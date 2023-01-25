ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wlen.com

Adrian College Robinson Planetarium February Schedule

Adrian, MI – The Robinson Planetarium at Adrian College features the Full Dome movie program “Our Star” during February. Shows are for all ages and scheduled at 7 PM on Fridays. The program opens tonight and runs February 3rd, 10th, 17th and 24th. The programs include a...
ADRIAN, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Manufacturer Sells Workers with Toledo Plant

A transaction between two manufacturers sees a factory changing hands in Ohio, but that's not all. Contract manufacturer Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) recently sold its plant in Toledo to Tier 1 auto supplier Mayco International. Luckily for the plant’s 300+ workers, they won’t find themselves out of a job....
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

University of Toledo Medical Center Completes Record 200 Kidney Transplants in 2022

The University of Toledo Medical Center completed a record 200 successful kidney transplants in 2022 while maintaining its status as one of the fastest kidney transplant programs in the country. “These are life-changing procedures,” said Dr. Obi Ekwenna, transplant surgeon at UTMC and associate professor. “We’re proud of these milestones,...
TOLEDO, OH
whmi.com

Longtime Howell Soft Cloth Car Wash Owner Retires

A longtime business in the City of Howell changed hands this week and the man who built it said it’s been a pleasure serving the community. Howell Soft Cloth Car Wash Owner Tom O’Connell has retired and sold the business to JAX Kar Wash. He’s a young 82 and has owned a number of car washes over the years but bought the Howell location around 1980. O’Connell noted that they’ve done the “we pump it for you at self-serve prices” from day one and customers have always appreciated it.
HOWELL, MI
MLive

GM will invest $6.5M in Burton, Ypsilanti parts processing centers

BURTON, MI -- General Motors is investing more than $20 million at three of its Customer Care and Aftersales parts and distribution centers, including two in Michigan. GM announced the investments on Thursday, Jan. 26, saying that the spending is designed to modernize its warehouse operations as the company prepares for higher demand for vehicles and to ready its facilities for increased electric vehicle production.
BURTON, MI
wlen.com

Blizzard of 1978

Lenawee County, MI – Lenawee residents are shoveling, scraping, blowing and moving several inches of snow… but it is nothing like the great blizzard of 1978… which ironically happening between January 25th through the 27th. The blizzard was a historic winter storm that struck the Ohio Valley...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Monroe high school student dies Wednesday after car accident

MONROE, Mich. — A recently-graduated high school student from Monroe, Michigan, died Wednesday morning after a car accident, Monroe Public Schools said in a statement. Emma Treadway turned 18 in December and had just started a new job shortly after completing her graduation requirements at Orchard Center High School. She was set to walk the graduation stage in June.
MONROE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy