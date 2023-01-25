Woman sentenced for her role in death of 4-year-old boy in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont woman has been sentenced for her role in the 2021 death of a 4-year-old boy in Marion County.

Ashlee Allen, 28 of Fairmont, was seen before Marion County Circuit Court Judge David Janes on Wednesday for sentencing on charges she pleaded guilty to a few months ago, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ashlee Allen

Those charges, which are child neglect with injury; gross child neglect creating risk of injury or death; and gross child neglect resulting in death, all stem from an incident in 2021 where Walter Richardson, 34, of Fairmont allegedly killed a 4-year-old boy , the prosecutor’s office stated.

Walter Richardson

Following that incident, Allen was charged with death of child by abuse due to knowledge of previous abuse events Richardson had enacted on the 4-year-old; later, she pleaded guilty to other charges.

As a result of Wednesday’s sentencing, Allen stands to serve no less than 1 and no more than 10 years for the child neglect with injury charge; no less than 1 and no more than 10 years for the gross child neglect creating risk of injury or death; and not less than 3 and no more than 15 years for the charge of gross child neglect resulting in death, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Allen is to serve those terms consecutively, which means she will serve no less than 5 and no more than 35 years; Richardson is tentatively scheduled for a jury trial on April 24.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.