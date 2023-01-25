Read full article on original website
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in BostonTed RiversBoston, MA
WCVB
8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts
BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Snowy, Slippery Roads For the Evening Commute and Gusty Winds Overnight
Rain and snow are moving in for the evening commute but it's a different setup than Monday, with snow changing to rain. As a result, roads will be pre-treated. Timing and estimated snow totals across New England. That’s not to be interpreted that slick roads won’t develop, because they will:...
Colder and wetter February expected in Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what we can expect going into February.
NECN
Another Blast of Snow Is Headed for New England Wednesday. Here's How Much to Expect
One down, one more to go. But at least we get a break on Tuesday. In fact, this is the brightest day we’ve seen in over a week! Sun should help get us well above the melting point in the afternoon, as we leap back into the 40s in most spots. Tuesday night, the colder air will settle in – just as the next storm rolling out of the Southern Plains takes aim at New England.
WCVB
Parts of Mass. still in dark as more ice, wet snow threatens trees, power lines
The snow that fell in Central Massachusetts earlier this week never melted off the trees. The branches are sagging, and in some cases, snapping, under even more snow falling Wednesday night.
After Almost Two Decades, the Old Man of the Mountain Has Returned to New Hampshire
Were you lucky enough to go see The Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire? I remember going with my family when I was younger. It was a sad day back on May 3, 2003, when The Old Man of the Mountain just collapsed in the early morning hours.
Another winter storm to hit western Massachusetts this week
As western Massachusetts residents are cleaning up from Monday's snow storm, another one is on its way.
whdh.com
Passengers outraged after being evacuated from Green Line trains due to switch issue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of passengers are outraged after being evacuated from Green Line trains stuck between Hynes Convention Center and Copley Thursday night after a switch issue caused a backup. Eighty to 100 passengers from three trains said they were evacuated along the tracks and out of the station...
171-Year-Old Giant Grasshopper Caught by a New Hampshire Man Is Incredible
A grasshopper walks into a bar, and the bartender says, “We have a drink named after you!” And the grasshopper says, “Can you speak up?? I’m 171 years old!!”. …Or some variation thereof was how a grasshopper named Mr. Hoppy was introduced to scientists in California. And it turns out his long, amazing journey began right here in New England.
MBTA to shut down parts of Orange, Green Line this weekend
BOSTON — Parts of the MBTA’s Orange and Green Lines will temporarily shut down on January 28 and 29. The transit agency announced that it will close the Green Line between Government Center and North Station on Saturday and Sunday. The Orange Line will be shut down between Ruggles and North Station. The two-day shutdown is due to work on the Government Center Garage.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts have delayed the start of classes or closed Tuesday. See the entire list here.
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow fell in Massachusetts on Monday
STERLING, Mass. — A winter storm brought heavy snow to parts of Massachusetts on Monday, knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses as wind gusts toppled trees and downed power lines in many communities. After a snowy Sunday evening, the flip from rain back to snow happened...
20-year-old woman rescued from under MBTA Green Line train
BOSTON -- A 20-year-old woman has serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line train. Transit Police said the woman is expected to survive. It happened at the BU Central station. around 11:40 on Friday night. Boston firefighters were called to conduct a technical rescue under the trolley, police said. "This incident does not appear to be the result of any mechanical or MBTA employee failure," they added.
Danielle North looks back on her time at WPRI 12
After almost 25 years at WPRI 12, Danielle North has signed off for the final time.
WCVB
Serious injuries in rollover crash on Interstate 495 in Andover, Massachusetts
ANDOVER, Mass. — Serious injuries were reported Friday in a rollover crash on Interstate 495 in Andover, Massachusetts. The crash happened in a southbound lane near Route 114 and the Andover/Lawrence line. One of travel is closed on the southbound and northbound side, and traffic delays are reported on...
NECN
Here's How Much Snow New England Will See Later This Week
We’re still basking in the mild air Wednesday. Tuesday's high of 50 degrees in Boston was enough to banish most of the snow we had on the ground, with the mild overnight temperatures polishing the rest of it off. Highs on Wednesday will be limited by the clouds, but we’re still seeing temperatures in the upper 40s, if not 50 degrees again in some spots.
wgbh.org
Do some international travel without leaving New England
Every Thursday, GBH Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen brings a new roundup of arts and culture happenings to Morning Edition. This week, take a detour out of Boston to explore some of New England's newest exhibitions. "The Floating World: Japanese Prints from the Bancroft Collection" On view at the Worcester...
Traffic Alert: Tractor-trailer rollover creates delays on I-93, MBTA’s Red Line
DORCHESTER, Mass — The flow of traffic along I-93 stalled out Thursday afternoon after a large tractor-trailer spilled onto its side. The crash also damaged a fence near an MBTA station, causing a fleet of shuttle buses to be deployed. MBTA Transit Police advised drivers near the Savin Hill...
nbcboston.com
Worcester Regional Transit Authority Cutting Friday Bus Routes
The Worcester Regional Transit Authority, or WRTA, is temporarily cutting back its bus routes on Fridays. Spectrum News 1 reports the issue is staffing - WRTA spokesperson Jamie Winter telling them a number of drivers are using time off as part of the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act. Drivers are only able to work 60 hours a week.
