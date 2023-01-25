Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
NYC Protestors Surround NYPD Car After The Release of Tyre Nicholas Video: Police Arrested A ManAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Related
Blood Falls gushes red water from Antarctica's ice. It took scientists 106 years to figure out what causes its color.
The falls were first discovered in 1911. It took a century for scientists to pin down the origin of its fiery hue.
Time tunnel: why an Australian expedition is drilling through 2.6km of Antarctic ice
When it reaches about 2.6km beneath the Australian camp at Antarctica’s Little Dome C, the drill will hit ice with tiny pockets of air about 1.5m years old. The last time those molecules were in the planet’s atmosphere, our human ancestor homo erectus was just working out how to harness fire to cook and stay warm.
Tri-City Herald
Poop trail seen by satellites leads to discovery of new penguin colony in Antarctica
Scientists in Antarctica identified a new colony of emperor penguins after spotting poop stains on satellite imagery. Researchers in Antarctica were looking at satellite imagery and spotted a trail of brown-colored stains, according to the British Antarctic Survey’s news release from Thursday, Jan. 20. The brown stains were penguin...
When scientists tagged a curious seal, he led them to signs of a potential climate disaster
The seal dove into a deep trough in the ocean bed, roughly half a mile below the surface. And that is when something striking happened. This is a story about a curious seal, a wayward robot, and a gigantic climate change disaster that may be waiting to happen. Scientists tagged...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
BBC
Antarctic: Giant iceberg breaks away in front of UK station
A big iceberg roughly the size of Greater London has broken away from the Antarctic, close to Britain's Halley research station. Sensors on the surface of the Brunt Ice Shelf confirmed the split late on Sunday GMT. Currently, 21 staff are at Halley, maintaining the base and operating its scientific...
msn.com
Scientists Find Rare 17-Pound Meteorite, an Unusually Heavy Space Rock
Antarctica is a wonderland for meteorite hunters. Dark rocks stand out against the pale, snowy landscape and the dry climate helps to preserve them. A team of researchers went searching for meteorites in Antarctica and discovered a rare prize: a jumbo 16.7-pound (7.6 kilogram) meteorite. The meteorite was one of...
Iceberg roughly the size of London breaks off Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica
A spring tide led to the calving of a massive iceberg off the Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica on Sunday, according to the British Antarctic Survey. The iceberg is roughly the size of greater London at 600 square miles. It broke free after the crack known as Chasm 1 extended across the ice shelf. The ice is now drifting out into the Weddell Sea.
scitechdaily.com
Princeton Scientists Shocked To Discover Bering Land Bridge Formed Far Later During Last Ice Age Than Thought
Princeton scientists found that the Bering Land Bridge was flooded until 35,700 years ago, with its full emergence occurring only shortly before the migration of humans into the Americas. A new study shows that the Bering Land Bridge, the strip of land that once connected Asia to Alaska, emerged far...
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Mysterious Ocean 'Whiting Events' Seen from Space Leave Scientists Stumped
The weird phenomenon has been spotted around the world and seems to be impacting larger and larger areas.
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Made Scientists to Believe That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors.
Fossilized teeth of a giant hominid species, named Paranthropus boisei, have been found in East Africa, leading scientists to speculate that early humans may have had giant ancestors. Paranthropus boisei lived around 2.3 to 1.4 million years ago and had an estimated body weight of about 110 kg (240 lbs).
Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year
In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
Japan and North Korea sound warning as deadly cold snap sweeps across Asia
Extreme weather kills at least one person in Japan and more than 100 in Afghanistan while parts of China hit record low temperatures
One of the Biggest Meteorites on Record Discovered in Antarctica
An Antarctic expedition earlier this month uncovered an otherworldly bounty: five new meteorites, with one of them smashing expectations. The 16.7-pound space rock was discovered in a prime rock-hunting location on the Earth’s southern-most landmass. Out of some 45,000 meteorites discovered in the remote region, this cantaloupe-sized anomaly is just one of a mere 100 to hit that weight benchmark, though researchers believe there are at least 300,000 more sitting atop the ice. “Size doesn’t necessarily matter when it comes to meteorites, and even tiny micrometeorites can be incredibly scientifically valuable,” said Maria Valdes, a research scientist at Chicago’s Field...
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Something that looks like a grizzly bear spotted on Mars
"A Bear on Mars? This feature looks a bit like a bear’s face. What is it really?" The post Something that looks like a grizzly bear spotted on Mars appeared first on Talker.
Phys.org
Plasma thrusters used on satellites could be much more powerful than previously believed
It has been believed that Hall thrusters, an efficient kind of electric propulsion widely used in orbit, must be large to produce a lot of thrust. Now, a new study from the University of Michigan suggests that smaller Hall thrusters can generate much more thrust—potentially making them candidates for interplanetary missions.
NASA just found a planet almost the size of Earth and it's in the habitable zone of a star
The planet TOI 700 e, about 100 light-years away, is in the "Goldilocks zone" for life, is probably rocky and is about 95% the size of Earth.
Comments / 0