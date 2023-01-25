Read full article on original website
ART 321 to Reinstate Operational Committees and Adopt New Changes
"Casper Artists’ Guild has long been a place for learning through the arts, creating and showcasing the work of Wyoming artists, and connecting the arts and artists with our Wyoming community." ART 321 announced in a press release that, under new leadership, they have agreed to reintate the use...
Natrona School Board Approves Semi-Truck Bid for Diesel Classes
The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded Peterbilt of Wyoming the bid for a diesel semi-truck and trailer for the Pathways Innovation Center. School district executive director Steve Ellbogen said Pathways Innovation Center students will use the truck and trailer for their diesel mechanics classes. The...
Retired Fire Captain Graduates Detention Officer Basic Training, Wins ‘Honor Graduate’ Award
It shouldn't come as any surprise. When Captain Patrick McJunkin retired from Casper Fire-EMS after 25 years, he could have gone quietly into that good night (and by 'good night' we mean retirement; not, like, death). He could have taken a coconut filled with rum to the beach and laid in the sand all day. But he didn't do that. McJunkin decided to embark on a whole new career; one in which he could still help people.
City of Casper Offered $100,000 Grant Towards New Parks and Rec Master Plan
At Tuesday's city council work session, the City of Casper was presented a $100,000 grant by the Natrona County Recreation Joint and Power Board, which will go towards creating a 'Parks and Recreation Master Plan.'. It was asked by the city, that the council approve the acceptance of the grant,...
Parents of Lt. Danny Dundas Establish Casper College Scholarship in Honor of Their Son
Casper College announced that the parents of Casper Police Lieutenant Danny Dundas, David and Karla Dundas, have established a scholarship for Casper College in honor of their late son. That's according to a press release from the college, which stated that the Lt. Danndy Dundas Memorial Scholarship will offer two...
‘Project Homeless Connect’ Today Links Those in Need With Casper Agencies
You slept in your car last night. You crashed on a friend's couch last night. Through no fault of your own, you're in Casper without a job, not knowing where you'll sleep tonight, not knowing where you'll get your next meal, not knowing how you or your kids will stay warm, not knowing if someone infected you with a sexually transmitted disease, not knowing how you'll move on from a shattered relationship, or not knowing if it's even worth living.
Natrona County Public Library Hosting ‘Poetry Out Loud’ Competition for High School Students
The Natrona County Public Library is hosting the 'Poetry Out Loud' regional competition on Saturday, February 11, 2023. This competition is geared towards high schools with a story to tell. "The Library is seeking registrants for Poetry Out Loud, a national recitation competition for high school students organized by the...
I-25 Closed From Casper to Buffalo, Numerous Other Highways Closed As Well
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 25 from Buffalo to Casper is closed. That comes from the official WYDOT website, which stated that "As of January 28 at 10:45 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road."
The Ultimate Guide To The Worst Parking Lots In Casper
Parking sucks. Sometimes we can find that perfect spot, but often it is a challenge. Wyoming is the least populous state in the nation, but Casper is the second largest city. With our central location, we are the "big city" destination for rural towns. We have a Target, a Sams, and two Walmarts. We are kind of a big deal.
Kelly Walsh High School Gets Gifts for Uniforms for Cheer, Dance, Robotics Teams
Kelly Walsh High School's cheer team, dance team and robotics team will be receiving new uniforms and jerseys after the Natrona County School District board of trustees approved two donations for them on Monday. Energy Labs donated $2,600 to help with the purchase of uniforms for the cheer and dance...
Meals on Wheels Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans Happening Friday Night at Central Wyoming Fairgrounds
The 23rd Annual Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans event to benefit Meals on Wheels is happening Friday night from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. That's according to a Facebook post from Natrona County Meals on Wheels, who wrote that guests are invited to "sip and sample soup and chili." This is...
Cowboy State Provides NASA With A Space Lasso
The University of Wyoming has announced a University Of Wyoming student team is advancing to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. There are 7 undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed The UW Space...
Dangerous Travel Conditions for Casper-Area, Use Extreme Caution
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has posted high impacts for all roads in and around Casper. Use extreme caution, delay travel or consider alternate routes. Arctic Blast Hitting Natrona County: Extreme Cold, Heavy Snow, Intense Wind. Do You Have a Winter Emergency Kit for Your Vehicle?
Casper Fire-EMS HAZMAT Specialists Assisting Casper PD in Active Investigation, Avoid the Area
Casper Fire-EMS is currently on scene assisting the Casper Police Department with an active investigation. That's according to Dane Andersen, Engineer and Public Information Officer with Casper Fire-EMS, who stated that the Casper Fire-EMS HAZMAT Specialists are assisting in the investigation. "It was at 2:31 p.m. that Casper Fire-EMS received...
Which Abandoned Wyoming Town Top 15 To Stay Away From In World?
The internet is full of people with bad attitudes and even worse opinions. A list was released of the Top 15 Towns To Stay Far Away From and of course on person has decided Wyoming has one of those 15. As always, we have to take these 'reviews' with a...
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/26/23 – 1/27/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Winter Storm Advisory: Heavy Snow, Bitter Cold Expected in Natrona County
The National Weather service warns of a winter storm for the Casper-area, with the possibility of 8" of snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Saturday through Tuesday...Bitterly cold temperatures likely East of the Divide. High temperatures may stay below zero with...
Arctic Blast Hitting Natrona County: Extreme Cold, Heavy Snow, Intense Wind
There's an 80 percent chance of precipitation today and tomorrow for Natrona County, the National Weather Service says, with wind chill values as low as -20. Wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Sunday to see a 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly...
So You Think You Can Drag? Auditions This Weekend for March Drag Show at The Lyric
So you think you can drag? Well, now's your chance to prove it and, in doing so, you may just earn yourself a shot in the spotlight. The Lyric is hosting auditions for a drag show happening in March. It will be produced by the Haus of Carfire and House of abAstris, two performers who are legendary drag queens in their own right.
Can You Save Money On Eggs By Raising Your Own Wyoming Chickens?
Egg prices are out of control and we're all looking for ways to save. How about raising your own chickens?. Depending on where you live, there's a good chance you can raise chickens in your backyard. Casper for instance allows for 6 chickens to be raised at your families residence.
