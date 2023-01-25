With another round of bitter cold expected for several days, those who may need some winter gear should contact Crossroads of Pella. Chris Allen with the organization says they received dozens of items from donors late in 2022 in all sizes to help those who may need a hand in staying warm during the coldest months of the year. Those with questions should contact Crossroads of Pella at 628-1212 or email info@crossroadspella.org, or stop by the 3rd floor of the Pella Community Center during the week for assistance.

PELLA, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO