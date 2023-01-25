ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Boston Globe

A breakfast place called ‘Woke’ opened in Connecticut. Controversy soon followed.

“This is all I have right now,” said owner Carmen Quiroga. “I just want to be successful and do a good job.”. A new breakfast spot in a quaint Connecticut town has a bright menu offering everything from chocolate chip pancakes to huevos rancheros. Residents in Coventry had been waiting for a diner for several years, and it opened last week to high hopes.
COVENTRY, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Phoenix Building, Hartford

- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

The Sun Wine & Food Fest at Mohegan Sun is the place to be for CT foodies

Your Jan. 27 evening update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. It was reported she was allegedly struggling with postpartum psychosis, a serious condition that can cause delusions and hallucinations. U.S. Secretary of Education speaks on Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Updated: 6 hours ago. Shortly after many applications for the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Scantic Barn event venue rejected

EAST WINDSOR — The Planning and Zoning Commission this week unanimously rejected a controversial application for an event venue at 115 Scantic Road that drew crowds of residents to several public hearing sessions, with most opposed to the plan. The East Windsor Historical Society submitted the application to turn...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

New Britain neighbors against proposed cannabis warehouse

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in New Britain’s Slater Road neighborhood aren’t happy about a new potential neighbor — a 133,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and distribution site. “It smells like a skunk,” said Shelley Vincenzo, who lives in the area. The Rocky Hill-based CCC Construction wants to transform the former Webster Bank building and has […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Santander Bank closing branches in Hartford and Manchester this spring

(WFSB) – Santander branches are closing in Hartford and Manchester this spring, the bank announced. The Manchester branch at 525 West Middle Turnpike will close first, on April 20. The closest Santander is in South Windsor at 1765 Ellington Road. Santander said the Hartford Central branch at 115 Asylum...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem

HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies

BRISTOL - Sit-down restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies according to Mayor Jeff Caggiano and city economic development. Caggiano said that the By Carrier project, a 76,000 square foot development on North Main and Hope Street, will include four pre-dedicated spaces for restaurants. The city hopes to attract sit-down restaurants to fill these spaces once they become available.
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven, Website Says

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Making the call: How do school districts decide on snow days?

WATERBURY, Conn. — Lots of school districts across Connecticut made the decision to cancel class on Wednesday or have an early dismissal. But how do districts make that call? Turns out, it's almost always a difficult one. In Waterbury, the superintendent opted for an early dismissal. "If there is...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Syrup lines vandalized at farm in Portland

PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Portland police are investigating after a local farm was vandalized. The maple syrup lines at Penfield Farms were badly damaged. “When workers at the farm went to check on their maple lines earlier this week, they discovered 150 of their tubes had been cut. For Henry...
PORTLAND, CT
ctexaminer.com

Developer Returns with Proposal for 47 Manufactured Homes, Neighbors Object Again

WATERFORD – A year after a Norwich developer floated an 8-30g proposal to build 47 manufactured homes on Clark Lane, neighbors showed up at a public hearing to oppose the project a second time – again citing environmental, safety and density concerns. Mark Branse, an attorney with Halloran Sage, who represented Kingstown Properties at the […]
WATERFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin has a new pizza place

BERLIN – From a Brooklyn-style, square-cut pie named “Grandma” to one that has all the accouterments of a “Big Mac” - variety knows no bounds at the town’s newest pizza place. SliceWorks opened up at 1863 Berlin Tpke. a few months back and town...
BERLIN, CT
NHPR

Waterbury looks to be first Connecticut city to test red light cameras

Erratic driving and a record number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities in 2022 has prompted some lawmakers to take action. A Waterbury representative has introduced a bill that, if passed, would make the city the first in Connecticut to test “red-light” cameras. Red light cameras take pictures of...
WATERBURY, CT

