Watch the First Episode of 'The Last of Us' for Free
Originally seen as something of a gamble for HBO, the bet has paid off as The Last of Us has set pop culture alight and garnered record numbers of viewers on HBO Max, with the premiere episode reaching over 18 million viewers since its original airing just over a week ago. The series scored the network's second-biggest premiere of the decade, with the adaptation of the acclaimed video game garnering a 22% growth in viewership from episode 1 to episode 2 of the series, which is the largest growth of any HBO original drama in its first two weeks.
How Does 'Wolf Pack' Tie Into 'Teen Wolf'?
Wolf Pack, a new series on Paramount+ from Teen Wolf and Criminal Minds creator Jeff Davis, follows four teenagers — Everett Lang (Armani Jackson), Blake Navarro (Bella Shepard), and twins Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan Briggs (Tyler Lawrence Gray) — as their lives are forever changed in the midst of California wildfires. While Luna and Harlan have known they were werewolves since they were born, a twist of fate leaves Everett and Blake with bites that begin the transformation. Meanwhile, Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to television as Kristin Ramsey, an investigator trying to determine the cause of the wildfires. She has her sights set on these teens as her way to find the arsonist. Ultimately, the series has a large story to tackle with the potential to provide great storytelling going forward.
Why the Opening Scenes of 'The Last of Us' Are So Important
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us. The Last of Us certainly has its work cut out for it when it comes to world-building. It needs to set up the intricate ins and outs of an entire alternate reality quickly while still seamlessly easing us into the complex heart of the story. Yet, in just the first two episodes, viewers have gotten a lot of information in a way that has felt organic; we barely even noticed them delivering it to us.
Best Murder Mystery Shows on BritBox
There are few things as cozy as a British mystery series. Despite appearances, that statement isn't an oxymoron. Lazy afternoons must be paired with fresh tea, baked goods, a hazy twilight through the window, and fictional detectives chasing down criminals. Whether the tale's setting is a quaint historic village or the grittiest London streets, the investigator a quirky civilian with an eye for patterns or a callous, obsessive officer of the law, murder mysteries from the United Kingdom are as timeless as they are time capsules of their eras. From one self-proclaimed expert to another, here are the best mystery shows the streaming service BritBox has to offer to make you bundle up with a blanket, stoke the fire, and put the kettle on for a cuppa.
Is the Split-Season Method the Future for Netflix?
Although it was once the biggest name in streaming television, Netflix has faced an increasing number of competitors with the rise of Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Paramount+. It’s quickly reaching a point where adding multiple streaming subscriptions to your household bill is rivaling the cost of what cable prices would have looked like, and television audiences wouldn’t be blamed for wanting to pick and choose what streaming services they subscribe to. It’s become very important for streamers to be able to create hype about their content in order to necessitate viewership. While the binge model has been the basis of Netflix’s strategy for quite some time, the service has pivoted to a “split-season” model for some of its most popular shows.
'Infinity Pool': Cast & Character Guide: Who Stars in Brandon Cronenberg's New Film
How far would the average person go to get out of a deadly situation? Would they sacrifice everything at their disposal, even if it means sacrificing their own humanity? Brandon Cronenberg, son of David Cronenberg, asks viewers these questions and more in his new sci-fi horror film, Infinity Pool which released in theaters on January 27, 2023. It stars rising scream queen Mia Goth, as well as Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman. Skarsgård and Coleman play James and Em Foster, a relatively wealthy, young couple on a trip to a remote island with a set of mysterious companions (Goth and Jalil Lespert) who are fans of James' literary work. James is looking for inspiration for his new book. After a fateful accident, James and Em are arrested and threatened with the death penalty. However, there's a way out. For enough money, they can have themselves cloned and watch their doubles take the lethal punishment in their place. In survival mode, this option seems pretty straightforward, but of course, nothing is as it seems. What follows is a terrifying plunge into a culture seeping in violence and vulgar indulgence.
How ‘90s Is ‘That ‘90s Show,’ Actually?
That ‘70s Show distinguished itself amongst the other sitcoms of its generation through its intriguing historical setting. Romantic squabbles, high school anxieties, and various misadventures that a group of friends go through were common topics in 1990s teen shows like Beverly Hills, 90210, or My So-Called Life, but That ‘70s Show took the characters back two decades prior. While it wasn’t a huge shift in the timeline, the setting allowed That ‘70s Show to have cross-generational appeal; teenagers who felt reflected by the show’s protagonists would bond with their parents, who remember growing up in the era being depicted. The long anticipated That ‘70s Show continuation, That ‘90s Show, has the same opportunity; it seeks to offer older fans nostalgia for both the original characters and the cultural aesthetic of the 1990s.
10 Characters from 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' Ranked By Dateability
When it comes to the gritty world created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould displayed in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, romance usually isn't at the forefront of every character's mind as they are usually more focused on concocting a great scheme or trying to survive the dangerous world of the meth business even to start to think about dating, but that is not to say that there isn't plenty of love found in the iconic TV series and its spin-off.
'Rabbit Hole' Trailer Puts Kiefer Sutherland at Breaking Point
Just a couple of weeks after unveiling some first-look images and a poster for their upcoming thriller series Rabbit Hole, Paramount+ is following it up with the series’ first teaser trailer that sets the tone of what we’re about to see in the episodes from Season 1. Centered around corporate espionage, the series has 24’s Kiefer Sutherland as a master manipulator who sees the tables turn on him once he’s framed for murder by powerful people. The series premieres in late March.
While You Wait for 'Oppenheimer,' Give These TV Shows a Shot
We are all waiting with bated breath for the new Christopher Nolan drama Oppenheimer to hit theaters on July 21 of this year. The story of the father of the atomic bomb stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as his wife Kitty, Matt Damon as Lt. General Leslie Groves, and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss. If you're as excited as we are, we thought you might like to give the TV shows that touch on a similar theme a quick view in preparation for the summer blockbuster.
Annie Is In Her "Vengeance Era" In New 'The Boys' Behind-the-Scenes Image
The marketing team behind the hit show The Boys fills the empty gap between seasons with original and funny content on both its official Twitter and the offshoot Twitter Vought International. They also love to tease fans with behind the scenes images and content, and this image they posted of Erin Moriarty is no exception.
'Poker Face' Episode 2 Ending Explained: Somebody Won the Lottery
Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of Poker Face.Rian Johnson sure does know how to create a killer detective. What do you think Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale would think of Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc? In Episode 1 of Poker Face, we met the eccentric and eclectic Charlie Cale, a woman who can and will call you on your bullsh*t with 100% accuracy. Even though this series features an entirely new mystery each episode, there are still some threads that will likely be pulled throughout Season 1.
Where to Watch 'Fear': Showtimes and Streaming Status
The great horror kickoff of 2023 started with the movies M3GAN and Skinamarink and continues to rile up fans with promises of unbound terror in the release of films like Infinity Pool, Knock at the Cabin, Scream VI, Evil Dead Rise, an Exorcist legacy sequel, and so many more. It looks like a perfect year for horror, but one movie that hasn't gotten a lot of heat is the new Deon Taylor film set to hit theaters this Friday. Fear exposes audiences to the things buried deep that frighten them the most and take them on a blood-curdling ride through things they'd wish they'd never seen. For a smaller-budget film, it's got blockbuster energy and will surely give horror fans everything they've been begging for in a scary movie. For those who just need to know now, here's how to watch Deon Taylor's Fear.
‘The Strays’ Trailer Reveals a Woman’s Unsettling Suburban Nightmare
Netflix has debuted an unsettling first trailer for the upcoming The Strays, a U.K.-set horror film about an upper-middle-class woman whose perfectly tailored life is ripped to shreds by the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town. Ashley Madekwe stars as Neve, who leads an idyllic life in the suburbs with her loving family, and works a fulfilling job at a private school. But when she begins to notice a strange man and woman appear unexpectedly at odd moments, she starts to doubt her sanity. Of course, she turns to her family and friends for assistance, but Neve is helpless when they hesitate to believe her. The tone is consistently eerie, and towards the latter half of the trailer, slightly surrealist.
Ebon Moss-Bachrach Needs to be Cast in More Leading Roles
It’s hard to think of a bigger 2022 breakout star on television than Ebon Moss-Bachrach. While Moss-Bachrach has been doing notable work on television shows like Girls and The Punisher for many years, he essentially stole some of the most popular breakout shows of 2022 with his dynamic supporting performances. Between Andor, The Bear, The Dropout, and his film role in Sharp Stick, it was impossible to ignore this cinematic chameleon, even though each role was completely distinguishable from the others. It’s likely a trajectory that will continue, but Moss-Bachrach has proven time and time again that he’s worthy of leading roles.
'The Last of Us' Creator Neil Druckmann Explains Episode 2's Piano Frog
This past weekend, the second episode of HBO’s The Last Of Us premiered. While fans overall praised the episode, one moment truly stole the show. In a quick shot, a frog was seen sitting on a piano and this “piano frog” quickly became a fan favorite. Now the creator of both the series and the original video game, Neil Druckmann, has revealed some behind the scene information about the frog.
If You Like 'The Last of Us,' Watch 'Station Eleven'
The Last of Us was among the most emotionally gripping and immersive video games of all-time, and Craig Mazin’s adaptation for HBO has certainly lived up to that potential. While The Last of Us has delivered a cinematic quality in its first few installments, it’s also a grim reminder of the not-so-distant past. A future overrun by a pandemic, police brutality, an authoritarian state, social unrest, and broken families feels particularly grim, and any casual viewers expecting a zombie action series in the style of The Walking Dead may have to adjust their expectations. Those who seem to enjoy emotionally gripping, haunting shows about the future will want to make use of their HBO subscriptions and check out the incredible recent miniseries Station Eleven.
'Infinity Pool' Ending Explained: Alexander Skarsgård Gets Wet
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Infinity Pool.What does it mean to lose touch with your humanity? Does it mean becoming cruel and leaving behind any compassion? Did you even really have any moral characteristics to begin with or was it just an act that would fall apart when you got the first taste of something different? These are the questions that are posed in writer-director Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool which, rather definitively, provides a series of increasingly bleak and brutal answers to each one of them. Similar in many ways to his previous film, 2020’s Possessor, it is a hallucinogenic meditation on violence and the parts of ourselves that we lose when we become bathed in the blood of those we destroy. Its central characters, rather than be repulsed by this, become drawn to getting more and more for them to consume. Diving into how this all plays out requires going all the way to the end, so prepare for spoilers ahead.
The Original ‘Teen Wolf’ Owes a Huge Debt of Gratitude to Marty McFly
Before Alcide Herveaux, before Tyler Lockwood, even before Jacob Black, there was another hunky young werewolf that all the girls wanted to date – Scott Howard of 1985's Teen Wolf. This campy indie comedy from director Rod Daniel coasted to unlikely success through its association with another Michael J. Fox hit, Back to the Future.
'TÁR' Ending Explained: Lydia Tár, Your Time Is Up!
Although this year’s Academy Awards nominations provided film fans with an opportunity to argue about the various snubs, surprises, shocks, and undeserving honorees as they do every year, there weren’t many cinephiles that were complaining about the awards given to Tár. Todd Field’s psychological drama about the fictional composer Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) has been acclaimed as one of the best films of the year since its festival release in September and has continued to wrack up prizes and accolades throughout the award season. Although Blanchett has already.
