Georgia State

Washington Republican activists look for ways to make gains in two years

(The Center Square) – The Republican reaction to the recent midterm elections in Washington state might be called philosophical, if the annual gathering of activists in Ocean Shores is a good indicator. “There are no permanent victories or defeats when it comes to politics,” state Senate Republican Leader John...
WASHINGTON STATE
These bills could bring more clean energy to your community

Several bills in this year's General Assembly session offer opportunities for communities to create or update their clean energy systems. (Sun Tribe Solar) Solar schools, climate resiliency, energy efficiency: Local governments are now involved in energy planning – whether they feel ready for it or not. Some localities have adopted climate goals that require them to look for ways to lower carbon emissions; others just want to save money on high energy bills.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fee exceptions for journalists proposed for Colorado public records law

Press advocates are proposing state legislation that would make exceptions for journalists in the fee schedule of Colorado’s public records law. Reporters in the state have long asserted that the costs of obtaining public records are often too high and hinder their ability to inform the public about government business.
COLORADO STATE
CDC awards $915,000 to UNMC to place nursing students at K-12 schools

OMAHA — A $915,163 grant from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is allowing the University of Nebraska Medical Center to address a shortage of nurses at K-12 schools throughout Nebraska. The grant will place 25 nurses across UNMC’s five campuses — Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk, Kearney and...
OMAHA, NE

