ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 2

Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Why there is a high number of uncertified teachers in Missouri schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — There are more than 3,000 inappropriately certified teachers in classrooms across Missouri, and the state’s education department says it all goes back to the teacher shortage crisis. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) said inappropriately certified means an educator that is teaching...
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

What lawmakers are proposing to help curb violent crime in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers want the governor to appoint a special prosecutor to certain parts of the state to help reduce crime. Originally, the bill heard in a House Crime Prevention and Public Safety Committee Thursday targeted the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office. During the hearing, members discussed potential changes to determine when the governor should be allowed to appoint a special prosecutor.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General joins coalition of states filing suit over Department of Labor’s new ESG rule

In an effort to enforce the laws as written, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and 24 other state attorneys general filed suit over a Department of Labor rule that would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments. The rule and runs contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), and would harm the retirement accounts of millions of people at a time when inflation has already stressed the finances of so many.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Pandemic, culture wars revive ‘school choice’ policy push

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nichole Mason first became concerned when she learned administrators at her children’s public school were allowing transgender students to use girls’ bathrooms. Her frustrations mounted when she felt her children’s next school went too far with how they enforced COVID regulations during the pandemic.
UTAH STATE
mymoinfo.com

Representative Wright on State Employee Pay Raises

(Jefferson City ) With a turn-over rate of 27-percent for state employees, Missouri Governor Mike Parson wats an immediate raise for them. State Representative Dale Wright of Farmington says this comes in addition to the seven and half percent increase from last year. Overnight shift workers at state prisons and...
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders has authorized the Arkansas National Guard to keep major highways operational and safe according to a tweet. On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols. “We are praying...
MEMPHIS, TN
kcur.org

As Missouri lawmakers consider a slew of anti-LGBTQ bills, a Kansas City Democrat is fighting back

Nine anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in Missouri General Assembly committees yesterday — the most heard in one day, public policy and advocacy organization PROMO says. Three of the bills aim to ban gender-affirming care for transgender kids. Another three propose banning transgender girls and women from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity. One of the bills proposes making it illegal for drag performances to occur in public spaces.
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Gov. Parson's request for plan supporting older adults praised by Missouri agencies

(The Center Square) – Leaders in some of Missouri’s agencies serving older adults praised Republican Gov. Mike Parson for his executive order establishing a master plan on aging. “The time is right,” said Jay Hardenbrook, advocacy director for AARP Missouri in an interview with The Center Square. “I do think we’re a little bit overdue, but it has been a crazy couple of years.” In a media release announcing the...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Tax Bills On Social Security Heard In Missouri House Special Committee

(MISSOURINET) – A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. Representative David Evans of West Plains says Missouri needs to follow the trend of other U.S. states exempting social security benefits from taxation…. Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Missouri lawmakers call for governor to appoint special prosecutor

A growing concern statewide about crime going unpunished in the City of St. Louis has a bi-partisan group of lawmakers calling for the Missouri governor to appoint a special prosecutor for St. Louis. Missouri lawmakers call for governor to appoint special …. A growing concern statewide about crime going unpunished...
MISSOURI STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Kansas Governor Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Medical Marijuana Ban In Annual Speech, With GOP Senate Leader Committing To Hearings

The governor of Kansas came out strongly against the state’s ongoing criminalization of medical marijuana on Tuesday, blasting the “ridiculous” laws that criminalize patients. And following the speech, a top GOP senator whose been skeptical about reform committed to at least holding hearings on the issue this session.
KANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri child welfare agency pitches plan to ‘rebuild’ overburdened foster care system

The director of Missouri’s child welfare agency told lawmakers this week that the state has “effectively legally orphanized” around 1,500 children. Those children have had their legal ties to their biological parents severed — by a court, in what’s called termination of parental rights — but the social services agency had no adoptive parents ready […] The post Missouri child welfare agency pitches plan to ‘rebuild’ overburdened foster care system appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
midriversnewsmagazine.com

What to expect as adult use cannabis laws take effect in Missouri

Adult use cannabis laws are now in effect across the state, but don’t line up at a dispensary just yet. Unless you have a medical marijuana ID card, adults over age 21 will likely have to wait until mid-February to purchase cannabis for personal use. Voters approved Amendment 3...
MISSOURI STATE
comomag.com

The Big Boom has arrived in COMO

Aging in place programs stave off higher-cost options. Not long after the start of the 21st century, social service executives, policymakers, and healthcare officials began routinely using the word “tsunami” to describe an impending influx of older Americans into their systems. That tsunami and a higher — if...

Comments / 0

Community Policy