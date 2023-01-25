Read full article on original website
Mahomet-Seymour Fastpitch Association opens summer program registration
*The following is a message from the Mahomet-Seymour Fastpitch Association. It is that time of year to start thinking about 90-degree weather and spending time outside at the ball diamond! The Mahomet-Seymour Fastpitch Association is a softball program open to only players within the Mahomet-Seymour School District with the mission to give the players the skill set to try out and play for the school district. With that being said, we are not a hard-core travel softball league. We play games, on average, twice a week within a 30-40 mile radius and NOT on weekends. We start evening outdoor practice as soon as the weather turns. Games begin the last week of April and conclude at the end of June.
Mahomet Family Dentistry Athlete of the Week: Kylie Waldinger
Kylie Waldinger continues to make her presence known on the basketball court. The 5’8” sophomore began 2023 scoring 13 points with 5 rebounds, helping the Bulldogs to post their first win of the year against Normal West. The Bulldogs came home mid-January to edge out Mattoon in the...
Peters and Randolph lead Bulldogs over Bloominton
Trey Peters and Finn Randolph each scored 14 points on Tuesday (Jan. 24) as the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 62-59 win at home over Bloomington. Dayten Eisenmann added 11 points to the balanced Bulldog scoring attack, which also received eight points from...
