Pottawattamie County, IA

Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation Presents $125,000 to Pottawattamie County Board

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Pottawattamie County) The Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation presented a check for $125,000 to the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors at Tuesday’s January 17th Board meeting.

Mark Schoemaker, Executive Director of Pottawattamie County Conservation, says this project goes back a few years, working with adjacent landowners by the Hitchcock Nature Center interested in selling or donating land to grow the Hitchcock Nature Center.

Shoemaker says they approached the Foundation to use some of their funds to help acquire the 93 acres next to the Nature Center. The Board of Supervisors approved the purchase in November, with the agreement The Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation would commit $125,000 of its cash reserve towards the approximate 1.1 million investment.

Meanwhile, Doris Ferguson, the previous landowner, had expressed interest in selling to the county when she could no longer take care of the property.

Shoemaker says the land will be used as native habitat.

Before approaching the Board of Supervisors for assistance, Pottawattamie County Conservation drafted a funding strategy to pay back land acquisition funds used by the Board for the acquisition. The plan identified several partners, grants, and internal funds to replenish the land fund for Pottawattamie County. Shoemaker says he hopes to repay those funds over the next nine months.

Related
kmaland.com

Clark appointed to Page County supervisor vacancy

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda resident and former Page County Auditor Judy Clark has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the county board of supervisors. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen tells KMA News Clark was sworn into office Thursday to fill the vacancy left by Chuck Morris, who resigned earlier this month. Initially hired in the county auditor's office in 1983, Clark served as the county auditor from April 1987 until her retirement in February 2011. Residents of District 3, primarily consisting of the city of Clarinda, were asked to apply for the position by January 24th. Wellhausen, who served on the three-person appointment committee, including County Recorder Brenda Esaias and County Treasurer Angie Dow, says they originally had multiple candidates to choose from.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Residents continue push for Page County to adopt pipeline ordinance

(Clarinda) -- Calls for carbon pipeline regulations continue in Page County. During its regular meeting this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from a pair of residents who are continuing to urge the board to get the process started on establishing an ordinance that could regulate projects such as Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. The nearly 700 miles project would cut through portions of Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Fremont counties. Marty Maher is a landowner near Imogene and has been a strong opponent to the proposed pipeline and says the county should look to a similar ordinance established in Shelby County, which was crafted with the assistance of Ahlers and Cooney. However, Maher attempted to clear the air on the intentions of a pipeline ordinance -- which he says is not to prevent the project from happening.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Guthrie County Supervisors approve site separation waiver and resolution on fence compensation rates

(Guthrie Co) The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved a site separation waiver for the discharge lagoon facility near Bayard. The Supervisors also approved a resolution setting fence compensation rates. Sebern said they increased the rate per rod just a little bit. He said this has to do with the county paying a landowner to replace a fence that is taken out during county road work.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Midwest Partnership provides update and funding request to Guthrie County Supervisors

(Guthrie Co) Midwest Partnership provided an update and funding request to the Guthrie County Board of Supervisors this morning. Karen Varley said Midwest Partnership Economic Development is a non-profit that serves Guthrie and Adair Counties. Their focus is on business retention and business expansion or attraction to generate economic stability and growth in their region.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Chamber Executive Director Re-Elected to IACC Board of Directors

(Des Moines) Bailey Smith, Atlantic Executive Chamber Director, will serve another term as a director on the 2023 Iowa Association of Chambers of Commerce. The IACC announced today that Bailey had been re-elected to serve on the board with a mission to enhance the professional development of local chamber executives and staff. The leadership and staff work daily to prepare local chambers and business leaders to meet the changing demands of our local communities.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Melissa Ihnen receives Distinguished Service Award

(Atlantic) Melissa Ihnen received the Distinguished Service Award during the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner Saturday evening. Bailey Smith, Executive Director of the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, said this year they received 17 nominations. She read the nomination letter for Melissa Ihnen…. Melissa Ihnen praised...
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

Glenwood district patrons nix GRC elementary option

(Glenwood) -- Glenwood School District residents are making their opinions known on one proposal for addressing elementary facility needs. Back in November, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Options for the last phase included renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus into an elementary facility. But, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News preliminary feedback indicated patrons weren't in favor of the GRC option.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Supervisors Discuss Courthouse Closings During Inclement Weather Events

(Red Oak) On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors reviewed the procedures in the handbook for inclement weather events. Supervisor Chairman Mike Olson says many county boards are currently discussing this issue. The major events are a no-brainer on releasing non-essential employees. Montgomery County Auditor Jill Ozuna says the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Council Bluffs Fire Victim Identified

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Fire Department says the male found deceased in a house fire at 114 Black Hawk Street on Wednesday has been identified as 70-year-old Gary Edison. At this time, the investigation is still ongoing. The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 114...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Rescue Personnel Respond to Rollover Accident in Cass County

(Atlantic) Cass EMS and the Atlantic Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident south of Atlantic. The call went out at 11:30 a.m. of a woman trapped in the vehicle on Nishna Street, south of 29th Street. The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed. However, a second ambulance was called to the scene for the possible transfer of a second patient. No other details are available at this time.
CASS COUNTY, IA
