Washington Republican activists look for ways to make gains in two years
(The Center Square) – The Republican reaction to the recent midterm elections in Washington state might be called philosophical, if the annual gathering of activists in Ocean Shores is a good indicator. “There are no permanent victories or defeats when it comes to politics,” state Senate Republican Leader John...
These bills could bring more clean energy to your community
Several bills in this year's General Assembly session offer opportunities for communities to create or update their clean energy systems. (Sun Tribe Solar) Solar schools, climate resiliency, energy efficiency: Local governments are now involved in energy planning – whether they feel ready for it or not. Some localities have adopted climate goals that require them to look for ways to lower carbon emissions; others just want to save money on high energy bills.
Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon: No broad-based tax relief for Washingtonians
(The Centers Square) – Democrat Majority Leader Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Seattle, threw cold water on the idea of broad-based tax relief – a cut in sales or property taxes – coming out of this year’s Washington State Legislature. Meanwhile, people in other states are seeing lower...
Nebraska fights court action by seed companies to block AltEn from transferring funds
Six companies that formerly supplied AltEn with pesticide-coated seed have asked a federal judge to stop the defunct ethanol plant from taking steps to avoid paying for an environmental cleanup at its facility near Mead. Filed last year by Corteva, AgReliant, Beck’s Superior Hybrids, Winfield Solutions, Bayer and Syngenta, the...
Fee exceptions for journalists proposed for Colorado public records law
Press advocates are proposing state legislation that would make exceptions for journalists in the fee schedule of Colorado’s public records law. Reporters in the state have long asserted that the costs of obtaining public records are often too high and hinder their ability to inform the public about government business.
Auditor general questions annual property tax increases for 12 Pa. school districts
Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor this week released an audit of 12 school districts from across the state that uncovers a legal standard practice in which raise local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. “These districts represent a cross-section of Pennsylvania — from wealthier...
CDC awards $915,000 to UNMC to place nursing students at K-12 schools
OMAHA — A $915,163 grant from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is allowing the University of Nebraska Medical Center to address a shortage of nurses at K-12 schools throughout Nebraska. The grant will place 25 nurses across UNMC’s five campuses — Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk, Kearney and...
