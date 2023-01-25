Read full article on original website
Fire destroys half of large pole barn on southwest side of Wamac
Fire destroyed about half of a 60 by 100-foot pole barn in the southwest corner of Wamac Thursday night. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says flames were already coming through the roof of the building upon their arrival at 29,396 Kretzer Lane. He reports they were able to save about half the structure owned by Kenny Finke. In addition to the building, a motorcycle, zero turn mower, and a number of tools were also lost.
One hurt in Mattoon apartment fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt Thursday night when an apartment building in Mattoon caught fire. The fire happened at 2101 Champaign Avenue, a three-story multi-unit building, just before 6:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the second floor and found fire inside one of the units on that floor. […]
Apartment fire in Mattoon displaces one person
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) — The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a 3-story apartment building fire on Thursday evening. Crews were dispatched to 2101 Champaign Ave. around 6:30 p.m. According to MFD, light smoke was showing from the second floor. A crew was able to locate the fire on the second floor while other crews searched the building for residents.
Recreational Vehicle destroyed by fire in Iuka
A 1998 Coachman Recreational Vehicle was destroyed by fire late Friday morning in Iuka. Iuka Fire Chief Kenny Eagan says the RV was parked near the home of Guy Lambert of 710 Thomas Street. Eagan reports flames were shooting from the RV as firemen arrived. Flames were also showing when a neighbor first spotted the blaze.
Emergency crews called to crash between Macon and Dalton City
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning. South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Andrews Street Road is shut down between...
Police Beat for Saturday, January 28th, 2023
Four people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 32-year-old Dustin Marshall of Melrose Drive in Centralia was arrested for a drug court violation in a possession of methamphetamine case. The bond on the warrant is set at $100,000. Salem Police arrested 63-year-old Ray Adams...
Coroner identifies man killed in crash near Macon
MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner released on Thursday the name of a man from Macon who was killed in a crash outside that town the previous day. Coroner Michael Day identified the man as 32-year-old Joseph D. Baietto. Baietto was the driver of an SUV that crashed around 8:15 a.m. on Andrews […]
Coles County Sheriff's Office arrest two men during burglary in progress
ASHMORE, Ill. (WICS) — Two men were arrested on Friday morning after the Coles County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress. Officials responded to East Ashmore Road, Ashmore, IL at 2:53 a.m. Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Charleston Police Department responded and made contact with...
Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death
26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
Centralia man charged with unlawful restraint in Marion County Court
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been formally charged with unlawful restraint and misdemeanor domestic battery in Marion County Court on Friday. Blake Bender of Hester Street had the public defender appointed and bond set at $50,000. If released on bond, he was ordered to have no contact with the victim, her residence, or placement of employment. Bender is also prohibited from owning or possessing any type of firearm or weapon.
Marion County Sheriff’s Department says they are not calling people offering to take care of warrants
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department number and an officer’s name is being used in a scam. The sheriff’s department reports their phone number shows up on the phone ID and the name of an actual officer is being used to tell the person called they have an outstanding federal warrant. The person called is then asked to buy gift cards to avoid being arrested on the warrant.
Two Arrested in Connection with Ashmore Burglary
The following was released on the Coles County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page:. At approximately 2:53a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 the Coles County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress at The Place, 11 E. Ashmore Road, Ashmore. Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Charleston...
Effingham Park Board Set to Meet Wednesday
The Effingham Park Board is set to meet on Wednesday, February 1st at 6:30pm. Treasurer’s Report: Budget Report, Monthly Bill Payments. The meeting is set to take place at the Ron Diehl Center.
Friday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 20 year old Erin T. Hannigan of St. Elmo for an Effingham County FTA warrant for retail theft/disposing of merchandise <$300, driving while license suspended, and speeding. Erin posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41 year old Nathan L. Willis of Brownstown...
Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 53 year old Wang H. Ying of Los Angeles, CA for a US federal warrant for possession of multiple unauthorized counterfeit access devices. Wand was released to federal custody. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39 year old Guang Wei Gao of Monte, CA for...
Vandalia Man Charged With Burglary And Theft In Fayette County Court
A Vandalia man has been charged with Burglary and Theft in Fayette County Court. 36 year old Wesley P. Kretzer has been charged with Burglary without Causing Damage, which is a Class 3 Felony. Kretzer is also charged with Theft under $500, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information states that Kretzer is alleged to have taken two lottery tickets from County Market in Vandalia. Information also says that Kretzer had a previous conviction for retail theft in Clinton County.
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROLS
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion/Macon County during January. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Scammers Impersonating Officers
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced the following on their Facebook Page:. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has taken several calls recently about citizens getting calls from a Sergeant/Officer/Deputy at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The caller, after identifying themselves as being with the Sheriff’s Office, states that there is a warrant out for the person’s arrest. The caller ID is also disclosing the call is coming from the Marion County Sheriff’s office phone number.
Emaciated Deceased Dog Dumped in Ditch Deserves Justice
Goal: Find person responsible for deceased emaciated dog who was dumped in ditch. The images of a severely emaciated deceased dog caged in its crate and dumped in a ditch are shocking. Authorities were called out to Sawyer Road in Decatur, Illinois when they received reports of this horrific crime scene.
