Wichita, KS

Kellogg crash cleared away, traffic flowing again

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
 3 days ago

1:30 p.m. UPDATE: The crash scene has been cleared away, and traffic is flowing again.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers heading west on Kellogg over the noon hour Wednesday are having to practice patience.

Traffic is down to one lane as police work a non-injury crash near Kellogg and Sycamore.

Kellogg is down to one lane as police work a non-injury crash near Kellogg and Sycamore on Jan. 25, 2023. (Courtesy WICHWay.org)

Cameras along Kellogg show westbound traffic is almost at a stop as far east as Washington.

WICHWay.org shows that tow trucks are on the scene, so the traffic tie-up may not last much longer.

