theburn.com
Rai’s Pizza starts serving up pies in Ashburn
Ashburn fans of Rai’s Pizza have a new place to get their favorite pies. The second Rai’s location has officially opened its doors at the Ashburn Ice House. As The Burn first reported last June, Rai’s has moved into the space vacated by Pomodoro Pizza, Pasta & More, which had been a longtime tenant inside the ice skating facility.
bethesdamagazine.com
Historic Olney House gets facelift, will open this spring as upscale Italian restaurant
A historic site in Olney is expected to reopen in the spring after years of renovations as an Italian formal dining restaurant operated by a French Laundry alumnus. The historic Olney House, built in 1800 by Whitson Canby, captured the attention of Howard County native and chef Thomas Zippelli, leading him to acquire it in 2019 to transform it into Italian eatery Salt & Vine, he said.
loudounnow.com
New Downtown Venue Has Deep Historic District Roots
Industry statistics put the median life of a restaurant at under three years; less than half will still be in business a decade after opening their doors. Leesburg restauranteur Fabian Saeidi certainly has beaten those odds, celebrating 50 years of serving diners on King Street. And he’s marking the anniversary...
Bay Net
New Cigar Lounge In Waldorf Getting Ready For Grand Opening, Invictus II Cigars
WALDORF, Md. – Jake Prater, owner of Invictus II Cigars, described the newest addition to Waldorf as a “sanctuary for virtuosos of fine cigars, premium whiskey, and cocktails.”. On the 21st episode of The BayNet’s Podcast, “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” the hosts ‘Get Real’ with Prater...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
mocoshow.com
“Downtown Brew’s” to Hold Soft Opening Today in Rockville
“Downtown Brew’s” at 5751 Fishers Lane in Rockville is scheduled to hold its soft opening today (Thursday, January 26th), located at the former site of Downtown Beer and Wine. The soft opening takes place at 6pm. According to the store, “We have on and off premise service so...
mocoshow.com
Soft Opening is Happening Now at Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge
Back in November we let you know that Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge will be taking over the space that was formerly home to TTT and Buena Vida at 8407 Ramsey Ave in Silver Spring. The restaurant announced, via social media, a soft opening that begins today (Thursday, January 26). It is described as an “Afro fusion restaurant and lounge.”
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
New Art Installation at Waterfront Park Reflects Shipping, Slavery
The next public art installation at Waterfront Park, coming this spring, will reflect Alexandria's history as a shipping port. "Two Boxes of Oranges and Admonia Jackson" by Nina Cooke John, an artist who was born in Jamaica and is now based in New York City. The artist is the founder of Studio Cooke John Architecture and Design and has been featured in national publications and won numerous awards. She was recently selected to design the new Harriet Tubman Monument in Newark, New Jersey.
tysonsreporter.com
McLean Chocolate Festival is back for 11th year this Sunday
The Rotary Club of McLean will peer back into the colonial era this weekend for its 11th annual chocolate festival. Set to return this Sunday (Jan. 29), the McLean Chocolate Festival will feature a colonial America chocolate-making demonstration, along with vendors, free entertainment and children’s games. The demo is being presented by American Heritage, a brand of locally headquartered candy maker Mars Inc.
Volunteers Needed to Bake Birthday Cakes for Children in Loudoun Community
Birthday cakes are something that many of us take for granted. Unfortunately, there are children who've never experienced the joy of a birthday cake on their special day. One local organization is voluntarily making birthday cakes for children who otherwise wouldn't have one. More volunteers are needed to meet demand, however.
fox5dc.com
Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures
WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
restonnow.com
Date set for full Herndon Festival to return this year
The Herndon Festival will return this year in the summer, bringing back a tradition that was scaled back to a carnival last year. The festival is set to take place from June 1-4 at the Northwest Federal Credit Union campus (200 Spring Street). The credit union is the title sponsor for the free event.
theburn.com
Hob tub store taking spot in Ashburn shopping center
It looks like a new store specializing in hot tubs, saunas, and swim spas is headed to a growing Ashburn shopping center. The company is called Capitol Hot Tubs and they are reportedly taking a spot in the Riverside Square center. Riverside Square is the retail center on the north...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen DC Currently Holding Preview Nights, Expected to Open Soon After
Gordon Ramsay’s new two-story waterfront restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen DC, sits in The Wharf (652 Wharf Street SW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia, 20024) with views overlooking the Potomac River. The space is over 14,000 SF and offers dining room, patio, or terrace seating. The restaurant is currently holding “preview nights” from 1/25-1/27 (bookings no longer available), but is expected to open soon after. The menus offered at the restaurant can be seen here.
thecatoctinbanner.com
Mountain View Convenience Store Makes Major Changes
Mountain View Convenience Store in Thurmont is like a whole new place. Long-time business partners, Ashish Parikh and Gagan Rao, have poured time into giving Mountain View Convenience Store the revitalized look it has today. The store’s new facelift has all the features locals are looking for in a one-stop...
theburn.com
Captain Mas Seafood closes in Sterling
After 10 years in business, Captain Mas Seafood & Crab House — a staple of the local seafood scene — has closed its doors — at least for now. The restaurant, which is part of the Cascades Marketplace center, actually shut down on December 31. On social media, the owners thanked the community for its support.
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mill and millhouse near Warrenton
The Minter-Spilman Mill and its millhouse, circa 1836, have been renovated into two homes on 3.5 acres just a few miles from downtown Warrenton. Almost all of the mill's working parts have been preserved, according to the Realtor.com listing. The asking price is just under $1.2 million. Take a look.
ffxnow.com
Photos: Upgrade of Reston Town Center’s public spaces nearly finished
Reston Town Center’s main public spaces have gotten a facelift. A visual look shows that much of the work on the public spaces is completed or underway, bringing new life to areas that have been untouched for more than 30 years. Upgrades to the pavilion include two fire pits...
These DC Restaurants, Chefs Were Named James Beard Award Semifinalists
Several Washington DC chefs and restaurants have made it to the semifinals of the 2023 James Beard Awards.The foundation will announce the winners on Monday, June 5, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Outstanding Restaurateur Michael Reginbogin and Jason Berry of KNEAD Hospitality + Design.&…
Three Baltimore restaurants nominated for one of highest honors in food industry
BALTIMORE - Three restaurants in the Charm City are up for one of the highest honors in the food industry. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year's awards, naming Charleston, Ekiben and foraged. as contenders.Charleston is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospital, one of the ten national categories. Steve Chu, co-owner of Ekiben, and Chris Amendola, head chef and owner of foraged, are semifinalists for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.A James Beard award nomination may not be new for Charleston, a longtime fine dining gem in Harbor East, but executive chef and co-owner Cindy Wolf said they're just as excited as the...
