2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?

Lawn Starter recently released a report on 2023’s dirtiest cities in America and sadly, there are two Texas cities ranked among the top 10.

LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season. We compared over 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction,” the report said.

Here’s a look at the top 10 dirtiest cities in the U.S.:

  1. Houston
  2. Newark
  3. San Bernardino
  4. Detroit
  5. Jersey City
  6. Bakersfield
  7. San Antonio
  8. Fresno
  9. Oklahoma City
  10. Yonkers

There were also some other Texas cities ranked in the top 50:

  • El Paso – 29
  • Dallas – 32
  • Amarillo – 35
  • Fort Worth 40

Here’s what Lawn Starter had to say about H-Town:

“Space City lands at the top of our ranking’s trash heap as America’s Dirtiest City. It claims the title from Newark, New Jersey, its 2022 predecessor and this year’s No. 2.

Among the 152 cities we ranked, Space City is the third most polluted. In fact, a recent study found that the city’s petrochemical facilities severely violate EPA safety guidelines.

Our data supports those findings: Houston ranks third worst in greenhouse gas emissions from large industrial facilities. The city has the biggest cockroach problem, too, according to the Census Bureau.

Despite such conditions, Houstonians are still more satisfied with the cleanliness of their city than the residents of 33 other big cities, including Amarillo (No. 33) and Fort Worth (No. 32).”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

