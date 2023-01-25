Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
wearebuffalo.net
Aaron Rodgers One Step Closer To Playing the Bills Twice a Year
The NFL still has to get through the AFC and NFC Championship games, along with the Pro Bowl skills challenge and of course, the Super Bowl. However, the NFL off-season moves are already starting fast and furious. The Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado on Thursday, while the head coaching...
wearebuffalo.net
One of Ken Dorsey’s Downfalls for Bills Offense Down the Stretch
The Buffalo Bills made their first move of the off-season on Thursday, as both Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN and the Associated Press reported the Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado. Salgado has been with the team since the Sean McDermott era started back in 2017. The Bills have some work...
wearebuffalo.net
Could You Live In The Old Buffalo Bills Stadium?
You may think that the current Buffalo Bills stadium will just become a parking ground once the new stadium is complete, but what if Highmark Stadium turns into something more?. Many people in Western New York are secretly hoping that this is a possibility to recreate in Orchard Park. Because...
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
wearebuffalo.net
Sabres Player: “Most Fun Team I’ve Ever Been Around in My Life”
The Buffalo Sabres are on a five-game winning streak and it's the second five-game winning streak of the season. They also won their fourth straight road game last night in Winnipeg against the Jets. The 3-2 final score does not indicate how dominant the Sabres were in that game. Buffalo...
wearebuffalo.net
Cowboys Star Player Interested by Brandon Beane’s Comments
The Buffalo Bills' season is done after their blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. Over the last several days Bills fans and media have been suggesting what the Bills should do this off-season and the consensus is the Bills need to upgrade the offense, more specifically, the wide receiver and offensive line positions.
wearebuffalo.net
Another Buffalo Bill Has Been Added To The 2023 Pro Bowl
It has been an incredible year for this Buffalo Bills Linebacker. First he was named to the All-Pro team, and now he's been invited to the Pro Bowl. Huge congratulations is in order for Matt Milano. He has been invited to play in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl in place of the injured TJ Watt.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Sabres Current Odds to Make the Playoffs
The Buffalo Sabres have won five straight games, after their 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. The Sabres have won five consecutive games, twice in one season for the first time since the 2007-2008 season, when Ryan Miller, Thomas Vanek, Jason Pominville and Derek Roy were on the team.
