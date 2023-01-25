ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KESQ News Channel 3

Mental health support from Coachella Valley schools after national tragedies

By Tatum Larsen
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgFZO_0kR52gzT00

Mental health services have been top of mind for all Coachella Valley school districts this year as increased funding gives schools the ability to expand the support they provide.

Read our previous coverage of how local school districts have worked to increase access to mental health services here .

Mental health support looks different for every school but having an onsite presence remains top priority across the board as funding is being put to work.

“Our goal this year is to have a licensed mental health professional at all our secondary sites. And we're getting really close to that. We didn't have that last year, at all of the secondary sites,” said SueAnn Martin, DSUSD, Mental Health Manager.

Districts like CVUSD have made efforts to implement wellness centers at their schools.

“...our goal is to eventually have wellness centers for each of our elementary schools..all of these mental health services that we offer to our students are long term initiatives and not something that goes away when funding is no longer available,” Lissette Santiago, CVUSD, Public Information Officer.

Local mental health professionals say that anxiety from both internal and external struggles is the leading issue students are contending with.

With 40 recorded mass shootings in the first three weeks of 2023, some say the need for mental health services in schools is more important than ever to help students process these tragic events.

Valley school districts say they have the resources to provide additional support in light of these tragedies but students appear to be numb to the news.

“Experience tells me that we will not see the true effect, specifically adolescents, until maybe a year or two post tragedies,” said Perry Myers, Student Assistance Program Counselor, DSUSD.

Still, emotional regulation support will continue to be provided for students as they process these events.

“It is important to have feelings, but what are they? Can you name them? What can bring it down? How can you regulate it? It’s kind of like turning the volume up and down whenever you're listening to the radio,” SueAnn Martin, DSUSD, Mental Health Manager.

The following are links to mental health services provided by each Coachella Valley school district:

The post Mental health support from Coachella Valley schools after national tragedies appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Loaded gun incident revealed at valley high school, district apologizes for transparency

The Coachella Valley Unified School District superintendent is apologizing for a lack of transparency about an incident last week in which a student brought a loaded gun to school. Parents and teachers didn't get the whole story until yesterday – 6 days after it happened. In an email obtained by News Channel 3, Superintendent Luis The post Loaded gun incident revealed at valley high school, district apologizes for transparency appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Teachers and parents concerned as ‘loaded gun’ incident revealed at valley high school 6 days later

The Coachella Valley Unified School District superintendent is apologizing for a lack of transparency about an incident last week in which a student brought a loaded gun to school. Parents and teachers didn't get the whole story until yesterday – 6 days after it happened. The incident happened on Friday, January 20, according to an The post Teachers and parents concerned as ‘loaded gun’ incident revealed at valley high school 6 days later appeared first on KESQ.
theaggie.org

New study from UC Davis Health highlights concerning rates of late-stage cervical cancer in patients over 65 years old

Current screening guidelines do not sufficiently assess this demographic for cervical cancer. A recent study by researchers at UC Davis Health’s Comprehensive Cancer Center found that nearly one in five new cervical cancer diagnoses in California are in patients over the age of 65 and that these cases are usually late-stage and have low survival outcomes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2UrbanGirls

Apply now for Women’s Recovery Response Grant funds

On behalf of the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, we are excited to announce the second round of the Women’s Recovery Response Grant funding opportunity, bringing up to $5 million of state funds to local communities for the direct support of organizations serving women economically impacted by the pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Doctors in Inland Empire Perform Very Rare Heart Procedure

Doctors at an Inland Empire hospital have successfully done a heart procedure so rare it will be highlighted in medical publications. Colleen Barber is as strong as ever which is amazing. When she was only 19 days old doctors at Loma Linda University Medical Center gave her a heart transplant...
KESQ News Channel 3

News Channel 3 goes in-depth on migrant influx

The issues along the U.S./Mexico Border have intensified, amid record encounters with migrants seeking asylum. Thursday at 6PM on New Channel 3, Peter Daut takes an in-depth look at what this means for the Coachella Valley, and what's being done in response to the migrant influx. Daut traveled to the California Border city of Calexico, The post News Channel 3 goes in-depth on migrant influx appeared first on KESQ.
CALEXICO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Jewish Federation of the Desert to host Holocaust Remembrance Day event

The Jewish Federation of the Desert is hosting a Holocaust Remembrance Day event on Sunday to honor the lives of the Holocaust survivors that live in the Coachella Valley. Talia Lizemer-Hawley who is part of the Holocaust Committee at the Jewish Federation of the Desert said there are about 20 Holocaust survivors living in the The post Jewish Federation of the Desert to host Holocaust Remembrance Day event appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers

January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Board starts process of setting up special tax district to benefit eastern Coachella Valley

The Board of Supervisors today tentatively approved plans for the establishment of a special tax district to pay for future projects intended to improve transportation, wastewater discharge and other infrastructure in the Eastern Coachella Valley, including part of the Salton Sea. The board voted unanimously to initiate the process of implementing an enhanced infrastructure financing The post Board starts process of setting up special tax district to benefit eastern Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KSLTV

Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah — An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman accused of showing explicit pictures to girls at two youth treatment centers in southern Utah. Sierra Nicole Morley, 20, of Riverside, California, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy