Popculture
Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite
Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must Try
If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Der Dutchman in Sarasota. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.
The crispiest, easiest and most delicious bacon ever
At the beginning of last week, Alton Brown tweeted a missive that would eventually go viral. "Could someone help me with a culinary question," the "Good Eats" star asked. "What is 'leftover bacon?'" Of course, this question could be extended to any food that elicits fervid, impassioned loyalty. If and...
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Why It's A Mistake To Break Long Pasta Before Putting It In A Pot
You may hear every now and then that breaking your long pasta before putting it in the boiling water is a culinary sin to all Italians everywhere. While nothing bad will happen if you do decide to do this to your bucatini or pappardelle to have it better fit in your pots, it's better if you leave it as is. While you think this may be hard with the long pieces and smaller pots that look like they won't work, breaking the pasta is definitely a pasta rule you should never break.
New 'Extra Long' Cheeseburger at 'Burger King' Is the Stuff of Dreams
Not sure if this is in the States yet though.
12 Slow Cooker Dinner Ideas Your Family is Sure to Love
Are you looking for some new dinner ideas? Do you love your slow cooker? Then check out these awesome 12 slow cooker dinner ideas. No one wants to get in the kitchen and slave over the stove. Especially not when it’s so hot outside. Who wants to heat the house up even more? Or maybe you’re just really busy. With the longer days, there seems to be so many more activities going on – baseball, swim team, dance, even just being outdoors until all hours of the night. And if you have a slow cooker or crock pot, you know how awesome it is to just add the stuff for your meal, and kinda forget about it.
What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?
While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
Thrillist
Wendy's Will Offer $1 Chicken Sandwiches Every Day in January
It's a new year, but you will find Wendy's up to the same old things. The fast food chain is out there running discounts throughout the month that can put you in free fries and Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers. Though, at the moment, the star of the show might be a low-cost chicken sandwich.
butterwithasideofbread.com
PINEAPPLE COCONUT CAKE
Pineapple Coconut Cake that’s made with a boxed cake mix, instant pudding mix and topped with a delicious coconut whipped cream frosting & shredded coconut. Amazing tropical flavored sheet cake recipe!. Making this coconut pineapple cake is so simple, using a boxed cake mix and adding a few more...
Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month
Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
This Restaurant Has the Largest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in West Virginia
If you're ever craving some fresh comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at the Grand China Buffet and Grill in Clarksburg. This all-you-can-eat buffet is filled with delicious food and is known as being one of the biggest in the state, keep reading to learn more.
Man Brings Wendy’s Chili with Tabasco Sauce to Chili Contest as a Joke and Something Unexpected Happened
According to a Reddit post that received over 45,000 upvotes and nearly 1600 comments, a user had a unique approach to a local chili cook-off. The cook-off was held at a BMX event with a couple hundred people in attendance and the user, who had been a vegetarian for roughly twelve years, decided to enter the competition with a creative twist.
ABC News
Peeps unveils 3 new marshmallow treats for Easter, including Dr. Pepper and kettle corn flavors
Colorful sanding sugar-coated marshmallows in the shape of chicks and bunnies scream spring time and Easter candy. And this season, Peeps has three new flavorful products hitting shelves earlier than ever. Peeps is celebrating its 70th anniversary and announced a few new creations for the occasion. Mike and Ike teamed...
The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft
The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.
How Long to Air Fry Chicken Wings for Ultra-Crispy Results
Wondering how long to air fry chicken wings for crispy results that taste like they're deep fried? Here, we break down exactly what you'll need to do.
The All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib Buffet In North Carolina You Must Try
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. North Carolina is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as good or unique as this all-you-can-eat restaurant known as Madison's Prime Rib Steak & Seafood.
