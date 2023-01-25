ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Poop trail seen by satellites leads to discovery of new penguin colony in Antarctica

Scientists in Antarctica identified a new colony of emperor penguins after spotting poop stains on satellite imagery. Researchers in Antarctica were looking at satellite imagery and spotted a trail of brown-colored stains, according to the British Antarctic Survey’s news release from Thursday, Jan. 20. The brown stains were penguin...
Vice

Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
BBC

Antarctic: Giant iceberg breaks away in front of UK station

A big iceberg roughly the size of Greater London has broken away from the Antarctic, close to Britain's Halley research station. Sensors on the surface of the Brunt Ice Shelf confirmed the split late on Sunday GMT. Currently, 21 staff are at Halley, maintaining the base and operating its scientific...
msn.com

Scientists Find Rare 17-Pound Meteorite, an Unusually Heavy Space Rock

Antarctica is a wonderland for meteorite hunters. Dark rocks stand out against the pale, snowy landscape and the dry climate helps to preserve them. A team of researchers went searching for meteorites in Antarctica and discovered a rare prize: a jumbo 16.7-pound (7.6 kilogram) meteorite. The meteorite was one of...
NBC2 Fort Myers

Iceberg roughly the size of London breaks off Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica

A spring tide led to the calving of a massive iceberg off the Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica on Sunday, according to the British Antarctic Survey. The iceberg is roughly the size of greater London at 600 square miles. It broke free after the crack known as Chasm 1 extended across the ice shelf. The ice is now drifting out into the Weddell Sea.
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year

In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
TheDailyBeast

One of the Biggest Meteorites on Record Discovered in Antarctica

An Antarctic expedition earlier this month uncovered an otherworldly bounty: five new meteorites, with one of them smashing expectations. The 16.7-pound space rock was discovered in a prime rock-hunting location on the Earth’s southern-most landmass. Out of some 45,000 meteorites discovered in the remote region, this cantaloupe-sized anomaly is just one of a mere 100 to hit that weight benchmark, though researchers believe there are at least 300,000 more sitting atop the ice. “Size doesn’t necessarily matter when it comes to meteorites, and even tiny micrometeorites can be incredibly scientifically valuable,” said Maria Valdes, a research scientist at Chicago’s Field...
Futurism

Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy

Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy