Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Damar Hamlin makes first public statement since cardiac event

On Saturday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public statements since suffering a cardiac emergency on "Monday Night Football" nearly a month ago. In a video posted to his Instagram, Hamlin thanked those within the NFL community and the world at large for their support. "What happened to...

