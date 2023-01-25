Kellogg crash cleared away, traffic flowing again
1:30 p.m. UPDATE: The crash scene has been cleared away, and traffic is flowing again.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers heading west on Kellogg over the noon hour Wednesday are having to practice patience.
Traffic is down to one lane as police work a non-injury crash near Kellogg and Sycamore.
Cameras along Kellogg show westbound traffic is almost at a stop as far east as Washington.
WICHWay.org shows that tow trucks are on the scene, so the traffic tie-up may not last much longer.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0