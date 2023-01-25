ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears find diamonds in the rough before crucial offseason

The Chicago Bears were ranked the eighth most productive rookie class in the NFL by Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders and Alex Vigderman of Sports Info Solutions, Bears senior writer Larry Meyer wrote in a Wednesday article. The Bears were the only team in the top 10 without a first...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL picks against the spread for AFC, NFC conference championship games

The NFL playoffs have reached the final four, and championship weekend features two phenomenal matchups between evenly matched and supremely talented teams. The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium, where the AFC North side won in overtime last year.
NBC Sports Chicago

Panthers hiring Frank Reich as new head coach

Frank Reich is returning to a familiar sideline. The Carolina Panthers have hired Reich as their next head coach, the team announced on Thursday. Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts in early November after his team fell to 3-5-1 on the season. He had been in Indy since 2018 and led the organization to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
atozsports.com

Top prospect says playing for the Bears would be a dream

The Chicago Bears will spend the next couple of months sorting through every possible scenario as it holds the No. overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The most likely option for Chicago is to move back in the draft and acquire more draft capital in exchange for the top selection. One player who the Bears could target after trading down a few picks is Northwestern LT Peter Skoronski.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

David Montgomery responds to contract rumors

No upcoming Bears free agent has been discussed more in recent weeks than David Montgomery. Should the Bears re-sign him? Shell out whatever it takes to bring in Saquon Barkley? Or avoid the position completely in free agency to move ahead with Khalil Herbert and an incoming rookie?. Amid all...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Jets hire Hackett as OC, fueling Rodgers trade speculation

The New York Jets officially hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday. Hackett spent last season as the Denver Broncos’ head coach but was fired in December after a 4-11 start. The Jets and former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur parted ways earlier this month after two seasons.
NBC Sports Chicago

From Davante to Daron: Finding Bears' ideal offseason plan

We spent almost the entire 2022 season discussing the critical offseason ahead for general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears. After a 3-14 campaign, it's finally here. The Bears own the No. 1 overall pick and have over $100 million in salary cap to spend. There should be no question that the roster around quarterback Justin Fields will have more talent in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears sign DB Greg Stroman to reserve/future contract

The Bears added more depth to their defensive backs room on Thursday. The team announced they signed Greg Stroman Jr. to a future/reserve deal. Stroman spent a good portion of the 2022 season with the Bears. He signed a one-year deal with the team heading into the year, but was cut when Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus trimmed down to their 53-man roster after Training Camp. He was signed back onto the practice squad in December, and was elevated to the active roster for Weeks 17 and 18. Stroman played exclusively on special teams in Week 17, but played 70 of 71 snaps on defense in Week 18. Stroman made the most of the opportunity and finished that final game of the season with eight tackles and an interception.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cardinals legend urges team to hire Sean Payton as head coach

After meeting with Sean Payton on Thursday for nearly the entire day, many believe the Arizona Cardinals have a legitimate shot at landing the offseason's hottest head-coaching candidate. Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald urged the team to do whatever it took to bring Payton on board while appearing on "The Bickley...
NBC Sports Chicago

Young currently favored to go No. 1 ahead of Stroud, Carter

The 2023 NFL Draft is still three months away, but there's been plenty of discussion in the last few weeks about what the Chicago Bears should do with the No. 1 overall pick. Should they stay put and draft a defensive stud? Do they trade down and collect a handful of extra picks? Or, in a much more remote scenario, do they restart completely and draft another new quarterback to replace Justin Fields? All options are on the table.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

