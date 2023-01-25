Read full article on original website
Related
Obituary, Immolation + More Will Be One of 2023’s Best Death Metal Tours
The skies are darkening and that's a good thing, because Obituary are preparing to head up one of the best death metal lineups you'll see this year. The group just announced a spring North American headline tour with support from Immolation, Blood Incantation and Ingrown. The trek comes as Obituary...
Charlie Benante Will Miss Anthrax’s ‘Next Few Shows,’ Touring Replacement Named
Last week, thrash legends Anthrax kicked off the second leg of their 2023 North American tour (alongside Black Label Society and Exodus). Unfortunately, it looks like drummer Charlie Benante will be absent from a few upcoming shows due to having “a minor procedure done” (as noted by the band).
Pantera Announce 2023 North American Tour With Lamb of God
Pantera have announced a 2023 North American tour with Lamb of God. The run will take place amid Pantera's already scheduled appearances at festivals as well as dates opening for Metallica. View all of the tour dates further down the page. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 27 at 10AM...
Kansas Book Massive 2023-2024 50th Anniversary Tour
Classic progressive rock icons Kansas are turning 50 this year, and they're celebrating by hitting the road for a massive tour that will actually carry over into 2024. "Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork in the Road" will feature music from the five decades worth of stellar classics, with the band not only showcasing their biggest hits and fan favorites, but pulling out some deep cuts that they've rarely performed live as well.
Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 Solo U.S. Tour Dates
Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks is hitting the road across the U.S. in 2023. As a solo artist, she just revealed a new stretch of tour dates for this year that will dovetail with her previously announced 2023 concerts alongside fellow soft rock icon Billy Joel. On Monday (Jan. 23),...
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Metallica’s Fourth and Final Vinyl Club 2.0 Release Is Here
Members of Metallica's Vinyl Club received a message on Tuesday, Jan. 17, letting them know that the fourth—and final—release of the club will begin shipping soon. According to the email, the record should start to land on doorsteps and front porches in the next couple of weeks. This...
Kid Listening to Metallica Just Wants Mom to Leave Her Alone
A young kid gets caught by her mother listening to Metallica's classic "Master of Puppets" in a viral TikTok video from last week. The cute clip has the internet smiling thanks to the child's somewhat sassy reaction to her sneaky parent. Hey mom, let me listen to Metallica in peace!
Man Who Inspired the Marshall Tucker Band Name Has Died at 99
Marshall Tucker, the man who inspired the Marshall Tucker Band's name, has died at the age of 99. The Southern rockers paid tribute to the individual in a post on their social media. Tucker wasn't actually a member of The Marshall Tucker Band, however, he was a major part of...
Metal Couple Exchange Guitars Instead of Rings at Their Wedding
Is it the "most heavy metal wedding ever"? That's what a "head-banging bride and groom" aimed for when they exchanged electric guitars instead of wedding rings at their nuptials, as the New York Post reported. That's right! Last month, video creator Madi Danger and her husband, Jay Aspen, tied the...
Loudwire
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0