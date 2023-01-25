ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The Big Boom has arrived in COMO

Aging in place programs stave off higher-cost options. Not long after the start of the 21st century, social service executives, policymakers, and healthcare officials began routinely using the word “tsunami” to describe an impending influx of older Americans into their systems. That tsunami and a higher — if...
Gas Prices Jump Again

(Missourinet) Gas prices in Missouri are spiking again. The price for regular-unleaded jump 20 cents a gallon overnight Wednesday in some locations. The statewide average is now $3.18 a gallon – nearly 50 cents a gallon higher than it was a month ago when it was $2.69 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price is in Ripley County in southeastern Missouri at $2.99 a gallon. Joplin and St. Joseph also have relatively low gas at around $3.14 a gallon. The highest gas price in Missouri is in Jefferson City at $3.39 a gallon.
Don’t be surprised to discover jellyfish in Missouri freshwater bodies

A non-native species of jellyfish from the Yangtze River Basin in China is thriving in St. Louis region freshwater habitats. The species Craspedacusta sowerbii, also known as the peach blossom or freshwater jellyfish, is common throughout Missouri’s lakes, reservoirs, and other slow-moving bodies of water, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Lawmakers Consider Cutting Unemployment Benefits

(KTTS News) — Missouri lawmakers are considering a bill that would change the length of unemployment benefits depending on the state’s unemployment rate. Missouri currently allows people to claim unemployment benefits for up to 20 weeks. But under the legislation, benefits could max out at eight weeks. The...
Bald Eagles in Missouri

From www.visitmo.com: Back in the late 1970s, bald eagles were well on their way to extinction in the lower 48 states – it was rare to see one in the wild. Thanks to good environmental management in the years that followed, bald eagles have made a comeback. In fact, there are about 500 active nests in Missouri.
Assembly eyes limiting foreign ownership of agricultural land

Both the Missouri House and Senate are considering bills that aim at the same objective: restricting the ability of foreign entities to acquire real estate in Missouri. There are important differences between different versions but sponsors of the concept and their supporters cite concerns over food production, physical and technological infrastructure, and military security as rationale for such measures.
OUTDOORS: County keeps top archery harvest status for 11th consecutive year

While archery deer harvest numbers in Missouri declined for the second year in a row, Jefferson County held onto the No. 1 spot in the state for the eleventh consecutive year. With an unofficial total of 1,391, Jefferson County finished more than 200 ahead of second place Franklin County’s 1,182. St. Louis County was the only other nearby county with more than 1,000. Based on historical data from the state Department of Conservation, no other county in the state has ever reached 1,391 through the four-month season. So even though the state numbers are down slightly, it’s still a pretty good time to be a bow-and-arrow hunter in Jefferson County.
Missouri Senate Hits the Gas on Controversial Education Package

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (MISSOURINET)-...
Missouri Attorney General joins coalition of states filing suit over Department of Labor’s new ESG rule

In an effort to enforce the laws as written, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and 24 other state attorneys general filed suit over a Department of Labor rule that would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments. The rule and runs contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), and would harm the retirement accounts of millions of people at a time when inflation has already stressed the finances of so many.
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Tax Bills On Social Security Heard In Missouri House Special Committee

(MISSOURINET) – A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. Representative David Evans of West Plains says Missouri needs to follow the trend of other U.S. states exempting social security benefits from taxation…. Missouri...
What to expect as adult use cannabis laws take effect in Missouri

Adult use cannabis laws are now in effect across the state, but don’t line up at a dispensary just yet. Unless you have a medical marijuana ID card, adults over age 21 will likely have to wait until mid-February to purchase cannabis for personal use. Voters approved Amendment 3...
