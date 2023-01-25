Watch: Scott Rolen tells parents he made Baseball Hall of Fame in emotional reveal

St. Louis Cardinals former third baseman Scott Rolen. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Rolen is the latest former MLB player to share their emotional moment of enshrinement into the National Baseball Hall of Fame with family members.

Rolen didn't keep his family guessing long, as right after his mom asks, "What do we know?" he immediately responds with the positive news. The announcement rightfully prompted emotional embraces with both of the 47-year-old's parents, as well as celebratory screams from other family and tail-wagging from a trio of dogs.

Rolen was the only player inducted by the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWA) in this year's election cycle, though he'll be going into Cooperstown alongside first baseman Fred McGriff, who was previously elected by the Era Committee.

The third baseman spent the first six-plus seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies from 1996 to 2002, winning the NL Rookie of the Year award in 1997, as well as earning his first three Gold Gloves, first Silver Slugger Award and first All-Star nod. Rolen was with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2002-07, racking up four straight All-Star honors, three more Gold Gloves and a World Series title in 2006.

He was with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2007 and part of 2008, before finishing his career with three-plus seasons with the Reds, where he got his eighth and final Gold Glove, as well as the final two of his seven All-Star appearances. While Rolen may most be remembered for his glove work, he was one of the best offensive third basemen for a stretch of the 2000s as well.