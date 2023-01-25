Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Related
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Another Buffalo Bill Has Been Added To The 2023 Pro Bowl
It has been an incredible year for this Buffalo Bills Linebacker. First he was named to the All-Pro team, and now he's been invited to the Pro Bowl. Huge congratulations is in order for Matt Milano. He has been invited to play in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl in place of the injured TJ Watt.
Could You Live In The Old Buffalo Bills Stadium?
You may think that the current Buffalo Bills stadium will just become a parking ground once the new stadium is complete, but what if Highmark Stadium turns into something more?. Many people in Western New York are secretly hoping that this is a possibility to recreate in Orchard Park. Because...
Report: Buffalo Bills Make Their First Change To The Coaching Staff
Fans have begun to ask for a change from the Buffalo Bills. Today they made their first move by firing a coach that has been with McDermott since 2017. Is it a knee-jerk reaction from the fans or does something need to be done differently? The logic is that for the last couple of years, the Bills have been pretty good in the regular season but by the time the playoffs come around, they just don't have what it takes to get over the hump.
Buffalo Sabres Current Odds to Make the Playoffs
The Buffalo Sabres have won five straight games, after their 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. The Sabres have won five consecutive games, twice in one season for the first time since the 2007-2008 season, when Ryan Miller, Thomas Vanek, Jason Pominville and Derek Roy were on the team.
Bills' Josh Allen supports Ken Dorsey: 'I got to be better for him'
In a show of unsurprising support, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen backed his offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Speaking following the Bills’ departure from the playoffs after a 27-10 defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals, Allen said via video conference that problems the team’s offense had are not all on Dorsey. Allen shouldered some of the heat himself.
There’s a Kansas City Chiefs Backer Bar in Buffalo
There are few places, if any, as crazy about their sports teams in this country as the City of Buffalo is. The Bills are everything to this community and the Sabres are making a comeback into being a playoff contender. The city was in Sabres mania back in 2005-2007, with those two post-lockout teams.
Nathaniel Hackett Named Next Jets Offensive Coordinator
The New York Jets have hired former Denver Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett as their next offensive coordinator. He was fired less than one full year into his contract with Denver after being the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 2019 to 2021. He has also served as the offensive coordinator for the Syracuse Orange, Buffalo Bills, and Jacksonville Jaguars in his coaching career. The Jets parted ways with previous offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur after a disappointing end to the season. Hackett was expected to get some attention for an offensive coordinator job after his success in Green Bay.
Cowboys Star Player Interested by Brandon Beane’s Comments
The Buffalo Bills' season is done after their blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. Over the last several days Bills fans and media have been suggesting what the Bills should do this off-season and the consensus is the Bills need to upgrade the offense, more specifically, the wide receiver and offensive line positions.
Here are the Buffalo Bills' home & away opponents for the 2023 NFL season
At the conclusion of the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 regular season, their opponents for their upcoming campaign in 2023 were set in stone regardless of their postseason outcome. After falling short in the playoffs, the Bills will be anxious for another shot to achieve their Super Bowl dreams. In order...
Yardbarker
Bills LB Matt Milano Reaches Pro Bowl Games as Injury Replacement
The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday that linebacker Matt Milano will partake in the NFL's upcoming Pro Bowl Games showcase. Milano will serve as an injury substitution for Pittsburgh Steelers counterpart T.J. Watt. With Milano's entry, Buffalo will now have five representatives at the revamped all-star event, joining Josh Allen,...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0