‘Building Blocks’ of LEGO’s Connecticut legacy will remain in Enfield, mayor says
The mayor of Enfield, Conn. says LEGO has provided the building blocks of the community for fifty years and he is saddened at the company’s plans to depart. The toy firm recently announced its headquarters for the Americas will leave town and move to Boston, Mass. by the end of 2026.
Western Massachusetts lawmaker expresses concern over LEGO departure from Connecticut
A Massachusetts state senator said the toy maker LEGO moving its headquarters, and more than 700 jobs, from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston will have a negative impact on his district. On Tuesday LEGO announced the move, scheduled for 2026. Its headquarters are just a few miles from the state line....
Lamont proposes more gun regulations
These are the second set of gun safety proposals announced by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont this week. He proposed to ban the open carrying of firearms in public, a limit to how many handgun purchases can be allowed in a month and updating the state’s ban on unregistered ghost guns.
Remaining reluctant
Democrats in New York remain reluctant to further revise the state’s controversial bail reform laws. Connecticut’s U.S. senators push for stronger gun laws. Bridgeport's affordable housing plan is rejected by city council members. And a look at the constitutional standoff in New York over the governor’s pick for chief judge.
A "modest" increase
SUNY's new chancellor is defending Governor Hochul's plan for a tuition hike. Connecticut could raise the age to purchase a gun to 21. Almost every New England state saw record high temperatures last year. And a proposed ban on gas stoves in New York has the country talking!. Sabrina is...
Local election officials in Florida call for scrapping new ID rules for mail voting
County election supervisors in Florida are urging the state to throw out new vote-by-mail restrictions that are set to be rolled out next year, saying the measures could present serious logistical and security issues. In a report sent to the Florida Department of State earlier this month, a working group...
SUNY rolls out $53 million to hire more faculty
New York’s state university system will roll out $53 million earmarked in the current budget to hire more faculty. SUNY Chancellor John King, Jr. made the announcement during his first visit to Long Island on Thursday. Stony Brook University — a SUNY flagship campus — will receive $12 million.
North Country officials anticipate Governor Hochul’s upcoming budget address
As New York Governor Kathy Hochul prepares to deliver her budget address, North Country officials are hopeful that initiatives meant to support rural development, housing and infrastructure will be a priority. Governor Hochul delivered her State of the State address on January 10th outlining priorities such as housing affordability, health...
Utah's solution to ski traffic snarl? Build the world's longest gondola
People come from all around the world to ski Utah's Little Cottonwood Canyon and its bucket list resort Alta, a fixture in skiing lore since 1939. "Oh my gosh the terrain here is just absolutely massive," says Kate Rath. Rath and fellow skier Ali Scheifley are standing on Alta's razor...
