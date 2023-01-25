Read full article on original website
Kenneth Wells
3d ago
why let him out on bond ,Roanoke is so dumb and you wonder why crime is high here.why dont you just pat him on the back,he's selling posion
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby BoomersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Local mail delivery like the old gray mare "ain't what she used to be"Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Recipients of Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers are unable to find affordable housing in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
After the new Eureka Park Recreation Center is complete there needs to be community cooperation to make it a successCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Teen arrested for carjacking in Lynchburg; second robber at large
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night in connection to a carjacking in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. The department says someone called emergency services from the 800 block of Graham Street at 8:19 p.m. and reported being robbed by two people with handguns, who also stole the victim’s vehicle. The robbers then fled in the direction of Bedford Ave.
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with shots fired incident in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was arrested and charged after a shots fired incident in Lynchburg Wednesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police said just before 9 p.m., several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the 6200 block of Old Mill Road. Officers say they responded...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Vinton driver charged with drug, firearm possession
An individual from Vinton was arrested after a traffic stop yielded drugs, a firearm and stolen property, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team, in conjunction with the Blue Ridge Regional Drug Task Force (BRRDTF), conducted the traffic stop Jan. 10 at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway (H&H Market) in Bedford County.
WSET
1 arrested, 1 at large after pair armed with guns steals car, leads cop chase: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On January 26 a victim called 911 around 8:15 p.m., saying that two people armed with handguns robbed them and stole their vehicle before driving away in it, the Lynchburg Police Department said. LPD arrived to the scene on Graham street to check on the...
wfirnews.com
Virginia State Police investigating incident at Roanoke City Jail
ROANOKE, VA – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into a deputies alleged misconduct. To prohibit bias and to ensure transparency, the Virginia State Police were contacted and asked to proceed with the investigation. As this investigation is on-going, no additional information can be provided at this time. The Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Antonio Hash wants to convey to the public, there are no additional security threats against the agency, detention center, nor the residents within the facility. It is believed this is an isolated incident, however, the agency awaits the results of the investigation.
WSET
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals. Deputies said they are looking for Donald Beverly and Ronald Kovacs. If anyone has information on these individuals you are asked to contact dispatch at 540-586-7827.
Juvenile arrested after school bomb threat in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A juvenile in Henry County has been charged after a bomb threat was deemed a hoax at Laurel Park Middle School on Friday, Jan. 27. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says the message was shared on social media and a recipient reported it to the authorities. Deputies and school administrators […]
wfxrtv.com
VSP investigating incident at Roanoke City Jail
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating an incident at the Roanoke City Jail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it involves a deputy’s alleged misconduct. Details on the investigation are limited, State Police and the Sheriff’s Office say no additional information will be provided until...
WSET
Roanoke man charged, 2.3 lbs. of Fentanyl seized from home: VSP
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is facing charges and a large number of narcotics are off the streets after a seizure in the Star City. On October 3, 2022, Special Agents with the Virginia State Police, members of the Special Investigations Program (Mass Transit Unit), and the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force seized drugs, guns, and US Currency from a home in Roanoke.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man charged with multiple felonies after violent task operation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police has reported a man was charged with drug and weapon possession in a joint violent task force operation in October 2022. In an investigation, Virginia State Police and officials including the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force obtained a search warrant to search a home on the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW after they found a package containing narcotics.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke PD make arrest in Hunt Avenue homicide investigation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department has reported it has arrested a man in an ongoing homicide investigation on January 25. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound on the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. When officers got to the scene, they found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound outside of the home. Emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia man shot, killed by police after standoff, armed confrontation
A Christiansburg man is dead after a standoff with police in Craig County on Wednesday. Kyle Adam Mills, 22, of Christiansburg, was shot and killed by police after leaving a residence in the 400 block of John’s Creek Road in Craig County following the standoff armed with a weapon.
wfirnews.com
Officer-involved shooting in Craig County involves Christiansburg man
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – On Wednesday, (Jan 25) the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police responded to a residence in the 400 block of John’s Creek Road in Craig County for a domestic disturbance. After Deputies and Troopers arrived a firearm was discharged in the residence. Officers did not approach the residence and attempted to contact the individual inside the residence from a distance. Information was obtained that the subject inside the residence was armed, and officers requested negotiators to speak with the subject and a tactical team. At 8:57 p.m. an armed subject exited the residence onto the front porch. Officers fired striking the suspect.
Henry County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect in theft investigation
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a suspect allegedly involved in an ongoing theft investigation. Investigators say that multiple items were stolen during a break-in at Backlot Hair Design on Daniels Creek Road, as well as, the Stone Memorial Church and its storage building on Virginia Avenue. […]
WSLS
Henry County juvenile charged with felony after bomb threat at middle school
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A juvenile has been arrested and charged after a bomb threat was reported at Laurel Park Middle School Friday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 27, authorities said a juvenile made a bomb threat via social media, and the recipient...
wfxrtv.com
Giles County sheriff charge two with grand larceny
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Giles County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people for allegedly stealing heat pumps from rental units at Hare Court on January 24. After investigating, a search warrant was issued for a home on the 100 block of Railroad Avenue. During the search, deputies allegedly found heat pumps, and 40-year-old Bradley Ray Davis and 36-year-old Sonya Nicole Lindsey were arrested.
WDBJ7.com
Liberty University Police respond to motorized scooter thefts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Campus police at Liberty University are reminding the community to not leave property unattended and to secure belongings after multiple motorized scooter thefts. According to Liberty, these actions are considered a Motor Vehicle Theft for Clery Act purposes. Police don’t know who is responsible. “Liberty...
Shooting in Ridgeway: one hospitalized, another in custody
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s office has reported a shooting that happened last night. Officials say, the call came in around 8:12 p.m. about a person who had been shot at the 1400 block of J S Holland Rd, Ridgeway. According to reports, deputies responded to the scene to find David […]
wfxrtv.com
Salem Police ask for help identifying two men
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two males, shown in the pictures below, that it believes are persons of interest in a theft from a Salem business. Salem Police asks anyone with information on this incident or who...
Mount Airy News
Woman accused of attempted murder
STUART, Va. — An Ararat woman is facing an upcoming court appearance on a charge of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly trying to stab a man and expressing a desire to kill him. She has been identified by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office as Janice Marshall, 70, of 2355...
Comments / 3