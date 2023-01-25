Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Pella – Playdate to Do Good Things
Chris Allen with Crossroads of Pella discusses “A Playdate to Do Good Things,” coming up for kids of all ages on Saturday, February 6th on the 3rd floor of the Pella Community Center. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Ashtin Wells
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Ashtin Wells, Marion County Extension, County Youth Coordinator as we talk about 4H. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Crossroads of Pella Hosting Playdate Service Project for Kids
Crossroads of Pella is calling out for kids in the community to come together for a fun service project. Chris Allen with Crossroads says they are hosting “A Playdate to Do Good Things” on Saturday, February 6th at 10 a.m. on the 3rd floor of the Pella Community Center. He says the goal is to bring families together to empower children to learn about service and how it can be fun to help others.
Flag Essay Winners to be Featured on Let’s Talk Pella Today
Three Jefferson Intermediate School students were the winners in the annual U.S. Flag Essay Contest held by American Legion Post 89. Post Commander David Robbins says each year fifth graders from Pella and Pella Christian schools submit approximately 200 essays about the American Flag, and members of the local veterans group selects winners.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Craig Mobley
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Craig Mobley, Knoxville School Business Manager, as we talk about the school board meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Those Needing Winter Gear Can Contact Crossroads
With another round of bitter cold expected for several days, those who may need some winter gear should contact Crossroads of Pella. Chris Allen with the organization says they received dozens of items from donors late in 2022 in all sizes to help those who may need a hand in staying warm during the coldest months of the year. Those with questions should contact Crossroads of Pella at 628-1212 or email info@crossroadspella.org, or stop by the 3rd floor of the Pella Community Center during the week for assistance.
Knoxville School Board does Strategic Planning
A work session took place at the end of the last Knoxville School Board meeting Monday, Jan. 23. The session consisted of the school working on developing a 3-to-5 year strategic plan for the district. It is the first of several meetings slated for the school as they work on...
Pella Christian Hosting Pella for Annual All-City Speech Night
Pella Christian High School will host the sixteenth annual All-City Speech Night tonight at 7:00 pm. The festival will showcase all the 2023 Large Group Speech events of both city high schools. A free-will donation will be taken to be divided between both schools. Click here for a full list of state qualifiers from Pella and PCHS.
WCPP Grant Writing Workshop Friday
Grant applications for the 2023 grant cycle from the Warren County Philanthropic Partnership are now open, with grants as high as $25,000 available. For those individuals and organizations who are applying for a grant but are unsure of the process, a virtual grant-writing workshop is planned for tomorrow from noon-1pm, which will review how to best write a grant application and other information you need to know. Those applying for a High-Impact Grant should complete an Intent to Apply Form by February 10th. To RSVP to the grant writing workshop, click below.
Melcher-Dallas Read-a-Thon Continues!
The Melcher-Dallas Elementary School Read-a-Thon continues. Every student at the elementary building, three year olds through 6th grade, is participating in the ten day Read-a-Thon. The Read-A-Thon is a fundraiser that raises money for school activities while encouraging and rewarding students for reading. Ms. Holly VanWyk, teacher, tells KNIA/KRLS News...
Warren County Leadership Institute Class Begins
The Warren County Leadership Institute class of 2023 has begun, totaling eight sessions through the early portion of the year, with additional education sessions spread throughout. Applicants must be living or working in Warren County, and the class is an initiative of Warren County Economic Development Corp with the primary objective to train and inform leaders so they can create the best future for themselves, their families, their communities, and their county. Find a list of the 15 members of the 2023 class below.
Pella Schools to Shuffle Leadership Roles
At this week’s Pella School Board meeting, a discussion was held about changing the administrative structure in the district. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says while they initially planned to hire a new Early Childhood Learning Director and combine some of those roles with others in special education, the district will instead shift some of the latter responsibilities to current building leaders – which will allow the new hire to focus on develop programming for the new expanded preschool options coming with the facility under construction east of Madison Elementary.
Indianola Superintendent Ted Ihns Comments On Education Savings Accounts Bill
The Iowa Legislature approved the Education Savings Accounts Bill, commonly referred to as School Vouchers, which will allocate approximately $341 million for students to attend private schools and go towards tuition. Indianola Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News he is disappointed the bill passed, and is uncertain of how it may affect the Indianola Community School District in the future.
Knoxville Students in Simpson College Honor Band
Five Knoxville students participated in the Simpson College Middle School Honor Band. The students were selected to participate in the honor band by Director nominations. Knoxville students who took part in the event were Thalia DeSocio, Reagan Sinclair, Landon Lee, Peyton Estocopio and Jacob VanWyngarden according to band instructor Tim McBride.
Little Hawkeye Conference Wrestling Meet Today at Norwalk
The Norwalk, Indianola, and Pella wrestling teams make the road trip to Norwalk High School today for the Little Hawkeye Conference meet, joined by the six other participating schools. Indianola is the favorite to win the team title, ranked 12th in the dual team rankings according to the Iowa Wrestling...
IN DEPTH: Public Safety 4; MC Jail Administrator Kious
Why do our first responders do what they do? In the fourth part of a ten part program on public safety, join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Lt. Reed Kious, Jail Administrator for Marion County. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
Central College’s Mary Benedict Promoted to Director of Engagement
Central College’s Office of Advancement announces the promotion of Mary Benedict to director of engagement in the newly formed engagement and events team. In this role, Benedict will oversee planning special on-campus events such as Homecoming, Scholarship Dinner, Hoo-Ray Day and Commencement. In addition, she will organize educational and social alumni events. She will be responsible for strategic execution and management of a comprehensive engagement program including alumni and other external constituents such as community, parents, volunteers and donors.
SCISWA Honors Students for Artwork on Calendar
Rick Hurt with the South Central Iowa Solid Waste Agency (SCISWA) said his organization puts out a calendar every year and they have done so for at least the last eight years. It is a calendar with a theme, which for 2023, was Composting. The calendar became a contest that drew around 550 entries from area third through fifth grade students in the SCISWA planning area, which covers Marion, Monroe, Lucas and Poweshiek counties.
Marlys Sowers
A visitation for Marlys Sowers will be held on Tuesday, January 31th from 4:00-7:00pm at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Milo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Tulip Time Less Than 100 Days Away
It’s now less than 100 days to Tulip Time in Pella, and work will continue to ramp up between now and May 4th as the celebration nears. As Pella Historical Society and the Tulip Time Steering Committee prepare to welcome 150,000 guests for the first weekend in May and when the tulips are in full bloom in April, a group of ambassadors of the community are rehearsing and getting special training ahead of their own journey.
