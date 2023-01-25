Read full article on original website
Kah-Nee-Ta Resort and Spa will reopen summer of 2023Michelle NorthropWarm Springs, OR
Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental CollectiveMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Homeless in Bend have to move from the popular Hunnell Road encampment by MarchRobbie NewportBend, OR
OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With WeaponsOregon Coast Breaking NewsBend, OR
centraloregondaily.com
Neighbors file appeal to stop new SE Bend gas station development
Neighbors opposed to a gas station and retail development in southeast Bend have filed an appeal with the city. City planners approved the project for the development at the corner of Murphy and Brosterhous Roads earlier this month despite the vocal objection of people living nearby. “The City Council has...
kptv.com
New affordable housing units unveiled to help Oregon’s housing crisis
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It could be a key in helping solve Oregon’s housing crisis. Friday, local leaders, including Gov. Tina Kotek and Senator Jeff Merkley, toured six prototype units called ‘Mass Casitas.’ They were designed by Hacienda Community Development Corp. and are still being assembled at Terminal 2 in Northwest Portland. The goal is to have them sent out to Madras, Portland, Talent, and Otis by summer for a test run. If successful, Gov. Tina Kotek said this could help reach her goal of building 36,000 new homes each year.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2022 Oregon graduation rates 2nd highest ever; Central OR exceeding state
The statewide graduation rate in Oregon in 2022 marked the second-highest rate ever in the state, the Oregon Department of Education announced Thursday. And the graduation rates at all Central Oregon school districts were even higher. The 81.3% graduation rate was 0.7% higher than the 2021 rate as the country...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Crook County School District holding job fair Thursday
The Crook County School District will hold its annual job fair Thursday from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at their district office in Prineville. The job fair features on-the-spot interviews and representatives from the district. Jobs range from inside the classroom, maintenance and bus drivers — various roles that help...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend Police Chief denounces Memphis officer’s actions in death of Tyre Nichols
The Bend Police Department’s chief issued a statement Saturday morning denouncing the actions of the former Memphis Police officers in the death of Tyre Nichols. “I want you to know that we at the Bend Police Department are appalled and disgusted by the terrible acts of violence perpetrated against Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers.,” said Chief Mike Krantz.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Changes to Mirror Pond depend on the future of Newport Dam
From construction projects to proposed changes to a dam and even silt removal, Mirror Pond on the Deschutes River is in store for some changes over the next few months. Combined, the projects have the potential to reshape Bend’s famous downtown water feature. The Newport Dam directly shapes Mirror...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 months later, what has Bend’s ‘Corky Lady’ made with those 20,000 corks?
The last time we saw Cyllene King of Bend in August 2022, she was building cork birdhouses as fast as she could and she had a lot of work left to do. Five months later, we decided it was time to pay the mad-crafter another visit and see if she has found a way to use up more than 20,000 corks.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘What is Bend?’: Central Oregon highlighted on ‘Jeopardy!’
If you, like millions of other people around the country, were watching “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, you may have noticed that Central Oregon was the answer — er, question — to a clue. In the first half of the show, one of the categories was called “The...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend musher takes 6th at Idaho Sled Dog Challenge
A musher from Bend that Central Oregon Daily News profiled last week, finished sixth in her event at the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge Friday. Jane Devlin of Bend finished the 52-mile Warm Lake Stage Race in 4 hours, 50 minutes. Craig Anderson from Enterprise, Ore., took third, completing the course...
centraloregondaily.com
Study: Nearly half of Bend residents think tourism costs outweigh benefits
Do Bend residents think the benefits of tourism outweigh the costs? A new study shows a plurality say “no.”. The Oregon State University Sustainable Tourism Lab conducted a survey asking communities how they feel about tourism in their towns. Forty-nine percent of people in Bend said the costs are...
KTVZ
Here’s the scoop: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, born in Ohio in 1945, has landed in Bend
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream, which started in Ohio in 1945, has just opened a store in Bend on South Highway 97, serving up 48 flavors made in-house daily. Ice cream lovers will be able to find the famous Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Bend when Oregon’s Fourth store opens late this year. Handel’s will be located at 61165 S. HWY 97.
Kah-Nee-Ta Resort and Spa will reopen summer of 2023
The Confederate Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon is partnering with Mt. Hood Skibowl to reopen Kah-Nee-Ta Resort & Spa in the Summer of 2023. A firm date has not yet been announced for the reopening.
centraloregondaily.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: 15th and Wilson closure for new roundabout begins Feb. 20
NORTHBOUND DETOUR – Take 15th Street to Reed Market Road. Turn right on 9th Street. Turn right on Franklin Avenue. Turn right on 10th Street (turns into Bear Creek Road). SOUTHBOUND DETOUR – Take 15th Street to Bear Creek Road (turns into 10th Street). Turn left on Franklin Avenue. Turn left on 9th Street and continue to Wilson Avenue.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New Warm Springs skate park expected to open spring break
In just a short time, Warm Springs community members will be able to rock and roll in a new skate park they hope will bring the community together. Sounds of power tools currently fill the air at Elmer-Quinn Memorial Park as construction crews put the final touches on the facility.
centraloregondaily.com
Mirror Pond water levels reduced by 2 feet
Patrons at Bend’s Mirror Pond will notice a drastic change in the water. Construction crews have lowered water level at the pond by approximately two feet. It’s part of an ongoing bank repair and trail extension project that will transform the areas along the river. The work at...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Central Oregon
A national specialty cake company is preparing to open its first store in Bend. Nothing Bundt Cakes is setting up shop in the Forum Shopping Center near Costco. The Texas-based company has been expanding its franchise locations all over the country in the last few years. They now have nearly 500 locations in 40 states.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Do you know him? Deputies looking for Terrebonne market theft suspect
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who they say has been involved in a number of thefts from Ferguson’s Market in Terrebonne. The sheriff’s office released a surveillance photo of the man. They say he has arrived at the store...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Early morning arson in Bend under investigation
Bend Police are investigating a fire that firefighters say was was intentionally set early Friday morning. Firefighters were sent to the area of 720 NW Florida Ave. at 5:46 a.m. for a reported structure fire, Bend Fire and Rescue said. That’s a couple blocks from Jackson’s Corner. Crews...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Highway 20 east of Bend
(CORRECTION: The collision occurred at an intersection just north of Highway 20, not on the highway itself) One person was killed and two people were injured in a T-Bone at an intersection east of Bend Monday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bear Creek Road...
kauainownews.com
Volcano Watch: Newberry volcano in Oregon designated as “very high threat” by U.S. Geological Survey
Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by scientists and affiliates of the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. The shield-shaped stratovolcano is located about 20 miles south of Bend, Oregon, and is one of the largest and most hazardous active volcanoes in the United States. It...
