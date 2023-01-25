ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unhappy Bruce Arians disappointed in Bucs after multiple firings

By Chris Novak
 3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made sweeping changes to their coaching staff after their disappointing season. The team let go of several assistants on both offense and defense. Unfortunately for the Bucs, not everybody has taken to those moves. That includes former head coach Bruce Arians.

Arians reportedly is “extremely unhappy” with the moves the team made. Rick Stroud of TampaBay.com recently revealed the former Bucs ‘ coach’s feelings to WDAE Radio. Via JoeBucsFan, Arians is “extremely unhappy” and disappointed, as well.

“Not happy. Very unhappy. Extremely unhappy,” Stroud said via JoeBucsFan. “Having had some interaction with him about it … he’s disappointed. You know, he’s disappointed. I guess that’s the biggest thing. You know, he wanted Todd to have this opportunity. He wanted to keep this staff together. He wanted these [coaching] families to be together; many of them have another year on their contracts. Many of them thought they would be here as long as Todd is the head coach, were told as much, and that’s not the case. And so he’s hurt by it. I don’t know if you’re going to see him around much next year.”

It’s easy to understand Bruce Arians’ frustrations. He basically built up the staff and continuity is always extremely important. On the flipside, Tampa did go through a disappointing season. Coaches always bear the first round of blame. It’s a complex situation, one where neither side is necessarily wrong.

