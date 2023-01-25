ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight loss surgery extends lives, study finds

Weight loss surgery reduces the risk of premature death, especially from such obesity-related conditions as cancer, diabetes and heart disease, according to a new 40-year study of nearly 22,000 people who had bariatric surgery.
