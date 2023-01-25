ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PureWow

6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023

To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
Refinery29

How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7

Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
TODAY.com

Amazon Outlet just dropped a ton of winter fashion — 17 stylish finds under $35

It's probably safe to say that Amazon's "secret" overstock section is no longer classified as hush-hush (which might have something to do with Shop TODAY editors' inability to keep such insanely discounted prices on the low-down.) But when deals like these come around, it's impossible not to shout them from the rooftops.
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Champurrado

Champurrado is made with just a handful of ingredients and incredibly easy to make. The result is something rich and SO yummy. Serve on chilly nights with a few tamales. Champurrado is a delicious Mexican hot chocolate drink thickened by masa harina Do not substitute masa harina for regular corn flour. Masa harina is a type of corn flour and has a distinct taste.
Apartment Therapy

Step Aside, Mushroom Lamp: IKEA’s New Donut Lamp Is the Next “It” Lighting Trend

Blair is Apartment Therapy’s Style Shopping Editor, where she covers the latest brand launches, need-to-buys, and anything related to her two unofficial beats — cane and rattan. Whenever she’s not perusing for the latest home finds (a rarity), you’ll probably find her reading, watching a horror film, or on the hunt for the best tacos in New York (recs are encouraged).
hypebeast.com

Formafatal Creates Pair of Cabins Deep in the Costa Rican Jungle

Architecture studio Formafatal has completed a pair of jungle hideaways in Costa Rica, which are structurally identical but feature intentionally different color palletes. Located near the town of Uvita, the holiday rental properties are built out over a steep hill and are set only 12 meters apart. Nestled within the lush, green vegetation, the exteriors have been crafted from a combination of clay and expansive glass panels, allowing the visitors to feel at one with the surrounding landscape throughout the entire home. A “barely there” approach was employed, and as such, did away with any ornamentation. Lines are clean, materials are simple.
housebeautiful.com

How a Design Couple Turned an Old Cottage in Rural Ohio Into the Most Gracious Family Guest House

Growing up on a cattle farm in rural Ohio, Greg Dutton saw and loved a lot of timeworn houses. But the 1920s cottage at the edge of his family’s property held particular fascination. “We would drive by, and my mom would always say, ‘Oh, that would be such a cute little family guesthouse for people to stay in when they’re in from out of town,’ ” the architect remembers. Call it manifesting: Decades later, when the neighbor moved out and abandoned the house, eventually putting it up for sale, mom got her wish. Greg, now a principal of Midland Architecture, based in Columbus, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, and his wife, interior designer Liz Dutton of Liz Dutton Interiors, set about saving the property.
OHIO STATE
moneysavingmom.com

Sperry: Extra 25% off sale styles = Shoes as low as $15!

If you need new shoes, be sure to shop this HOT sale on Sperry shoes!. Through January 29th, Sperry is offering an extra 25% off sale items when you use the promo code EXTRA25 at checkout!. This is a great time to grab some hot deals…. Get these Big Kid’s...
blufashion.com

Tips For Remodeling Your Kitchen

The prospect of remodeling your kitchen can seem quite daunting. However, it can also be quite an exciting time. You have a real chance of getting a kitchen that you love. The trouble is, it’s not always easy to remodel your kitchen as you may be stuck for ideas. Don’t worry, below, you will find some tips that can help you.
onekindesign.com

A rustic luxe retreat in Montana that is in perfect harmony with nature

Starr Sanford Design in collaboration with Tk Design Studio has designed this rustic luxe multigenerational retreat that is nestled on 310 acres of property in Ennis, Montana. This getaway home is idyllically sited for the owners to enjoy views of the Madison River, a portion of which runs through their property. This region is known as “a cowboy town with a fishing problem”.
ENNIS, MT

