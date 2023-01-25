ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0DrZ_0kR528G800

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal.

Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee on Planning and Development.

Animals are not allowed in areas used to store, prepare or serve food. Only service dogs are allowed inside of restaurants in Connecticut.

There are already a handful of pet-friendly restaurants in the state that allow well-behaved, leashed dogs in outdoor dining areas, according to the Connecticut Tourism Office. Those include Captain Scott’s Lobster Dock in New London, Flipside Burger Bar in Fairfield, Burger Bar and Bistro in Norwalk and Marty’s Cafe in Washington. Wentworth’s Homemade Ice Cream in Hamden even has a special ice cream flavor for dogs.

heather
3d ago

This is gross. It’s bad enough people bring their dogs into stores and they disturb other customers with their barking, putting their mouths on things for sale, etc. Unless you have a valid certification for having a service animal, your dog shouldn’t be in a public store - except Petco. There are people allergic to your animals ; people like children…the elderly…etc. The stuff I see go on from my job with all these animals is ridiculous. And I’m a huge animal lover… but this is wrong.

April M
3d ago

I love dogs but I am still scared to death of most of them ,afraid they might attack and bite me, so I would not want a strange dog near me so I would definitely be staying out of all restaurants for sure

JoeA4SS
3d ago

I’m a dog lover and don’t think that allowing dogs into restaurants is a good idea.

