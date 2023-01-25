ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Kansas Book Massive 2023-2024 50th Anniversary Tour

Classic progressive rock icons Kansas are turning 50 this year, and they're celebrating by hitting the road for a massive tour that will actually carry over into 2024. "Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork in the Road" will feature music from the five decades worth of stellar classics, with the band not only showcasing their biggest hits and fan favorites, but pulling out some deep cuts that they've rarely performed live as well.
Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 Solo U.S. Tour Dates

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks is hitting the road across the U.S. in 2023. As a solo artist, she just revealed a new stretch of tour dates for this year that will dovetail with her previously announced 2023 concerts alongside fellow soft rock icon Billy Joel. On Monday (Jan. 23),...
