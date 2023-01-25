ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Police: Man robbed Portsmouth 7-Elevens 5 times in 4 weeks

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are working to identify a man who they say robbed two 7-Eleven locations five times in four weeks.

According to police, the suspect was armed when he robbed the 7-Elevens located near the 3500 block of Deep Creek Blvd and the 1500 block of Airline Blvd. The armed robberies occurred on Dec. 30, 2022, Jan. 2, Jan. 8, Jan. 14 and Jan. 16.

Police say there were no injuries reported during any of the incidents.

Police working to identify suspect in 7-Eleven robberies (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)
Police working to identify suspect in 7-Eleven robberies (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)
Police working to identify suspect in 7-Eleven robberies (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)
Police working to identify suspect in 7-Eleven robberies (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)
Police working to identify suspect in 7-Eleven robberies (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

The suspect was seen wearing a black face mask, a variety of hoodies, and dark-colored slippers.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Guest
3d ago

You’d think after the first three, the police would have staked out the 7-Elevens. Portsmouth is such a joke. The police department will use all their resources at the casino which will make the rest of the city more vulnerable. What a joke.

