Boston, MA

WCVB

8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts

BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Another Blast of Snow Is Headed for New England Wednesday. Here's How Much to Expect

One down, one more to go. But at least we get a break on Tuesday. In fact, this is the brightest day we’ve seen in over a week! Sun should help get us well above the melting point in the afternoon, as we leap back into the 40s in most spots. Tuesday night, the colder air will settle in – just as the next storm rolling out of the Southern Plains takes aim at New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

MBTA to shut down parts of Orange, Green Line this weekend

BOSTON — Parts of the MBTA’s Orange and Green Lines will temporarily shut down on January 28 and 29. The transit agency announced that it will close the Green Line between Government Center and North Station on Saturday and Sunday. The Orange Line will be shut down between Ruggles and North Station. The two-day shutdown is due to work on the Government Center Garage.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

20-year-old woman rescued from under MBTA Green Line train

BOSTON -- A 20-year-old woman has serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line train. Transit Police said the woman is expected to survive. It happened at the BU Central station. around 11:40 on Friday night. Boston firefighters were called to conduct a technical rescue under the trolley, police said. "This incident does not appear to be the result of any mechanical or MBTA employee failure," they added. 
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Here's How Much Snow New England Will See Later This Week

We’re still basking in the mild air Wednesday. Tuesday's high of 50 degrees in Boston was enough to banish most of the snow we had on the ground, with the mild overnight temperatures polishing the rest of it off. Highs on Wednesday will be limited by the clouds, but we’re still seeing temperatures in the upper 40s, if not 50 degrees again in some spots.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Do some international travel without leaving New England

Every Thursday, GBH Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen brings a new roundup of arts and culture happenings to Morning Edition. This week, take a detour out of Boston to explore some of New England's newest exhibitions. "The Floating World: Japanese Prints from the Bancroft Collection" On view at the Worcester...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Worcester Regional Transit Authority Cutting Friday Bus Routes

The Worcester Regional Transit Authority, or WRTA, is temporarily cutting back its bus routes on Fridays. Spectrum News 1 reports the issue is staffing - WRTA spokesperson Jamie Winter telling them a number of drivers are using time off as part of the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act. Drivers are only able to work 60 hours a week.
WORCESTER, MA

