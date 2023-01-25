Classic progressive rock icons Kansas are turning 50 this year, and they're celebrating by hitting the road for a massive tour that will actually carry over into 2024. "Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork in the Road" will feature music from the five decades worth of stellar classics, with the band not only showcasing their biggest hits and fan favorites, but pulling out some deep cuts that they've rarely performed live as well.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO