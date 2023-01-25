Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Mike Golic Swats the Idea of Trading Justin Fields to Draft a QB
Mike Golic swats the idea of trading Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears earned the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of recording the worst record in the NFL last season. Some outsiders took this information an extra step past a bona...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears find diamonds in the rough before crucial offseason
The Chicago Bears were ranked the eighth most productive rookie class in the NFL by Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders and Alex Vigderman of Sports Info Solutions, Bears senior writer Larry Meyer wrote in a Wednesday article. The Bears were the only team in the top 10 without a first...
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Jaiden Fields, Justin Fields' sister, signs deal with WWE
Jaiden Fields, the sister of Bears quarterback Justin Fields, agreed to a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with WWE as part of their "Next in Line" program. Jaiden, a redshirt junior softball player at Georgia, signed along with 14 other athletes as part of the third class to collaborate with WWE's program.
Report: Sean Payton, Owner Michael Bidwell Seen Together Cardinals Facility
Sean Payton and Michael Bidwell seen together at the Arizona Cardinals practice facility.
NFL picks against the spread for AFC, NFC conference championship games
The NFL playoffs have reached the final four, and championship weekend features two phenomenal matchups between evenly matched and supremely talented teams. The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium, where the AFC North side won in overtime last year.
Panthers hiring Frank Reich as new head coach
Frank Reich is returning to a familiar sideline. The Carolina Panthers have hired Reich as their next head coach, the team announced on Thursday. Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts in early November after his team fell to 3-5-1 on the season. He had been in Indy since 2018 and led the organization to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure.
atozsports.com
Top prospect says playing for the Bears would be a dream
The Chicago Bears will spend the next couple of months sorting through every possible scenario as it holds the No. overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The most likely option for Chicago is to move back in the draft and acquire more draft capital in exchange for the top selection. One player who the Bears could target after trading down a few picks is Northwestern LT Peter Skoronski.
David Montgomery responds to contract rumors
No upcoming Bears free agent has been discussed more in recent weeks than David Montgomery. Should the Bears re-sign him? Shell out whatever it takes to bring in Saquon Barkley? Or avoid the position completely in free agency to move ahead with Khalil Herbert and an incoming rookie?. Amid all...
Report: Broncos Recently Traveled to Michigan to Meet Jim Harbaugh
Greg Penner reportedly held a follow-up meeting with Michigan's coach as due diligence regarding the franchise's head coach vacancy.
ESPN analyst says Texans will try to trade with Bears
In the eyes of one ESPN analyst, the Bears hold an ineffable amount of power by owning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Specifically, he believes teams hungry for a quarterback will do whatever it takes to trade with the Bears for the first selection.
Jets hire Hackett as OC, fueling Rodgers trade speculation
The New York Jets officially hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday. Hackett spent last season as the Denver Broncos’ head coach but was fired in December after a 4-11 start. The Jets and former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur parted ways earlier this month after two seasons.
From Davante to Daron: Finding Bears' ideal offseason plan
We spent almost the entire 2022 season discussing the critical offseason ahead for general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears. After a 3-14 campaign, it's finally here. The Bears own the No. 1 overall pick and have over $100 million in salary cap to spend. There should be no question that the roster around quarterback Justin Fields will have more talent in 2023.
Bears sign DB Greg Stroman to reserve/future contract
The Bears added more depth to their defensive backs room on Thursday. The team announced they signed Greg Stroman Jr. to a future/reserve deal. Stroman spent a good portion of the 2022 season with the Bears. He signed a one-year deal with the team heading into the year, but was cut when Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus trimmed down to their 53-man roster after Training Camp. He was signed back onto the practice squad in December, and was elevated to the active roster for Weeks 17 and 18. Stroman played exclusively on special teams in Week 17, but played 70 of 71 snaps on defense in Week 18. Stroman made the most of the opportunity and finished that final game of the season with eight tackles and an interception.
Cardinals legend urges team to hire Sean Payton as head coach
After meeting with Sean Payton on Thursday for nearly the entire day, many believe the Arizona Cardinals have a legitimate shot at landing the offseason's hottest head-coaching candidate. Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald urged the team to do whatever it took to bring Payton on board while appearing on "The Bickley...
Mays: Why Bears shouldn't go crazy spending in free agency
The Chicago Bears enter the offseason in an enviable position for a rebuilding franchise. They have a potential star and franchise quarterback in Justin Fields on a rookie contract. They have more cap space than any team in the NFL, by a considerable margin. And they have the No. 1 overall draft pick.
Young currently favored to go No. 1 ahead of Stroud, Carter
The 2023 NFL Draft is still three months away, but there's been plenty of discussion in the last few weeks about what the Chicago Bears should do with the No. 1 overall pick. Should they stay put and draft a defensive stud? Do they trade down and collect a handful of extra picks? Or, in a much more remote scenario, do they restart completely and draft another new quarterback to replace Justin Fields? All options are on the table.
Bulls’ star trio helps turn back Magic rally
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine scored 32 points apiece and Nikola Vucevic added 26 points and 13 rebounds as the
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0