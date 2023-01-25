Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal.

Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee on Planning and Development.

Animals are not allowed in areas used to store, prepare or serve food. Only service dogs are allowed inside of restaurants in Connecticut.

There are already a handful of pet-friendly restaurants in the state that allow well-behaved, leashed dogs in outdoor dining areas, according to the Connecticut Tourism Office. Those include Captain Scott’s Lobster Dock in New London, Flipside Burger Bar in Fairfield, Burger Bar and Bistro in Norwalk and Marty’s Cafe in Washington. Wentworth’s Homemade Ice Cream in Hamden even has a special ice cream flavor for dogs.

