ComicBook
Ant-Man: Writer Reveals What Happened to Edgar Wright's Version of the Marvel Movie
Marvel Studios has been on a roll for over ten years and they are showing no signs of slowing down. The studio has wrapped up its Phase 4 slate of projects and will begin the next phase with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will introduce fans to The Multiverse Saga's "Big Bad" Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and he's a much different villain from the franchise's humble beginnings. Ant-Man was almost helmed by one of the best directors out there, Edgar Wright, until he and the studio began suffering from those pesky creative differences, and Peyton Reed would then board the project as the new director. Wright had a lot of influence over the first film as he cast most of the roles and did most of the creative work for the movie. Now, Joe Cornish, who helped co-write the first Ant-Man movie, has revealed what happened with Wright's version of the movie.
ComicBook
Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Reveals Details of New Movie
Lucasfilm has been having a bit of a turn around with their Star Wars series on Disney+ and seems to have gone back to the drawing board with their film projects. Some of the series that they've released so far are The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor, with some of them having been received fairly well. But, their recent films have been given the opposite treatment. Star Wars: The Last Skywalker star Daisy Ridley has moved on from the franchise and appeared in several films since then. Ridley has been promoting her new movie, Sometimes I Think About Dying, but the actress detailed another movie she's been working on. In a new interview with Collider, she revealed some key details about the next film she's working on called Magpie.
ComicBook
Brett Goldstein Says Marvel Put a Chip in His Head After Getting Cast as Hercules
Marvel Studios just finished up their Phase 4 slate of projects with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and they're looking to start 2023 off with a bang. But, before they do that, we can't help but note the great films they released last year like Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and even Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor: Love and Thunder was a first for Marvel and a first for superhero movies as it marked the first time a comic book character had gotten four movies. The film does a lot of interesting things with the God of Thunder, but the most interesting thing was bringing Omnipotence City to life as well as all of the Gods. In the film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) goes to Omnipotence City to ask his fellow Gods for help, but they end up laughing him off and he ends up killing Zeus (Russell Crowe). Love and Thunder's post-credits tag features Zeus dying and his son Hercules (Brett Goldstein) promising to find and kill Thor. Goldstein has been pretty quiet about his brief appearance and has followed all of the studio's strict guidelines, and now he's revealing what happened during his first day on set. While appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Goldstein jokingly says that Marvel security microchipped him and threatened him not to say anything.
ComicBook
Velma Massively Popular Despite So Many Negative Reviews
Velma might be swimming in negative reviews, but the popularity of the series is surging anyway. HBO Max debuted the Scooby-Doo reimagining helmed by Mindy Kaling recently. And, the show has remained in the top 10 programs streamed on the service from the word go. The Wrap reports that demand for Velma has increased 127% this week. So, it's actually more in-demand than The Last of Us. Maybe some of that negative attention drew people in to see what the fuss was about? Or perhaps, getting that shiny front-page spot on the app with a recognizable franchise like Scooby-Doo did the trick. Kaling talked about the opportunity to represent a whole different segment of fans with this interpretation back at New York Comic Con with UPI.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Two Completed Movies
Hollywood is in a precarious position where sometimes movies get made at one studio and then they get canceled for tax write-offs or shopped to another studio. It happened last year with Warner Bros. and Batgirl, as well as other studios like AMC, Paramount, and even Disney. Now it's happening with Netflix as the streaming service has decided to cancel two completed films. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has decided to cancel two genre films The Inheritance and House/Wife. The Inheritance was being helmed by Alejandro Brugués and produced by Paul Schiff while House/Wife was directed by Danis Goulet and produced by Tripp Vinson and Daniel Bekerman. Both films are being shopped at other studios and streaming platforms for distribution, but there's no word on if they will ever see the light of day.
ComicBook
My Dress-Up Darling Director Explains Why Fans Love Marin
Marin Kitagawa really took over the anime world when Shinichi Fukuda's My Dress-Up Darling made its official anime adaptation debut early last year, and the director behind the anime broke down why fans immediately fell in love with the main heroine. The series was one of the major break outs of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, and had done so well that even sales of the manga have grown in the months since the anime first premiered. Much of this success was due to the appeal of the central duo of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo, and the director behind the anime has a unique perspective on this.
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Ends Theatrical Run With Special Poster
One Piece Film: Red has officially ended its run in theaters throughout Japan and the rest of the world with a special new poster! One Piece's newest feature film might have wrapped up its international run through theaters last year, but the newest movie has been such a success for Toei Animation in Japan that it's been sticking around through theaters even to this year. Celebrating with one final month's run through theaters in Japan to cap off its highly successful release, One Piece Film: Red is now officially wrapped up as it gets ready for its home media releases.
ComicBook
New Netflix Series Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
New TV shows are having a good week... Hulu's Extraordinary debuted this week with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, and Rian Johnson's Poker Face currently has a 98% on the review site. Another new series that just dropped is Lockwood & Co, a Netflix original that was adapted for the screen by Attack the Block filmmaker Joe Cornish and based on the five-volume series novels by Jonathan Stroud. Currently, the new show has a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after seven reviews and a 98% audience score after 84 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
ComicBook
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
ComicBook
Did Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Show Elminster in New Trailer?
The newest trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves features a mysterious wizard, with some guessing that it could be a famed character from Forgotten Realms lore. The new trailer, released earlier this week, shows a brief glimpse of a mysterious robed figure interacting with Simon the Sorcerer (played by Justice Smith) in what the directors have described as a different plane of reality. The mage is wearing a red headscarf/hat of some kind and is using a staff with a white stone embedded in it. While he only appears for a moment, the mage also appears to have a beard or some stubble on his chin.
ComicBook
Dead Space Remake Secret Hints at Dead Space 2 Remake
The new Dead Space remake may very well contain a secret that hints at plans for a Dead Space 2 remake from Electronic Arts' Motive Studio. The teaser is one that's easy enough to miss and only really makes sense if you played Dead Space 2 already, but it's one that players have picked up on quickly enough. Motive naturally has not said anything regarding plans for a remake of the second or third game, but considering how the developers left the door open to the possibility in past discussions and how the Dead Space remake is being removed so far, it wouldn't be surprising if a Dead Space 2 remake was actually in the works.
ComicBook
Star Trek Director Teases Upcoming Crossover: "It's So Good"
There's a Star Trek crossover on the way with a fan-favorite director at the helm, and it sounds like it will be something special. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will include an episode that crosses over with Star Trek: Lower Decks. Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome will guest star, playing their Lower Decks characters, Ensigns Boimler and Mariner, in live-action for the first time. Star Trek: The Next Generation (and Star Trek: Picard) star Jonathan Frakes will direct the episode, making it the 30th episode of Star Trek that he has helmed. Despite all of that experience, the crossover episode represents something new for Frakes as it leans into comedy.
ComicBook
Rick And Morty: Characters That Will Be Recast Following Roiland Departure
Adult Swim cut ties with Rick And Morty's co-creator, Justin Roiland, earlier this month, with the Cartoon Network programming block confirming that the surreal animated series would move forward without the voice of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. While a replacement has yet to be cast in the wake of the co-creator's departure from the series, Roiland had voiced quite a few characters over the course of the series' six episodes, making it no small feat to find an actor, or actors, that could take on the roles.
ComicBook
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new Adventure Book game based on The Lord of the Rings is coming next month. Ravensburger has announced The Lord of the Rings Adventure Book game, a new cooperative board game that plays out the entire Lord of the Rings movie trilogy over a series of eight chapters. Each chapter will have different objectives and rules, with a board made up of two pages from the eponymous adventure book included in the game, with players trying to make their way through iconic scenes from the movies. Seven miniatures will be included in the game – the four Hobbits, Aragon, Gimli, and Legolas.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashes One of Its Scariest Curses Yet
Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked off the second major phase of Kenjaku's Culling Game with the newest chapter of the series, and the series has unleashed one of its scariest Cursed Spirits yet! While Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and the others have been working their way through the terrible fights within the deadly tournament, Kenjaku has been steadily prepping for the real plan within the Culling Game. Heading to foreign countries in order to get as many bodies involved in the tournament as possible, now Kenjaku's getting his wish as the United States soldiers are getting caught in a deadly trap.
Actor Alan Cumming Returns British Royal Honor Over 'Toxicity' Of Empire
"The way the British Empire profited at the expense (and death) of indigenous peoples across the world really opened my eyes," he noted in an Instagram post.
ComicBook
Dr. Who Spin-Offs Are Coming According To Russell T Davies
Doctor Who spin-offs could be coming down the pipe according to showrunner Russell T. Davies. The writer spoke to GQ about the upcoming season and his big return to the franchise. During the interview, Davies explained that introducing one of those spin-off shows like other franchises has been a goal of his for a long time. When you look around the entertainment landscape, there's no shortage of stories that spring from established properties. In particular, the showrunner looks at something like the Star Trek offerings on Paramount+ with extreme envy. Something akin to that would be his vision for Doctor Who. However, until now, there wasn't the budget to pursue it. That all changed with the Disney partnership. Read his full thoughts on the matter down below!
ComicBook
Page Punchers 7-Inch Scale Aquaman Figures Launch With Comic
McFarlane Toys / DC Direct Page Punchers action figure lineup offers an action figure and a full-size comic book in clamshell blister packaging. The collection includes 3-inch scale figures priced at $9.99 each and 7-inch sale figures with a $24.99 price point. Today, new Aquaman releases join the 7-inch lineup. A breakdown for each figure in all of the Page Punchers waves can be found below. Note that domestic US shipping is free on orders $39+ using the code FREESHIP39 at Entertainment Earth during the month of January 2023. Several of the previously released figures are also on sale via the Amazon links.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases One For All Secret Reveal
With My Hero Academia kicking off the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series in the second half of Season 6, the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series is teasing one of the biggest moments yet as One For All's big secret is about to get out! The war between the heroes and villains has left the heroes in the wake of a ton of damage, and the villains are making it worse by the day. But as the heroes prepare to recover and jump back out into the field, there are a few things they still need to figure out.
