Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
After 3 years of Covid, CNN went into rural China for Lunar New Year. Here's what we found and how officials tried stopping us
In China's southern Guizhou province, there's a tiny village in the southeast corner, nestled deep within the mountains, called Dali. A wall of lush green trees and bamboo surround this village of about one-thousand people, who've lived in wooden homes with gray-tiled roofs for centuries.
It's been three years since the first Covid-19 case in the United States. What have we learned and what more do we need to understand?
Covid-19 has unmasked many existing crises and amplified them for the world to see, writes Dr. Leana Wen. The coronavirus didn't create health disparities — these long-predated the virus — but exacerbated existing ones.
Why urgent care centers are popping up everywhere
Urgent care centers have become a key part of America's health care system. But there are risks.
Deaths in pregnant or recently pregnant women have risen, especially for unrelated causes such as drug poisoning and homicide
The mortality rate of pregnant and recently pregnant women in the United States rose almost 30% between 2019 and 2020, according to a new study.
Sleep disorders are associated with more parental stress
It's no surprise to new parent Dr. Neha Chaudhary that a new study found that sleep disorders in parents and children cause parental stress. Here's what she advises you do next.
Weight loss surgery extends lives, study finds
Weight loss surgery reduces the risk of premature death, especially from such obesity-related conditions as cancer, diabetes and heart disease, according to a new 40-year study of nearly 22,000 people who had bariatric surgery.
