthens, OH
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?Fatim HemrajParkersburg, WV
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WSAZ
2500 pills of suspected Fentanyl seized in drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - Guns, thousands of pills, and cash are among the items seized after a drug bust in Chesapeake, Ohio Wednesday. According to the Lawrence County Prosecutor, the Hurricane Police Criminal Interdiction unit notified the Lawrence County Drug and Major Task Force about a large shipment of drugs that they intercepted during a traffic stop.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, U.S. Marshals report two arrests
PARKERSBURG — Members of the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshals C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force with the execution of an arrest warrant for a Columbus man Thursday in Parkersburg. Officials arrested Jermaine S. Westbrook II, 29, of Columbus, at 910 30th St. Apt. 8 in Parkersburg on Thursday.
Four people arrested in $30,000 Ohio drug bust
MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
iheart.com
Ross Grand Jury: Possibly 75 years and $150,000 in Fines for Looking for GF
The Ross County Grand Jury returned 12 of their 14 cases Friday, with three open. In one case, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On November 15th, 22-year-old Jaquon L. Nesser of Chillicothe, forced his way into a Western Avenue apartment. He brandished a firearm, and "frantically ran" through the apartment, claiming to be looking for his girlfriend who was known to stay there sometimes.
sciotopost.com
Ross County Deputies Struggle with Man at Drug Traffic Stop
ROSS – One person fought with Deputies after an arrest in Ross County yesterday, he is now in custody and has more charges to deal with. According to Ross County Sheriffs’ office on 1/27/23 a traffic stop on US-23 and Trego creek led to suspicion of drugs inside the car. Deputy Dizemore and K9 Garka were dispatched to the scene for a free air sniff around the vehicle to detect possible illegal drugs inside the car. When the K9 arrived the Deputy instructed two drivers and passengers in the car to roll up the windows and put their hands on the dash while the K9 sniffed the car. During that investigation, the K9 alerted the driver’s side rear passenger door. Deputies then took both people into detainment for a search.
WSAZ
Police department mourns the loss of K9 Officer
WAVERLY, Ohio. (WSAZ) -A police department is mourning the loss of Sergeant K9 Gold. Gold was an eleven-year-old Belgian Malinois who passed at a vet’s office on Saturday morning, surrounded by his handler, Sergeant Taylor, family, and Chief Winfield. Sergeant K9 Gold began his career with the Pike County...
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Four Individuals Arrested and Drugs Seized at a Lucasville Minford Rd. Residence
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman, New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans and Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk announces that on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023 at approximately 1:50 P.M., Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three facing drug charges in Wood County
PARKERSBURG — Three people from Wood County were charged Tuesday with drug offenses after one search led to another, the Parkersburg Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force said. With the assistance of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Task Force served a search warrant Tuesday at 486 Jefferson Drive,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Thieves steal truck and trailer from Chillicothe dealership
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Thieves steal a truck and trailer from a Chillicothe car dealership. It happened on Thursday at the Instant Auto Sales on North Bridge Street. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the dealership shortly before noon on a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers stated...
sciotopost.com
Two Men Arrested in Armed Home Invasion in Pickaway County
Pickaway – One person on Pickaways Most Wanted list was arrested and placed in Pickaway county jail yesterday, a story that we have wanted to break for some time that was under investigation. Two men on 1/07/23 both from Lancaster entered a home on Five Points pike with a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Angry parent storms local school bus, sheriff’s office called
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident this week on a Union-Scioto (Unioto) school bus. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the district’s bus garage after the transportation coordinator said an angry parent stormed onto one of the buses while it was dropping students off.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Drug raid in Athens leads to arrests
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — In a bust led by the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force on January 24th, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Williams Road in Athens. Charles H. Gall III, 33, was found in possession of firearms while under indictment for drug-related charges. The search also led to the discovery of methamphetamine, fentanyl, money, and evidence of drug trafficking. Gall and another male, Waylon P. Troy, 30, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and having weapons while under disability.
iheart.com
RCI Inmate Found Guilty of Murdering his Cellmate
An inmate of the Ross Correctional Institution was found guilty of murdering his cellmate February 14th, after only an hour of deliberation in Ross County Common Pleas Court Wednesday. The Chillicothe Gazette reports that 35-year-old Darryl King of Eaton, Ohio, was found guilty of killing Alex Sapp of Newark. The...
sciotopost.com
Lancaster Man Found Guilty After Hiding in Tarlton Public Bathroom with Drugs
Tarlton – Two men were charged and one man was arrested and taken to jail for trafficking and possession of Fentanyl. According to Pickaway County Sheriff’s office, on August 29, 2022, they were dispatched to 25 N Harrison Street within the village of Tarlton, Pickaway County in reference to a vehicle complaint. Dispatch said a gray Saturn SUV was all over the roadway and almost struck a vehicle head-on as it was driving on SR 159. The caller advised the vehicle then pulled into the Tarlton Market (25 N Harrison) and the driver exited the vehicle and walked into the store.
sciotopost.com
Update – Search Warrant Uncovers Larger Theft Ring with Herrnstein Theft
Chillicothe – Last Friday, January 20, 2023, from around 3:00 am to 5:40 AM a few thieves decided to steal from Herrnstein Chrysler at 133 Marietta Rd. These people stole at least 8 spare wheels and tires from the back of Jeeps as well as various other items from inside different vehicles. Since then photos have been spread on social media in an attempt to catch and prosecute these thieves, no one knew they would get caught at the scene of the crime days later.
Pickaway County deputy rescues woman who crashed into garage
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Body camera video shows a deputy with the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office rescuing a woman who crashed her car into a garage earlier this week. According to a crash report, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Winchester Road for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a detached garage and caught on fire Wednesday night.
Deputies investigate alleged terroristic threats at 2 West Virginia schools
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies in Kanawha County are looking into alleged threats made against two schools in Sissonville, West Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a concerned parent called authorities with information her child received from Snapchat about “danger or potential violence” […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
WTAP
Three people arrested for the intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Three people were arrested with the intent to deliver drugs on Tuesday in Mineral Wells. A search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Jefferson Dr., according to the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force. During the search, task force agents found approximately one pound of...
wchstv.com
Former pastor and his wife plead guilty to unlawfully obtaining COVID jobless benefits
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a Missouri man who worked as a pastor in Wood County, W.Va., and his wife pleaded guilty Friday after they unlawfully obtained more than $26,000 in COVID-19 jobless benefits. Robert Notgrass, 51, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the theft of government...
Comments / 0