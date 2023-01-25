Read full article on original website
Do You Miss Nino’s in Waterbury? Drive to Plainville
There was an interesting post today in the Waterbury Talks group on Facebook, it was a reminder for those of us that enjoyed the food at Nino's Restaurant on Scott Road in Waterbury that it's still around. It took me a minute to realize that this is really a unique...
Boston Globe
A breakfast place called ‘Woke’ opened in Connecticut. Controversy soon followed.
“This is all I have right now,” said owner Carmen Quiroga. “I just want to be successful and do a good job.”. A new breakfast spot in a quaint Connecticut town has a bright menu offering everything from chocolate chip pancakes to huevos rancheros. Residents in Coventry had been waiting for a diner for several years, and it opened last week to high hopes.
Weekend happenings in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 27-29
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last weekend of January and it's shaping up to be a decent one! Need something to do or somewhere to go with friends and family? Here are some ideas you can do this weekend!. Moondance is the ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert. The show...
connecticuthistory.org
The Phoenix Building, Hartford
- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
Eyewitness News
The Sun Wine & Food Fest at Mohegan Sun is the place to be for CT foodies
Your Jan. 27 evening update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. It was reported she was allegedly struggling with postpartum psychosis, a serious condition that can cause delusions and hallucinations. U.S. Secretary of Education speaks on Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Updated: 6 hours ago. Shortly after many applications for the...
Scantic Barn event venue rejected
EAST WINDSOR — The Planning and Zoning Commission this week unanimously rejected a controversial application for an event venue at 115 Scantic Road that drew crowds of residents to several public hearing sessions, with most opposed to the plan. The East Windsor Historical Society submitted the application to turn...
New Britain neighbors against proposed cannabis warehouse
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in New Britain’s Slater Road neighborhood aren’t happy about a new potential neighbor — a 133,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and distribution site. “It smells like a skunk,” said Shelley Vincenzo, who lives in the area. The Rocky Hill-based CCC Construction wants to transform the former Webster Bank building and has […]
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
Eyewitness News
Santander Bank closing branches in Hartford and Manchester this spring
(WFSB) – Santander branches are closing in Hartford and Manchester this spring, the bank announced. The Manchester branch at 525 West Middle Turnpike will close first, on April 20. The closest Santander is in South Windsor at 1765 Ellington Road. Santander said the Hartford Central branch at 115 Asylum...
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
Bristol Press
Restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies
BRISTOL - Sit-down restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies according to Mayor Jeff Caggiano and city economic development. Caggiano said that the By Carrier project, a 76,000 square foot development on North Main and Hope Street, will include four pre-dedicated spaces for restaurants. The city hopes to attract sit-down restaurants to fill these spaces once they become available.
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
Making the call: How do school districts decide on snow days?
WATERBURY, Conn. — Lots of school districts across Connecticut made the decision to cancel class on Wednesday or have an early dismissal. But how do districts make that call? Turns out, it's almost always a difficult one. In Waterbury, the superintendent opted for an early dismissal. "If there is...
Eyewitness News
Syrup lines vandalized at farm in Portland
PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Portland police are investigating after a local farm was vandalized. The maple syrup lines at Penfield Farms were badly damaged. “When workers at the farm went to check on their maple lines earlier this week, they discovered 150 of their tubes had been cut. For Henry...
Eyewitness News
Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with killing Nichols after he was pulled over on January 7. One of the officers, 32-year-old Desmond Mills Junior,...
ctexaminer.com
Developer Returns with Proposal for 47 Manufactured Homes, Neighbors Object Again
WATERFORD – A year after a Norwich developer floated an 8-30g proposal to build 47 manufactured homes on Clark Lane, neighbors showed up at a public hearing to oppose the project a second time – again citing environmental, safety and density concerns. Mark Branse, an attorney with Halloran Sage, who represented Kingstown Properties at the […]
New Britain Herald
Berlin has a new pizza place
BERLIN – From a Brooklyn-style, square-cut pie named “Grandma” to one that has all the accouterments of a “Big Mac” - variety knows no bounds at the town’s newest pizza place. SliceWorks opened up at 1863 Berlin Tpke. a few months back and town...
Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year named a finalist for National Teacher of the Year
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bristol high school teacher, who was named the 2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year, is now a finalist to become the National Teacher of the Year. Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker announced on Wednesday that Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher from Bristol Eastern High School, has […]
NHPR
Waterbury looks to be first Connecticut city to test red light cameras
Erratic driving and a record number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities in 2022 has prompted some lawmakers to take action. A Waterbury representative has introduced a bill that, if passed, would make the city the first in Connecticut to test “red-light” cameras. Red light cameras take pictures of...
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
