Redmond, OR

centraloregondaily.com

Neighbors file appeal to stop new SE Bend gas station development

Neighbors opposed to a gas station and retail development in southeast Bend have filed an appeal with the city. City planners approved the project for the development at the corner of Murphy and Brosterhous Roads earlier this month despite the vocal objection of people living nearby. “The City Council has...
BEND, OR
kptv.com

New affordable housing units unveiled to help Oregon’s housing crisis

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It could be a key in helping solve Oregon’s housing crisis. Friday, local leaders, including Gov. Tina Kotek and Senator Jeff Merkley, toured six prototype units called ‘Mass Casitas.’ They were designed by Hacienda Community Development Corp. and are still being assembled at Terminal 2 in Northwest Portland. The goal is to have them sent out to Madras, Portland, Talent, and Otis by summer for a test run. If successful, Gov. Tina Kotek said this could help reach her goal of building 36,000 new homes each year.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Crook County School District holding job fair Thursday

The Crook County School District will hold its annual job fair Thursday from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at their district office in Prineville. The job fair features on-the-spot interviews and representatives from the district. Jobs range from inside the classroom, maintenance and bus drivers — various roles that help...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend Police Chief denounces Memphis officer’s actions in death of Tyre Nichols

The Bend Police Department’s chief issued a statement Saturday morning denouncing the actions of the former Memphis Police officers in the death of Tyre Nichols. “I want you to know that we at the Bend Police Department are appalled and disgusted by the terrible acts of violence perpetrated against Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers.,” said Chief Mike Krantz.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Changes to Mirror Pond depend on the future of Newport Dam

From construction projects to proposed changes to a dam and even silt removal, Mirror Pond on the Deschutes River is in store for some changes over the next few months. Combined, the projects have the potential to reshape Bend’s famous downtown water feature. The Newport Dam directly shapes Mirror...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend musher takes 6th at Idaho Sled Dog Challenge

A musher from Bend that Central Oregon Daily News profiled last week, finished sixth in her event at the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge Friday. Jane Devlin of Bend finished the 52-mile Warm Lake Stage Race in 4 hours, 50 minutes. Craig Anderson from Enterprise, Ore., took third, completing the course...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Study: Nearly half of Bend residents think tourism costs outweigh benefits

Do Bend residents think the benefits of tourism outweigh the costs? A new study shows a plurality say “no.”. The Oregon State University Sustainable Tourism Lab conducted a survey asking communities how they feel about tourism in their towns. Forty-nine percent of people in Bend said the costs are...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: 15th and Wilson closure for new roundabout begins Feb. 20

NORTHBOUND DETOUR – Take 15th Street to Reed Market Road. Turn right on 9th Street. Turn right on Franklin Avenue. Turn right on 10th Street (turns into Bear Creek Road). SOUTHBOUND DETOUR – Take 15th Street to Bear Creek Road (turns into 10th Street). Turn left on Franklin Avenue. Turn left on 9th Street and continue to Wilson Avenue.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ New Warm Springs skate park expected to open spring break

In just a short time, Warm Springs community members will be able to rock and roll in a new skate park they hope will bring the community together. Sounds of power tools currently fill the air at Elmer-Quinn Memorial Park as construction crews put the final touches on the facility.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Mirror Pond water levels reduced by 2 feet

Patrons at Bend’s Mirror Pond will notice a drastic change in the water. Construction crews have lowered water level at the pond by approximately two feet. It’s part of an ongoing bank repair and trail extension project that will transform the areas along the river. The work at...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Central Oregon

A national specialty cake company is preparing to open its first store in Bend. Nothing Bundt Cakes is setting up shop in the Forum Shopping Center near Costco. The Texas-based company has been expanding its franchise locations all over the country in the last few years. They now have nearly 500 locations in 40 states.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Early morning arson in Bend under investigation

Bend Police are investigating a fire that firefighters say was was intentionally set early Friday morning. Firefighters were sent to the area of 720 NW Florida Ave. at 5:46 a.m. for a reported structure fire, Bend Fire and Rescue said. That’s a couple blocks from Jackson’s Corner. Crews...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Highway 20 east of Bend

(CORRECTION: The collision occurred at an intersection just north of Highway 20, not on the highway itself) One person was killed and two people were injured in a T-Bone at an intersection east of Bend Monday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bear Creek Road...
BEND, OR

