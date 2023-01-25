ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite

Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
TEXAS STATE
Salon

The crispiest, easiest and most delicious bacon ever

At the beginning of last week, Alton Brown tweeted a missive that would eventually go viral. "Could someone help me with a culinary question," the "Good Eats" star asked. "What is 'leftover bacon?'" Of course, this question could be extended to any food that elicits fervid, impassioned loyalty. If and...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Mashed

Why It's A Mistake To Break Long Pasta Before Putting It In A Pot

You may hear every now and then that breaking your long pasta before putting it in the boiling water is a culinary sin to all Italians everywhere. While nothing bad will happen if you do decide to do this to your bucatini or pappardelle to have it better fit in your pots, it's better if you leave it as is. While you think this may be hard with the long pieces and smaller pots that look like they won't work, breaking the pasta is definitely a pasta rule you should never break.
Greta Brinkley

12 Slow Cooker Dinner Ideas Your Family is Sure to Love

Are you looking for some new dinner ideas? Do you love your slow cooker? Then check out these awesome 12 slow cooker dinner ideas. No one wants to get in the kitchen and slave over the stove. Especially not when it’s so hot outside. Who wants to heat the house up even more? Or maybe you’re just really busy. With the longer days, there seems to be so many more activities going on – baseball, swim team, dance, even just being outdoors until all hours of the night. And if you have a slow cooker or crock pot, you know how awesome it is to just add the stuff for your meal, and kinda forget about it.
Mashed

What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?

While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
OHIO STATE
Thrillist

Wendy's Will Offer $1 Chicken Sandwiches Every Day in January

It's a new year, but you will find Wendy's up to the same old things. The fast food chain is out there running discounts throughout the month that can put you in free fries and Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers. Though, at the moment, the star of the show might be a low-cost chicken sandwich.
butterwithasideofbread.com

PINEAPPLE COCONUT CAKE

Pineapple Coconut Cake that’s made with a boxed cake mix, instant pudding mix and topped with a delicious coconut whipped cream frosting & shredded coconut. Amazing tropical flavored sheet cake recipe!. Making this coconut pineapple cake is so simple, using a boxed cake mix and adding a few more...
Elementually

Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month

Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
Mashed

The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft

The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy