Patrick Mahomes gives big injury update

The biggest storyline heading into this AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals is the health of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes after he suffered a high-ankle sprain during Saturday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. And Mahomes gave a big update on that injury on Wednesday.

He’s expected to play on Sunday , peaking to reporters during a press conference, Patrick Mahomes said that his ankle is “doing good” a few days after suffering the injury.

“It’s doing good. A few days of treatment, a few days of rehab,” Mahomes said according to Pro Football Talk. “Excited to be on the practice field and kind of test it out and see where I’m at. But, it’s feeling good so far.”

Mahomes was not wearing a walking boot during his interview session and is expected to return to the practice field on Wednesday . He said that his ankle feels better than he expected and is going to test it to see what he’s able to do on the practice field.

“I’ll push a little bit today, and then the next day, and then the next day again and see what I can do to not re-aggravate the injury, obviously, but to push it to see what I’ll be able to do on Sunday,” Mahomes said.

With news of his injury, the betting market has shifted to make the Cincinnati Bengals the favorite in Sunday’s game. We’ll have to see how Mahomes’ ankle will affect his performance.

