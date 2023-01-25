Read full article on original website
wlen.com
Adrian College Robinson Planetarium February Schedule
Adrian, MI – The Robinson Planetarium at Adrian College features the Full Dome movie program “Our Star” during February. Shows are for all ages and scheduled at 7 PM on Fridays. The program opens tonight and runs February 3rd, 10th, 17th and 24th. The programs include a...
The Henry Ford, feeling 'impact of inflation,' to raise membership rates
The Henry Ford on Wednesday announced plans to increase membership prices, effective Feb. 8, for the first time in five years. The Dearborn collection of museums and attractions is raising membership fees by 5-15%, depending on the plan. “Our business, like others across the country, is feeling the impact of...
People may not realize they're eligible for Earned Income Tax Credit on 2022 returns
Hard to imagine anyone walking away from a few hundred dollars or possibly even $5,000 or more, but plenty of working people lose out each year on a valuable tax credit simply because they don't file a tax return. Many aren't required to file because their incomes are so low that they're...
DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Manufacturer Sells Workers with Toledo Plant
A transaction between two manufacturers sees a factory changing hands in Ohio, but that's not all. Contract manufacturer Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) recently sold its plant in Toledo to Tier 1 auto supplier Mayco International. Luckily for the plant’s 300+ workers, they won’t find themselves out of a job....
A new Ann Arbor church aims to be a place where people are ‘seen, heard and loved’
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new church has recently launched in Ann Arbor and is welcoming anyone who wants to join. Emmaus Lutheran Church officially began its work at 420 W. Liberty St. and had its first Sunday service on Jan. 22. The new church was created with the help of two existing Ann Arbor churches, University Lutheran Chapel and St. Paul Lutheran Church.
utoledo.edu
University of Toledo Medical Center Completes Record 200 Kidney Transplants in 2022
The University of Toledo Medical Center completed a record 200 successful kidney transplants in 2022 while maintaining its status as one of the fastest kidney transplant programs in the country. “These are life-changing procedures,” said Dr. Obi Ekwenna, transplant surgeon at UTMC and associate professor. “We’re proud of these milestones,...
whmi.com
Longtime Howell Soft Cloth Car Wash Owner Retires
A longtime business in the City of Howell changed hands this week and the man who built it said it’s been a pleasure serving the community. Howell Soft Cloth Car Wash Owner Tom O’Connell has retired and sold the business to JAX Kar Wash. He’s a young 82 and has owned a number of car washes over the years but bought the Howell location around 1980. O’Connell noted that they’ve done the “we pump it for you at self-serve prices” from day one and customers have always appreciated it.
Tecumseh student goes viral after surprising teachers with birthday cakes
Sophomore Austin Soppe arrived at school Friday morning with two cakes that he baked for his teachers, Mr. Knapke and Mrs. Serling, who were both celebrating their birthdays on Jan. 20.
GM will invest $6.5M in Burton, Ypsilanti parts processing centers
BURTON, MI -- General Motors is investing more than $20 million at three of its Customer Care and Aftersales parts and distribution centers, including two in Michigan. GM announced the investments on Thursday, Jan. 26, saying that the spending is designed to modernize its warehouse operations as the company prepares for higher demand for vehicles and to ready its facilities for increased electric vehicle production.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
White House adviser touts Detroit's Jump Start as 'national model'
White House senior adviser Gene Sperling joined Mayor Mike Duggan on Friday in announcing a federally funded program to help unemployed Detroiters reenter the workforce at Durfee Innovation Society. Jump Start, which launches Tuesday, will use $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay participants and incentivize 18...
DTE must stop toxic coal ash disposal at two Michigan plants
MONROE, MI — DTE Energy must soon stop depositing a toxic waste product into surface water ponds at two Michigan coal-fired power plants because the facilities are not adequately protecting nearby groundwater, regulators say. On Jan. 25, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it will deny DTE’s application to...
wlen.com
Blizzard of 1978
Lenawee County, MI – Lenawee residents are shoveling, scraping, blowing and moving several inches of snow… but it is nothing like the great blizzard of 1978… which ironically happening between January 25th through the 27th. The blizzard was a historic winter storm that struck the Ohio Valley...
Oakland County woman wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery instant ticket
An Oakland County woman's lucky streak on a Michigan Lottery instant game culminated in a big win. The 59-year-old woman recently won $1 million on the Double Diamond game, which she had been playing frequently, according to the Michigan Lottery. "I’ve been playing Double Diamond since it came out and...
Monroe high school student dies Wednesday after car accident
MONROE, Mich. — A recently-graduated high school student from Monroe, Michigan, died Wednesday morning after a car accident, Monroe Public Schools said in a statement. Emma Treadway turned 18 in December and had just started a new job shortly after completing her graduation requirements at Orchard Center High School. She was set to walk the graduation stage in June.
Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at WXYZ
Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April.
13abc.com
Hittin’ the Town: Lots of fun to be had at Funagin’s in Sylvania
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re a parent, you are no doubt constantly on the hunt for ways to entertain the kids, and that can be tough to do during the winter months. There’s a great option in Sylvania that includes everything from roller skating to escape rooms.
WTOL-TV
Iconic Toledo restaurant at risk of closing after decades as a Westgate staple
Uncle John's Pancake House has been a Westgate staple for over 60 years. Countless Toledoans have grown up on silver-dollar pancakes, but the specials may soon end.
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
