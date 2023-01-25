Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Ashtin Wells
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Ashtin Wells, Marion County Extension, County Youth Coordinator as we talk about 4H. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Pella – Playdate to Do Good Things
Chris Allen with Crossroads of Pella discusses “A Playdate to Do Good Things,” coming up for kids of all ages on Saturday, February 6th on the 3rd floor of the Pella Community Center. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
Let’s Talk Indianola – Superintendent Ted Ihns
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Superintendent Ted Ihns about the Education Savings Accounts bill passed by the Iowa legislature. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
IN DEPTH: Public Safety 5; Pella Ambulance
Why do our first responders do what they do? In the fifth part of a ten-part program on public safety, join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Chief Greg Higginbotham and other members of Pella Ambulance. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
Knoxville School Board does Strategic Planning
A work session took place at the end of the last Knoxville School Board meeting Monday, Jan. 23. The session consisted of the school working on developing a 3-to-5 year strategic plan for the district. It is the first of several meetings slated for the school as they work on...
Knoxville Students in Simpson College Honor Band
Five Knoxville students participated in the Simpson College Middle School Honor Band. The students were selected to participate in the honor band by Director nominations. Knoxville students who took part in the event were Thalia DeSocio, Reagan Sinclair, Landon Lee, Peyton Estocopio and Jacob VanWyngarden according to band instructor Tim McBride.
Baseball Improvements Discussed at School Board Meeting
Improvements for the Knoxville baseball field will include a new press box, new fencing and seating in the near future. Offering to help raise funds for the Knoxville baseball bleachers along with head coach Turner DeVore are Adam Norris and Rachel Cecil among others. According to Craig Mobley, Knoxville Business Manager, the bleachers will be somewhat similar to what the softball program has.
Pella Schools to Shuffle Leadership Roles
At this week’s Pella School Board meeting, a discussion was held about changing the administrative structure in the district. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says while they initially planned to hire a new Early Childhood Learning Director and combine some of those roles with others in special education, the district will instead shift some of the latter responsibilities to current building leaders – which will allow the new hire to focus on develop programming for the new expanded preschool options coming with the facility under construction east of Madison Elementary.
SCISWA Honors Students for Artwork on Calendar
Rick Hurt with the South Central Iowa Solid Waste Agency (SCISWA) said his organization puts out a calendar every year and they have done so for at least the last eight years. It is a calendar with a theme, which for 2023, was Composting. The calendar became a contest that drew around 550 entries from area third through fifth grade students in the SCISWA planning area, which covers Marion, Monroe, Lucas and Poweshiek counties.
Dailey and Vincent to Perform in Knoxville
Grammy Award Winners Dailey and Vincent will be performing in Knoxville at the Knoxville Performing Arts Center Friday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m. The show is a Lori King Production with advance tickets selling for $35 and tickets at the door $45. VIP tickets are on sale for $55. King, who promotes the show, tells KNIA/KRLS News seeing Darrin Vincent and Jamie Dailey is like bringing the Grand Ole Opry to Knoxville as they honor their heroes.
Top 10 Under 40 Nominations coming to a Close
The Marion County Development Commission (MCDC) is accepting nominations to honor 10 young professionals in the Red Rock Area. The purpose of these annual awards is to highlight the impact young adults are making in our communities, encourage young adults to become involved as volunteers, and highlight the benefits for young adults to live and work in Marion County.
Little Hawkeye Conference Wrestling Meet Today at Norwalk
The Norwalk, Indianola, and Pella wrestling teams make the road trip to Norwalk High School today for the Little Hawkeye Conference meet, joined by the six other participating schools. Indianola is the favorite to win the team title, ranked 12th in the dual team rankings according to the Iowa Wrestling...
Pella, Pella Christian Speech Teams Celebrate with All-City Event
Two high school speech programs rich in state tradition carried on an annual celebration of both Thursday. Pella Christian High School hosted the sixteenth All-City Speech Night. The festival showcased all the 2023 Large Group Speech events of both Pella and Pella Christian high schools. A free-will donation was taken to be divided between both schools. Click here for a full list of state qualifiers from Pella and PCHS. The Iowa High School Speech Association Large Group State Competition will be held on February 4 at Cedar Rapids Washington.
IN DEPTH: Public Safety 4; MC Jail Administrator Kious
Why do our first responders do what they do? In the fourth part of a ten part program on public safety, join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Lt. Reed Kious, Jail Administrator for Marion County. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
Indianola Superintendent Ted Ihns Comments On Education Savings Accounts Bill
The Iowa Legislature approved the Education Savings Accounts Bill, commonly referred to as School Vouchers, which will allocate approximately $341 million for students to attend private schools and go towards tuition. Indianola Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News he is disappointed the bill passed, and is uncertain of how it may affect the Indianola Community School District in the future.
Simpson College Celebrating George Washington Carver Day Tuesday
Simpson College is honoring the first annual George Washington Carver day in the State of Iowa next week, after Governor Kim Reynolds declared last June that every February 1st would celebrate the famed humanitarian. Carver attended Simpson College after being rejected from other institutions due to the color of his...
Those Needing Winter Gear Can Contact Crossroads
With another round of bitter cold expected for several days, those who may need some winter gear should contact Crossroads of Pella. Chris Allen with the organization says they received dozens of items from donors late in 2022 in all sizes to help those who may need a hand in staying warm during the coldest months of the year. Those with questions should contact Crossroads of Pella at 628-1212 or email info@crossroadspella.org, or stop by the 3rd floor of the Pella Community Center during the week for assistance.
Dr. Stearly Alling Holt
Funeral services for Dr. Stearly Alling Holt, age 88 of Knoxville, will be held Wednesday, February 1st at 11:00am at Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Knoxville Hospital & Clinics Foundation or to Freedom for Youth. Online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Pella Christian Hosting Pella for Annual All-City Speech Night
Pella Christian High School will host the sixteenth annual All-City Speech Night tonight at 7:00 pm. The festival will showcase all the 2023 Large Group Speech events of both city high schools. A free-will donation will be taken to be divided between both schools. Click here for a full list of state qualifiers from Pella and PCHS.
Knoxville Wrestlers Take SCC Title
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad won the South Central Conference meet on Friday in Albia on the strength of three individual champions and four runners-up. The champions were as expected, Luke Spaur at 138 pounds, Chaz Graves at 152 pounds and Daniel Gorskikh at 170 pounds, who set the record for the most falls in a season with 28. Runners-up included And on Trout at 145 pounds, Tristan Sinnard at 160, Wayne Johnston at 182 and Trenton Kingery at 220.
